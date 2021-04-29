Lobe Sciences Announces Filing of PCT Application

PCT filing further strengthens the Company’s intellectual property portfolio

 Lobe Sciences Ltd. (“Lobe” or the “Company”) (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) is pleased to announce the filing of a key Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) application entitled Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “We are committed to pursuing patent protection for our inventions as we continue with our development initiatives. It is important that our intellectual property is safeguarded as we continue on our path to drug and device development, and prepare for our clinical trials.”

The Company’s PCT filing includes details that were previously submitted in three separate US provisional patent applications filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The PCT is an international patent law treaty which provides a unified procedures for filing patent application to protection inventions in each of its member states. By filing one international patent application under the PCT, the Company can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in 153 countries.

The PCT application relates to methods for treating or alleviating symptoms of mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and mTBI with PTSD via administration of a psychedelic agent in combination with N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”). In addition, the application relates to the Company’s nasal mist transducer as well as methods and kits for alleviating symptoms of mTBI, PTSD and mTBI with PTSD using a psychedelic agent and NAC in combination with memory-odor imprint pairing.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, preparation for clinical trials, research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, a PCT filing providing intellectual and commercial protection, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; regulatory filings may not be filed or approved on a timely basis, or at all, that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; and that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

