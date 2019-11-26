INN sat down with Alex Cheeseman of Altura Mining to talk about the company’s strategy going forward and what he expects for 2020.









While 2019 has been a rocky year for lithium companies around the world, many still believe in the future of the battery metal.

At this year’s Cathodes conference, part of Benchmark Minerals Week, the Investing News Network chatted with Alex Cheeseman, general manager of marketing at Altura Mining (ASX:AJM,OTC Pink:ALTAF).

Speaking about the current state of the lithium market, Cheeseman said it’s been a challenging year for all the elements of the supply chain.

“Our focus has been on our company and moving from project into commissioning and into operations — it’s been challenging, but as a business we’ve done exceptionally well,” he said.

Cheeseman also talked about why he believes Altura’s strategy will allow the company to get through this tough season for the space.

“One of the things we’ve done, and we’ve been successful this year, has been our offtake diversification,” he said.

For Cheeseman, that has not only been about setting new contracts, but also maintaining strong business relationships.

He also shared what’s next for his company as we enter the 2020 decade.

“Getting our volumes up means we lower our cost per tonne,” he said. “So our focus is on lowering our operating costs and being one of if not the lowest-cost producers out of (the new players) in Western Australia.”

Watch the video above for more of Cheeseman’s thoughts on lithium, Altura and what he expects for 2020. You can also click here for more video interviews from Benchmark Minerals Week.

