Green Thumb Industries to Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 12, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Inc., a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close.
The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 833-502-0470 (Toll-Free) or 236-714-2182 (International) with conference ID: 6438759. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.
About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com .
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Jennifer Dooley
|Linda Marsicano
|Chief Strategy Officer
|VP, Corporate Communications
|InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
|lmarsicano@gtigrows.com
|310-622-8257
|773-354-2004
Source: Green Thumb Industries
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Ayurcann Commences Trading on The CSE
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”), an integrated Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that the Company will commence trading at market open today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “AYUR”.
Ayurcann is a market leader within the cannabis extraction business and has created a turn-key post-harvest outsourcing solution for licensed cannabis producers. The Company concentrates on the post-harvest requirements of licensed cannabis producers and other brands looking to enter the cannabis market, and offers end-to-end full outsourcing solutions including extraction, refinement, formulation, packaging, fulfillment and distribution. The Company holds a Processing Licence and a Research Licence issued by Health Canada, and operates primarily out of its facility in Pickering, Ontario, which provides it with easy access to licensed producers and other cannabis market participants in the region.
Better Plant’s Jusu Launches Twelve Natural Hair and Body Care Products
Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant” or the “Company”) a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products, is pleased to announce the launch of a complete line of hair care and body care products from Jusu Wellness Inc. (“Jusu”). The line includes two shampoos, two conditioners, and three body washes. Jusu products are made with natural, non-toxic, sulphate-free ingredients. Jusu has also launched two new hair care gift sets which include shampoo, conditioner, hair putty and hair treatment. Products are available for purchase Worldwide from getjusu.com.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Green Thumb Industries, Inc. – GTBIF
Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Green Thumb Industries, Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: GTBIF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Green Thumb and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), today announced the pricing of a marketed public offering of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) at a public offering price of C$50.00 per share ( $39.63 per share after giving effect to the conversion rate published by Bloomberg at 4:30pm ET on April 7, 2021 to convert Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars). The gross proceeds to Trulieve from the offering are expected to be approximately $198.1 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Trulieve has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 subordinate voting shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as sole book-running manager, and all of the shares in the Offering are to be sold by Trulieve. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 12, 2021 , subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Trulieve intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund Trulieve’s business development and for general working capital purposes.
/R E P E A T — AMP Appoints National Sales Director and Launches Nationwide Marketing Sales Campaign for Branded Medical Cannabis Products in Germany/
AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE: XCX), a pharmaceutical supplier of medical cannabis to German pharmacies, announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Schenk as National Sales Director and the launch of AMP’s nationwide Marketing Sales Campaign for branded medical cannabis products.
Mr. Schenk, who will oversee the development and execution of AMP’s sales and marketing strategies and lead our nationwide sales team, officially joins AMP today. Mr. Schenk brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to AMP and was most recently, Regional Manager of Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (Nasdaq: CGC ), where he established, built and lead Canopy’s nationwide sales team in Germany.
EXPLORE