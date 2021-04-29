Lobe Sciences Announces Filing of PCT Application

PCT filing further strengthens the Company’s intellectual property portfolio
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (“Lobe” or the “Company”) (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) is pleased to announce the filing of a key Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) application entitled Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “We are committed to pursuing patent protection for our inventions as we continue with our development initiatives. It is important that our intellectual property is safeguarded as we continue on our path to drug and device development, and prepare for our clinical trials.”
The Company’s PCT filing includes details that were previously submitted in three separate US provisional patent applications filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The PCT is an international patent law treaty which provides a unified procedures for filing patent application to protection inventions in each of its member states. By filing one international patent application under the PCT, the Company can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in 153 countries.
The PCT application relates to methods for treating or alleviating symptoms of mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and mTBI with PTSD via administration of a psychedelic agent in combination with N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”). In addition, the application relates to the Company’s nasal mist transducer as well as methods and kits for alleviating symptoms of mTBI, PTSD and mTBI with PTSD using a psychedelic agent and NAC in combination with memory-odor imprint pairing.
Lobe Sciences
Nextleaf Solutions Awarded Patent in Emerging European Cannabis Markets
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, announced today that it has been awarded a patent in Europe, vital to the low-cost production of cannabis distillate.
Nextleaf has developed over 70 patents globally for the extraction, purification and delivery of cannabinoids
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/82206_nextleaf-skid-new.jpg
“We are optimistic about the trend in Europe of governments following Canada’s lead in the legalization of cannabis,” said Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. “We have validated our extraction and distillation technology here in Canada, the world’s largest and most well regulated federally legal jurisdiction. Nextleaf’s global IP strategy allows for speed to market by exporting our ‘Made in Canada’ technology into emerging cannabis markets,” stated Pedersen. “When you look at the companies that own the most cannabis patents throughout Europe, you find Canopy Growth, GW Pharma, Pfizer, and Nextleaf Solutions.”
According to a report by international cannabis research firm Brightfield Group, domestic cultivation and pressure on Europe’s healthcare system to allow general practitioners to prescribe cannabis as medicine will result in a compound annual growth rate of 98% from 2020-2025. The Brightfield Group expects the entire European market to grow to over $3.1bn by 2025. The report, entitled “European Cannabis 2020,” anticipates the UK, which legalized medical cannabis in 2018, to experience the largest cannabis medical market growth rate in Europe during that period.
This issued European patent pertains to a proprietary closed loop chilled solvent feed apparatus for post-extraction cannabinoid processing, and mirrors a patent previously granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. In 2020, the Company validated patents in strategic European jurisdictions including, but not limited to: Germany; Italy; the UK; Spain; Portugal; Poland; and Denmark. Nextleaf’s patents in emerging European cannabis markets reinforce the Company’s vision of developing IP that improves CBD and THC oil economics globally through the production and standardization of cannabinoid-based products.
According to data from Prohibition Partners, medical cannabis imports to Germany grew 37% in 2020. The Prohibition Partners data also says Germany imported a record 3,264 kilos of cannabis in Q4 2020, bringing the yearly import total to 9,249 kilos.
In February 2021, plant-derived CBD was added as a legal ingredient in cosmetics by a key market regulator for trade in the European Union. The change was the result of the European Union’s high court declaration in November 2020 that CBD derived from hemp was not a narcotic under an international drug treaty and would be subject to EU law on the free movement of goods among EU members. The demand for medical cannabis and CBD products continues to increase in Europe, and Nextleaf considers its European intellectual property strategy central to the Company’s global aspirations.
“We know that medical cannabis acceptance in Europe will be a major catalyst to jump-start pharmaceutical participation because these jurisdictions collectively manufacture and export over 70% of all drugs and medicines consumed globally,” said Pedersen. “We are starting to see the value of IP come to the forefront of the industry with the largest cannabis company in the world, Canopy Growth, launching a cannabis extraction patent infringement lawsuit against GW Pharma this past December.”
On February 3, 2021 Jazz Pharmaceuticals (“Jazz”) and GW Pharmaceuticals (“GW”) entered into an agreement whereby Jazz would acquire GW for $7.2bn USD. A major reason for the transaction is GW’s patent portfolio, which includes 57 issued patents in the United States.
Nextleaf is among the global leaders in intellectual property pertaining to the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids. Nextleaf owns 13 issued US patents and over 70 issued patents globally.
Ayurcann Enters Into Supply Agreements With Cannmart and Patient Choice
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate supply agreements with medical cannabis product suppliers, Cannmart Inc. (“Cannmart”), and Empress Agri Sales Inc. d.b.a. Patient Choice (“Patient Choice”), to sell branded products directly to medical patient consumers. The agreement between Ayurcann and Cannmart was made effective April 15, 2021, and the agreement between Ayurcann and Patient Choice was entered into on December 17, 2020.
Cannmart and Ayurcann have entered into a twelve-month supply agreement with the option to renew. The terms of the agreement will see Ayurcann supplying Cannmart with manufactured products for resale into the medical cannabis market.
Patient Choice and Ayurcann have also entered into a twelve-month supply agreement with the option to renew. Patient Choice operates the Platform, under which it facilitates direct-to-patient sales of medical cannabis products to Patients on a “drop-shipped”, non-possession basis.
The products to be manufactured and supplied by Ayurcann can include but are not limited to the XPLOR Pure CBD 1000 Tincture, Fuego Vena Grad 1g Vape Cartridge, Fuego Cheri Amour 1g Vape Cartridge, Fuego La Padres 1g Vape Cartridge, and finally the Xplor Balanced 250 Tincture.
“We are thrilled by this opportunity as we believe these agreements further cement our positioning in the industry as a top quality supplier for leading cannabis brands and direct to medical patients. We have the ability to formulate, manufacture and package quality products at affordable prices and have shown an ability to work with our clients to create products that will resonate in the marketplace,” says Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann.
Each company involved in the agreements are dedicated to supplying and delivering high-quality, refined products to their medical patient consumers.
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has made changes to its board of directors and has formed new board observer roles.
Hill Street is pleased to further announce in conjunction with the recently finalized capital raise, the appointment of Mr. Frank Vizcarra to its board, effective immediately.
“I am excited to be joining the Hill Street Board at a pivotal time, as this next stage of development is all about leveraging their world-class assets and focusing on disciplined execution to bring their plans to life on a global scale,” said Mr. Vizcarra.
“Frank brings formidable expertise to the board of directors. His extensive experience leading global strategy and innovation for McDonald’s Restaurants, coupled with his deep entrepreneurial experience in the food service and craft beverage categories are highly relevant to our business model,” says Jack Fraser, chairman of the board. “Frank’s direct experience in global markets including the US, Mexico and Europe will add distinct operational value as we leverage our usage rights to the DehydraTECHTM technology.”
Also in conjunction with the recent capital raise, we are pleased to announce Ms. Monica Zaragoza as a board observer. The board observer role is a new resource to the company which will help in its strategic planning and governance.
“I am honored to join Hill Street as a board observer and will look to bring my B2B expertise to bear as the company augments its legacy consumer product business with progressive cannabis solutions in the commercial ingredient space,” said Ms. Zaragoza.
Mr. Fraser continued, “We are very fortunate to be able to continue to attract such a high caliber of individuals to assist Hill Street in its development. We are very excited to have Monica join us as a new major investor and also as a board observer. Ms. Zaragoza’s extensive leadership capabilities and B2B expertise as CEO of Gabza Mexico, will be a strong addition in experience and insight that will further expand the diversity of our board.”
Major shareholder Mr. Rudy Sawatzky will be stepping off from his position on the Hill Street board of directors to assume a board observer role. Mr. Sawatzky has been a major investor and board director at Hill Street for more than five years. He intends to maintain his investment and shift into the role of board observer to allow for the addition of Mr. Vizcarra to the board.
“Over the years Rudy has been a key contributor to Hill Street, mentoring and guiding the board through complex discussions. We are very fortunate to have him continue as a board observer and want to thank him for his long history of supporting Hill Street, its board and its management team,” continued Jack Fraser. “With the capital raise that we finalized in mid-April, the adjustment of the board and the creation of the new board observer roles, we are continuing to implement our strategy to create a deeper and more comprehensive team that will drive Hill Street and Hill Avenue forward. With the addition of Mr. Vizcarra and Ms. Zaragoza to our team alongside Lori Senecal and Craig Binkley as Co-CEOs, we believe our ability to continue building out the vision of Hill Street has never been stronger.”
About Frank Vizcarra
President – The Vizcarra Consulting Group LLC
President & CEO Vizcarra Enterprises LLC dba LOLA 55
- Retired from professional soccer at the end of 1983 to begin his business career with Pizza Hut where he worked for two years. He joined McDonald’s Corporation in 1985 and worked there for over 20 years. Mr. Vizcarra held several posts in field operations and at the Corporate Headquarters including: National Director of Training, Ombudsman, VP of Franchise Relations, Strategy and innovation and the Restaurant Solutions Group which oversees operations around the world. He worked closely with Sr. Management for 14 years on a variety of areas of the business.
- In 2006 he founded The Vizcarra Consulting Group (VCG) to help CEOs define their strategies and leadership platform to drive their business. In 2015 he founded Vizcarra Enterprises LLC dba LOLA 55 to build a chain of Mexican food restaurants.
- Mr. Vizcarra has served on the Board of Directors of Ensequence, Oovoo Communications, Del Taco, National Advisory Board – Salvation Army and Tender Greens, Co-founded the Barrio Logan College institute College Success Program and founded The Opportunity Foundation.
- He says “During my life, I have had the good fortune of meeting a lot of great people that unselfishly helped me, influenced and inspired much of my growth as a businessman and as a human being. I believe that God wants me to put all the gifts he has given me for the purpose of making a difference in the life of others, especially those in need.”
- He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelors degree in Education.
Gage Growth Corp. Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
- Full Year 2020 revenue increased 1,972% year-over-year to $39.9 million
- Q4 2020 revenue increased 615% year-over-year to $10.5 million
- Ended 2020 with over $45 million of cash after closing the first tranche of oversubscribed Regulation A, Tier 2, equity financing
- Provided financial guidance for FY 2021 Q1 and Q2
- Eight cultivation facilities in operation today (three Gage operated and five contracted cultivation assets) expecting to expand to 13 cultivation facilities by year end
- Cultivation capacity expected to increase to 3,000lbs/month in June/ July 2021 and further expand to 7,000lbs/month by year end
- Expects to operate in-house processing asset in the third quarter of 2021 leading to further margin expansion
- Posted record revenue on April 20, 2021 (“4/20”), generating over $505,000 in a single day with average basket size of $171 and 2,956 total transactions(1)
- Consecutive record performance in March and April 2021 – March monthly revenue of $7.5+ million and April revenue expected to exceed March results by a 5-6%(1)
- The state of Michigan posted $146 million of cannabis sales in March, which equates to approximately $1.8 billion when annualized, positioning Michigan as the third largest cannabis market based on this run-rate
– Gage Growth Corp. (“Gage” or the “Company”) (CSE: GAGE) a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan today reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. All currency references used in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
Financial Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020
|
(in millions of US Dollars)
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2019
|
Revenue
|
$39.9
|
$1.9
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
$12.3
|
($0.1)
|
Gross Margin %
|
30.8%
|
(3.5%)
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$34.8
|
$71.7
|
Net Loss
|
($29.8)
|
($75.0)
|
Cash, End of Period
|
$45.5
|
$9.7
|
“Throughout 2020, we worked to establish Gage as one of the leading vertically integrated cannabis companies in Michigan . We strategically invested in the infrastructure and human capital necessary to build scale, leveraging our first-mover advantage and strong brand to own the Michigan market,” said Fabian Monaco , CEO of Gage. “We are thrilled with the results of our efforts, demonstrated by the strong revenue growth and margin expansion we have achieved. Gage is approaching an exciting inflection point, which we believe will enable us to extend our strong growth as we look ahead to 2021.”
Mr. Monaco added, ” Michigan continues to report robust cannabis sales, and in March of this year, the state posted $146 million of cannabis sales, which represents an annualized run rate of approximately $1.8 billion . We believe Michigan will be a top five largest cannabis market in the United States this year.”
Mr. Monaco concluded, “Overall, we are well positioned to further scale our business and execute on our expansion strategy in 2021. We are excited to build on our momentum and are already seeing great performance evidenced by our record monthly revenue in March and seeing the trend continue into April driven by the success of our new store launches and strength of our brand in the market. We are projecting to set another consecutive monthly revenue record in May with two more store openings.”
Operational Updates and Developments
1. Plan to open 8 th Gage operated dispensary in Battle Creek this week; two additional dispensary openings planned in May
- The Company continues to execute on its retail expansion strategy with the goal of opening 20 or more locations by year end.
- Anticipates opening two locations in May 2021 , bringing its total retail footprint to ten.
- Two additional Cookies branded dispensaries expected to open in Q2/Q3 2021.
2. Actively pursuing accretive retail acquisitions at attractive prices
- Gage is in active discussions with multiple retail operators in Michigan .
- Significant revenue synergies expected to be realized as the Company expects to supply Gage/Cookies branded products which consistently sell out due to high demand.
3. Delivering on cultivation ramp-up and opening of processing lab to satisfy consumer demand
- The Company’s Monitor Phase II cultivation expansion is expected to be completed in Q4 2021, bringing an additional 2,000lbs+/month of cultivation capacity.
- The Company expects its aggregate monthly cultivation capacity to increase to 3,000lbs in June/July and 7,000lbs by year end. This expansion is spread across eight cultivation facilities currently in production, moving to nine facilities at the end of Q2 2021, and 13 cultivation facilities by year end.
- Gage is expected to open its own processing asset in the third quarter of 2021. This will allow the Company to produce in-house branded extract-based products which command significantly higher margin. Currently, Gage is purchasing the majority of these extract-based products from third parties.
4. Gage continues to boast some of the industry’s leading retail metrics (1)
- The Company’s average basket size in 2020 was $164 compared to the estimated state average basket size of $85 . The Company continues to see a range of $150 – $170 per average basket size in 2021.
- Additionally, Gage is targeting $1 million average in revenue per month for each dispensary it operates in 2021. Gage’s average monthly revenue over the past 60 days per dispensary is in excess of $1 million . Moreover, excluding one particular location situated in a tourist heavy location that has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, average monthly revenue for each dispensary was approximately $1.3 million in March 2021 . Currently, four Gage operated dispensaries have been performing in the past 60 days at an annual run rate in excess of $15 million .
- Consecutive record performance in March and April – March monthly revenue of $7.5+ million and April expected to exceed March revenue by a 5-6%. In addition, Q1-2021 sequential quarter growth is projected to exceed 60%. (1)
5. Record 4/20 Celebration (1)
- In the full week leading up to 4/20, including 4/20, the Company posted record retail revenue of $2,347,617 , with 14,206 transactions and an average basket size of $165 .
- The Company celebrated 4/20 posting a single day retail revenue record across its seven dispensaries, conducting 2,956 transactions and generating over $505,000 in revenue with an average basket size of $171 .
Financial Guidance (1)
Based on the continued strength of the Company’s operations and robust consumer demand, Gage is pleased to provide FY 2021 Q1 and Q2 guidance to reflect the transition from its 2020 growth strategy to achieving scale and operating leverage.
|
Metric
|
Q1-2021
|
Q2-2021
|
Revenue
|
$17-18M
|
$26-31M
|
Flower Gross Margin (%)
|
40-45%
|
45-50%
This guidance is fully funded and contemplates only current operations in Michigan . If such operations are impacted by COVID-19, guidance could be negatively affected.
|
Notes:
|
(1)
|
These preliminary and unaudited financial results are subject to customary financial statement procedures by the Company. Actual results could be affected by subsequent events or determinations. While the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for these preliminary financial results, the results involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These preliminary fiscal results represent forward-looking information. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” and “Financial Outlook”.
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2021
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2021:
AGP Cannabis Conference, May 4, 2021: Management will serve on a panel and participate in one-on-one meetings.
