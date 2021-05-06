Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2021
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ( CSE: HARV OTCQX: HRVSF ) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2021 financial results.
Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation’s First Quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be Steve White , Chief Executive Officer and Deborah Keeley , Chief Financial Officer.
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Khiron to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s Virtual Cannabis Conference
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe is pleased to announce that Chairman Chris Naprawa will present live at Canaccord Genuity’s 2021 Virtual Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT ( 10:00 a.m. PDT ).
Webcast details:
DATE : May 11, 2021
TIME : 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT
PRESENTERS : Chris Naprawa , Chairman of Khiron Board of Directors
Recently Announced Khiron Highlights
- With the start of medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia in December 2020 , the Company filled approximately 135% more prescriptions in Q1 2021 than in all of 2020. Additionally, in Q1 2021, 60% of medical cannabis prescriptions filled in Colombia were fully covered by insurance.
- The Company continues to benefit from favourable market conditions and vertically integrated operations, generating gross margins of 92% on its Medical Cannabis Product segment in Q4 2020 and filling more than 17,000 prescriptions between April 2020 and March 2021 .
- Khiron recently entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK, to increase patient access via medical cannabis education. Additionally, the Company continues to expand its product offering in the UK.
- The Company successfully delivered its first shipment of Khiron branded EU-GMP certified medical cannabis product to Germany , providing immediate access to the German market through its distribution partner, Nimbus Health GmbH.
About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America , and operational activity in Europe and North America . Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia , Peru , Germany and the United Kingdom , and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.
Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing Products unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia , with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America , the US and United Kingdom . The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.
Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca
Khiron Life Sciences
Quantum 1 Cannabis Signs Purchase Agreement to Open Flagship Location Near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver’s Largest Retail and Residential Development
May 6 th , 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ( “ the Company ” ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quantum 1 Cannabis ( “ Quantum ” ), one of Canada ’ s fastest growing and leading recreational cannabis retailers, has signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding ( “ MOU ” ) with Canna-Place to acquire an approved, municipal cannabis retail location in one of Vancouver ’ s most diverse neighborhoods at 41 st and Cambie Street in Vancouver, BC. The purchase includes a retail cannabis development permit and other rights for the purpose of Quantum to operate a legal cannabis retail store.
Under the terms of the new agreement, Quantum 1 has secured and finalized a prime location to move its development permit from a basement location to a higher traffic ground floor space. Quantum 1 is awaiting approval from the city for said move.
The new location will feature a full service, recreational cannabis retail experience featuring an upscale, contemporary design and a staff of highly trained cannabis consultants.
“ With the recent financial announcement of record sales growth across our chain of unique cannabis stores, this flagship location expands our footprint in the Lower Mainland and has exceptional potential for growth. With over a billion dollars of development being spent at Oakridge Centre, density will significantly increase in what is already a high traffic area, ” stated CEO Russ Rossi. “ Our dedicated team of experts is excited to serve our growing base of customers with a service and retail experience unlike anything seen in BC before. ”
In the past fourteen months, Quantum 1 has opened stores in North Vancouver, Vernon, Grand Forks, Keremeos and Creston.
About Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.
Growing Together. Quantum 1 was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities. Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways. We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world. That ’ s why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.
Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publically traded company on the CSE: QQ and US: QQQFF
Quizam Media Corporation
Suite 650, 609 Granville Street
PO Box 10381 Vancouver, BC
V7Y 1G6
Telephone: 604-683-0020
Email: ir@quizammedia.com.
Quantum 1 Cannabis
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to announce the following updates around its CBD business:
Having multiple revenue streams ensures the long-term viability for Nextleaf
Nextleaf Boosts CBD Supply with Validated Hemp Partner
Nextleaf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“Nextleaf Labs” or “Labs“), is pleased to announce that it has validated and entered an initial supply agreement with a B.C.-based hemp supplier (the “Supplier”) for CBD rich biomass.
The Supplier will provide a high-quality economical source of hemp biomass which Nextleaf Labs will process into refined and distilled CBD oils using Nextleaf’s patented extraction and purification platform. The bulk distilled CBD oils will be supplied to both the wholesale market and directly to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers across Canada by Labs. The net proceeds of such sales are expected to be shared by Nextleaf Labs and the Client to maintain a working capital efficient supply.
The CBD supply will be used for three primary purposes:
- Support the launch of partner brands directly to provincially-authorized distributors.
- Support ongoing and future CBD bulk sales to B2B partners.
- Support internal CBD-based product development and commercialization.
“We are very pleased to work with a reputable, B.C.-based partner who has a nationwide network of validated CBD rich hemp farms to meet our increasing demand,” stated Nextleaf CFO, Charles Ackerman. “It’s been a top priority for us to partner with a hemp supplier under a cost-effective model to supply OILS with CBD rich hemp at the appropriate scale to leverage what we believe to be the most efficient cannabis and hemp oil refinery in Canada,” said Ackerman. “The receipt of our sales licence has unlocked new revenue segments and this agreement will offer Nextleaf the opportunity to prove the disruptive nature of our technology.”
Nextleaf Provides Ingredients and Manufacturing for Atlantic Canada Partner
The Company continues to support the advancement of one of its partners who is considered an early pioneer in cannabis production in Atlantic Canada (the “Partner“), for high-purity CBD-based products, leveraging a proprietary formulation.
Upon completion of the final product validation, Nextleaf will provide ongoing bulk CBD supply and manufacturing services to support the launch of their CBD products to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers targeted for later this year.
CBD Commercialization with Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS™
Nextleaf is pleased to announce that it has completed successful scale-up trials for a variety of market validated liquid-based product formats manufactured with the Company’s proprietary CBD Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS™ (“Rapid CBD”).
The commercial launch of the Company’s Rapid CBD comes at a time where OILS is starting to see further demand for its novel cannabinoid delivery technology in the beverage and edibles segments of Cannabis 2.0 products.
Additionally, Nextleaf is working towards finalizing the development of a new powdered version of its proprietary CBD Rapid Emulsion Technology and expects commercialization of the ingredient in several additional product types to commence this year.
About Nextleaf®
Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 US patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s proprietary RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.
Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.
Nextleaf Solutions
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. to Launch E-Commerce Sales of VINIA in the United States on May 12, 2021
This milestone culminates 10 years of research and development perfecting the Company’s BioFarming technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that online sales of its flagship VINIA® product in the United States will commence at 8 A.M. Eastern Time on May 12, 2021, via its vinia.com website.
This milestone represents a turning point for BioHarvest as it brings its flagship product to the United States, the largest market in the world for nutraceutical supplements. VINIA® is a product anchored in science and is the subject of multiple clinical studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The launch represents an opportunity for VINIA® to set a new standard for dietary supplement companies in the US$53 billion dietary supplement market (Persistence Market Research)
VINIA® is the first and only product in the world to contain Piceid Resveratrol from red grapes at levels in each capsule which is equivalent to the amount of Piceid Resveratrol in an average bottle of red wine, bringing consumers the benefits of red wine with the advantage of zero calories, zero sugar, and zero percent alcohol. VINIA® demonstrates a unique ability to support heart health and improve physical energy and mental alertness, via increased blood flow and delivery of oxygen to the body’s tissues and organs.
“We are entering the US nutraceuticals market with a powerful science-based product which has the ability to contribute to the overall wellness of American consumers.” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, adding “Not only are we uniquely positioned to lead the established Resveratrol-based dietary supplements market, but we will also reach sizeable segments within this market, due to the heart health and energy enhancing benefits of VINIA®. We are fully prepared for this launch and have assembled a talented team of professional partners to bring the power of VINIA® to American consumers. Our future product launches will benefit greatly from the go-to-market machine that this talented team has built.“
The company invites any interested investors, consumers, or media to contact info@bioharvest.com for more information. More details about the launch itself will be shared on May 12, 2021.
About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer
BioHarvest Sciences
Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Mountaineer Holding LLC in West Virginia
Solidifies Trulieve’s Vertical Expansion Plans for its 6 th State
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the closing of the acquisition of Mountaineer Holding LLC.
Total transaction consideration was $6 million satisfied through the payment of $3 million in cash and by the issuance of 60,342 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Trulieve Shares”). Stock price was based on 10-day VWAP from the last trading day before signing.
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers stated, “We are pleased to complete this transaction quickly as the addition of Mountaineer achieves a significant presence for us in West Virginia . Our teams have already been at work in the state and adding Mountaineer to our portfolio provides significant potential for depth and scale. We look forward to serving West Virginia patients, and expect to be operational before the end of 2021.”
As previously announced, the Mountaineer acquisition positions Trulieve for vertical operations in West Virginia . The Mountaineer business consists of a cultivation permit and two dispensary permits in West Virginia. This transaction further extends and strengthens Trulieve’s national expansion with the ability for a full-scale operation in a new medical marijuana state.
For more information on the acquisition, please see the news release previously issued by Trulieve on March 22, 2021 , which is available on Trulieve’s website as well as SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also a licensed operator in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .
