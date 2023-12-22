Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $400,000. The Company will issue up to 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.12 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing
Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as per CSE policy, it intends to close its previously announced non-brokered private placement on December 28th, 2023. The Company accepted subscriptions for 2,325,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $279,000.
Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.
The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities legislation.
The Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders in the amount of $18,755 and issued 156,300 broker warrants.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. Pursuant to the Company's agreement to loan funds to Agapi as it works through the exchange's RTO process, the Company has now loaned Agapi a total of $886,692 to advance its business plan.
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.
The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8. The common shares of CODE ("CODE Common Shares") are currently listed on the CSE and CODE is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
For further information please contact:
Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
The Company may pay qualified finders fees of up to 8% in cash and 8% in brokers warrants.
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.
The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8. The common shares of CODE ("CODE Common Shares") are currently listed on the CSE and CODE is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
For further information please contact:
Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Next Steps in Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE: CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") dated August 29, 2023, in respect to a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer under the policies of the CSE Venture Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE has conditionally accepted the Transaction, and the Company will hold a shareholder meeting on December 1, 2023 to give its shareholders the opportunity to consider the Transaction and approve the same
Terms of the Transaction
The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a share exchange, which will result in Agapi becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of CODE.
Upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set out in the Definitive Agreement, the following, among other things, will be completed in connection with the Transaction:
- the holders of Agapi Common Shares will receive 0.7601 common shares of the Resulting Issuer in exchange for each of their Agapi Common Shares, (the "Exchange Ratio");
- all outstanding Agapi warrants will be replaced with equivalent convertible or exchangeable securities of the Resulting Issuer entitling the holders thereof to acquire common shares of the Resulting Issuer;
- the management and board of directors of the Resulting Issuer will be determined by Agapi and announced in further press releases; and
- CODE will change its name to such name as determined by Agapi in its sole discretion, in compliance with applicable law and as may be acceptable to the CSE.
The Transaction is a non-arm's length transaction or a related party transaction pursuant to the policies of the CSE and NI 61-103 as the CEO of CODE is a significant shareholder of Agapi. As a result, CODE is being represented in these negotiations by a special committee made of up of independent directors. In addition the Company has commissioned an independent valuation of Agapi and will seek the approval of disinterested shareholders.
Private Placement Financing
In connection with and as a condition to the Transaction, Agapi intends to complete an equity financing of Agapi Common Shares for minimum gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Private Placement"). It is expected that the issue price per Agapi Common Share will be $0.12. The Agapi Common Shares are expected to be sold to "accredited investors" and other parties pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws.
The Private Placement is intended to be completed prior to or concurrently with closing of the Transaction. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Conditions of the Transaction
Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including: (i) receipt of all required approvals and consents relating to the Transaction, including without limitation any approvals of the shareholders of CODE and Agapi as required by the CSE and under applicable corporate or securities laws; (ii) completion of the Private Placement; and (iii) the CSE's final approval for listing the shares of the Resulting Issuer.
Trading Halt
Trading in CODE Common Shares on the CSE will remain halted in compliance with the policies of the CSE. It is not expected that trading in the CODE Common Shares will resume prior to the Closing.
Filing Statement
In connection with the Transaction and in compliance with the policies of the CSE, CODE will file on SEDAR by September 29, 2023 the information circular which will contain details regarding the Transaction, CODE, Agapi and the Resulting Issuer, including proposed management of the Resulting Issuer. .
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.
The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8. The common shares of CODE ("CODE Common Shares") are currently listed on the CSE and CODE is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
CODE currently has 15,571,906 CODE Common Shares issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into 3,288,070 CODE Common Shares.
About Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
Agapi's premium luxury branded cigars sold under the brand "Freud Cigar Co.", are exclusively handcrafted using the finest tobacco leaves that are carefully selected and aged to perfection, and artistically blended to produce an unforgettable smoking experience for the luxury consumer. The company has partnered with renowned industry veterans Eladio Diaz and Wiber Ventura with the aim to disrupt the luxury cigar segment. The company has successfully commercialized products in the US and international markets selling over 40,000 and 10,000 cigars in each respective market.
Agapi is a private company and was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 11, 2021. Agapi's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8.
Agapi currently has approximately 65,571,906 common shares ("Agapi Common Shares") issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into approximately 84,542,058 Agapi Common Shares .
For further information please contact:
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Corporate Communications
Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
David Stadnyk, CEO
All information in this press release relating to Agapi has been provided by Agapi and is the sole responsibility of Agapi.
Cautionary Note
Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, CSE acceptance and if applicable pursuant to CSE requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.
The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration and development of Agapi's products, the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions, including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Transaction the Exchange Ratio, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer. The information about Agapi contained in the press release has not been independently verified by CODE. Although CODE believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because CODE can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the parties will not proceed with the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions, that the ultimate terms of the Transaction, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will differ from those that currently are contemplated, and that the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will not be successfully completed for any reason (including the failure to obtain the required approvals or clearances from regulatory authorities). The terms and conditions of the Transaction may change based on receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice for both CODE and Agapi. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. CODE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of CODE, Agapi, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable) except as required by securities laws.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated May 10, 2023, to enter into a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer and constitute a "Reverse Takeover" ("RTO") under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE
Terms of the Transaction
The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, share purchase, share exchange or alternate transaction to be determined with input from the legal and tax advisors to each of CODE and Agapi, which will result in Agapi becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of CODE.
Upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set out in the definitive transaction agreement to be entered into by CODE and Agapi (the "Definitive Agreement"), the following, among other things, will be completed in connection with the Transaction:
- the holders of Agapi Common Shares will receive 0.7601 common shares of the Resulting Issuer in exchange for each of their Agapi Common Shares, (the "Exchange Ratio");
- all outstanding Code warrants will be replaced with equivalent convertible or exchangeable securities of the Resulting Issuer entitling the holders thereof to acquire common shares of the Resulting Issuer;
- the management and board of directors of the Resulting Issuer will be determined by Agapi and announced in further press releases; and
- CODE will change its name to such name as determined by Agapi in its sole discretion, in compliance with applicable law and as may be acceptable to the CSE.
The Transaction is a non-arm's length transaction or a related party transaction pursuant to the policies of the CSE and NI 61-103 as the CEO of CODE is a significant shareholder of Agapi. As a result, CODE is being represented in these negotiations by a special committee made of up of independent directors. In addition the Company has commissioned an independent valuation of Agapi and will seek the approval of disinterested shareholders.
Private Placement Financing
In connection with and as a condition to the Transaction, Agapi intends to complete an equity financing of Agapi Common Shares for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Private Placement"). It is expected that the issue price per Agapi Common Share will be $0.10. The Agapi Common Shares are expected to be sold to "accredited investors" and other parties pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws.
The Private Placement is intended to be completed prior to or concurrently with closing of the Transaction. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The ultimate structuring of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of tax, securities law and corporate law advice.
Conditions of the Transaction
Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including: (i) the satisfactory completion of due diligence by each of CODE and Agapi; (ii) receipt of all required approvals and consents relating to the Transaction, including without limitation any approvals of the shareholders of CODE and Agapi as required by the CSE and under applicable corporate or securities laws; (iii) completion of the Private Placement; and (iv) the CSE's approval for listing the shares of the Resulting Issuer.
Bridge Loan
CODE has agreed to lend Agapi $600,000 by way of a secured bridge loan (the "Bridge Loan") at an annual interest rate of 8%. The Bridge Loan will be forgiven by CODE upon completion of the Transaction. The Bridge Loan will be repayable within six months of termination of the Definitive Agreement in accordance with its terms. Final terms of the Bridge Loan will be set out in a definitive loan agreement and related security documentation which will contain such terms as are customary in comparable transactions.
The Bridge Loan will be used by Agapi for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Trading Halt
Trading in CODE Common Shares on the CSE will remain halted in compliance with the policies of the CSE in connection with the announcement of the Transaction as this would be a change of business under the policies of the CSE and is expected to remain halted pending the review of the Transaction by the CSE, and satisfaction of the conditions of the CSE for resumption of trading. It is not expected that trading in the CODE Common Shares will resume prior to the Closing.
Filing Statement
In connection with the Transaction and in compliance with the policies of the CSE, CODE will file on SEDAR a filing statement or information circular which will contain details regarding the Transaction, CODE, Agapi and the Resulting Issuer.
Additional Information
If and when a Definitive Agreement is executed, CODE will issue a subsequent press release containing details of the Definitive Agreement and additional terms of the Transaction, including information relating to summary financial information in respect of Agapi, and to the extent not contained in this press release, additional information with respect to the Private Placement, history of Agapi and the proposed directors, officers, and insiders of the Resulting Issuer upon completion of the Transaction.
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.
The common shares of CODE ("CODE Common Shares") are currently listed on the CSE and CODE is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
CODE currently has 15,571,906 CODE Common Shares issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into 3,288,070 CODE Common Shares.
About Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
Agapi's premium luxury branded cigars sold under the brand "Freud Cigar Co.", are exclusively handcrafted using the finest tobacco leaves that are carefully selected and aged to perfection, and artistically blended to produce an unforgettable smoking experience for the luxury consumer. The company has partnered with renowned industry veterans Eladio Diaz, William Ventura with the aim to disrupt the luxury cigar segment. The company has successfully commercialized products in the US and international markets selling over 40,000 and 10,000 cigars in each respective market.
Agapi is a private company and was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 11, 2021.
Agapi currently has approximately 65,571,906 common shares ("Agapi Common Shares") issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into approximately 84,542,058 Agapi Common Shares.
For further information please contact:
Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
David Stadnyk, CEO
Phone: 236-521-7211
All information in this press release relating to Agapi has been provided by Agapi and is the sole responsibility of Agapi.
Cautionary Note
Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, CSE acceptance and if applicable pursuant to CSE requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.
The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration and development of Agapi's products, the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions, including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Transaction the Exchange Ratio, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the Bridge Loan and the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer. The information about Agapi contained in the press release has not been independently verified by CODE. Although CODE believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because CODE can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the parties will not proceed with the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions, that the ultimate terms of the Transaction, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will differ from those that currently are contemplated, and that the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will not be successfully completed for any reason (including the failure to obtain the required approvals or clearances from regulatory authorities). The terms and conditions of the Transaction may change based on CODE's due diligence and the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice for both CODE and Agapi. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. CODE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of CODE, Agapi, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable) except as required by securities laws.
Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announced today that it has cancelled a total of 1,287,500 stock options, including 377,500 to insiders as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests. www.cypher-meta.com
For further information, please contact:
George Tsafalas - Ivy Lu
Corporate Communications
Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
E-mail: INFO@cypher-meta.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation
Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) ) announced it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on December 8, 2022
The Company currently has 146,979,060 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 14,697,906 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.
The Company intends to also proceed with consolidating its outstanding options and warrants on a ratio of ten (10) to one (1), with the result that each consolidated option and warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of ten (10) times its original exercise price.
The Consolidation is being proposed in order to provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation.
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests. www.cypher-meta.com
For further information, please contact:
George Tsafalas - Ivy Lu
Corporate Communications
Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
E-mail: INFO@cypher-meta.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.
Crypto Market 2023 Year-End Review
Following a tumultuous year plagued by scandals and market turmoil, crypto was still reeling heading into 2023. With the news of the FTX collapse in November 2022 still fresh, questions abounded about whether the industry could regain the trust of investors and regulators.
As the year has shown, the crypto industry has, yet again, proven its resilience. During an interview with the Investing News Network (INN), Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, reflected on the past year.
“I think coming out of 2022, there were a lot of people questioning if crypto was dead … and if that was the last we'd ever hear of it,” he said. “I think most of us (in the industry) were pushing back, saying no, it’s not, it’s just going through a re-sorting-out period. And I think that's proven out well.” He referenced the performances of Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past month as examples of crypto’s staying power.
Bitcoin made headlines on December 4 when it experienced its highest valuation since April 2022, soaring to US$42,008.48. The price then hit a new high of US$44,313 the very next day. It has spent the last few weeks of 2023 bouncing between US$41,000 and US$44,300.
Ethereum has seen substantial gains as well, climbing as high as US$2,384 on December 9 and achieving impressive year-over-year growth of 84.4 percent as of December 21.
Here, INN takes a closer look at what some industry experts had to say about the key trends and drivers of the crypto industry's success in 2023.
Regulation was the main focus in 2023
Conversations in the DeFi world in 2023 have been largely focused on regulatory developments, with investor interest reflected in market fluctuations as the story unfolds.
As the Sam Bankman-Fried trial approached, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stepped up its scrutiny of the crypto industry. The media coverage surrounding the case was intense, with every new detail being widely reported and analyzed.
The SEC filed multiple lawsuits in its efforts to prevent further swindling, notably against trading and payment platforms Binance and Ripple. While both cases were controversial and came to very different conclusions — with Binance pleading guilty and agreeing to pay over US$4 billion and the charges against Ripple ultimately being dropped — they set a precedent for future regulatory actions in the crypto space.
The SEC has been criticized for its hardline approach, but at the same time, its increased governance has attracted institutional interest. Regulatory oversight, something that was severely lacking during the first crypto boom, has begun to transform the industry from the Wild West into a regulatory frontier.
“I don't think you're ever going to get to the end of (that era) … but it's definitely getting more regulated (and) more mainstream,” Taylor said. “The fact that you’re getting some really big US players starting to look at it and working with regulators to get involved, I think (that’s going) a long way to making it a much better, more stable system, and I think that’s probably a very good outcome long term.”
With more clarity and certainty, investors are starting to see digital assets as safer bets than they were a year or two ago.
In correspondence with INN, Matteo Greco, a research analyst at Fineqia International, notes that investor interest has driven the widespread adoption of digital assets across the world and in a variety of sectors. “The trajectory is evident,” he said. “We are progressing toward a more regulated environment across various continents. Asia is becoming more receptive to digital asset businesses and Europe has already embraced financial instruments featuring digital assets as underlying assets.
“In addition, with the approval of the MiCA, Europe established the first comprehensive and regulated framework for digital asset businesses. As the market gains increased recognition from both retail and institutional participants, governments are taking steps to regulate and safeguard customers.”
The fight for spot Bitcoin ETFs
Alongside the ongoing discussions around regulation, the saga of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US has captured the attention of the crypto community and market participants. Over a dozen spot Bitcoin ETF applications are awaiting SEC approval, but Chairman Gary Gensler was against them for most of 2023, citing concerns about potential market manipulation and investor protection.
However, that trajectory changed in August when a three-judge panel agreed with digital asset management company Grayscale’s argument that the SEC was acting unfairly by approving futures ETFs but rejecting spot ETF applications. The partial win was a positive development for the cryptocurrency industry, and the price of Bitcoin rose to nearly US$28,000 as the news sparked a renewed interest from potential but wary investors.
A spot Bitcoin ETF would open the door to investors who want to benefit from the price action of Bitcoin but are averse to owning tokens. There is no doubt that the prospect of such a product becoming available is behind the price surge that Bitcoin has been experiencing over the past few months. On October 16, a tweet by Cointelegraph falsely stated that the SEC had approved BlackRock’s spot ETF application, causing the price of Bitcoin to rise further to nearly US$30,000. While the news was quickly rebutted, Bitcoin spent the next two months steadily rising more than 60 percent as talks between the SEC and ETF applicants continued and experts indicated that approval was likely.
“The alteration in the likelihood of ETFs spot approval is an element that caught market participants off guard. The outcome of whether these ETFs will receive approval or not will be known in approximately a month … and this sudden shift in outlook significantly influenced how investors positioned themselves and adjusted their portfolios in recent months,” Greco noted in a December 7 email to INN.
The bottom line
Institutional interest has certainly had a hand in revving up the market, offering a sense of legitimacy to potential market participants who are wary of getting involved in crypto due to recent scandalous headlines like the FTX fiasco.
“As much as last year was a rough patch to get through for crypto, I think it's probably going to be a good outcome over time,” Taylor said. “The trend this year has been probably increased regulation and just building back confidence in the system and that should have a lasting, positive outcome.”
Greco concurs, remarking that the level of market activity in this sector was nothing short of astonishing, far surpassing even his most optimistic predictions. “I believed there was a high likelihood of Bitcoin establishing a cycle bottom when it was trading below $20,000 in 2022,” he said. “My expectation was for a sideways uptrend in 2023, aiming to reach around $30,000, a significant price resistance/support level for multiple times in 2021 and 2022. However, surpassing $40,000 was not within my anticipated range.”
Overall, it seems that the crypto industry is heading towards a more regulated environment, and, with new developments, it is likely that the industry will continue to grow in the coming years.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 5 Canadian Crypto Stocks of 2023
Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are independent of traditional banking systems. They exist on a blockchain, a secure and immutable transaction record shared among many computer nodes in a network.
The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, and the process of generating new Bitcoin units is called mining. When Bitcoin was new, it was easy enough for tech-savvy individuals to mine their own tokens using store-bought hardware. However, as Bitcoin has grown in popularity, mining has become a difficult and expensive process.
That’s why these days most mining is done at the industrial level. Large corporations with capital and the right equipment at their disposal can mine tens or even hundreds of Bitcoins every day. Buying shares of companies that mine crypto is a way for investors to reap the potential benefits this industry has to offer without risking major losses.
Here Investing News Network has rounded up the Canadian crypto-mining companies with the biggest share price gains year-to-date. Figures were obtained using TradingView’s stock screener on November 29, 2023, and all data was accurate at the time. Companies with share prices above C$10 million were considered.
1. SATO Technologies (TSXV:SATO)
Year-to-date gain: 341.67 percent; market cap: C$27.37 million; current share price: C$0.53
SATO Technologies specializes in crypto mining powered by sustainable energy. The company has built a network of high-efficiency data centers capable of achieving a Bitcoin-mining capacity of nearly 0.6 exahashes per second (EH/s).
SATO's Q3 results reveal total revenue of C$4.07 million for the period, a 46 percent increase year-on-year. The firm also reported EBITDA of C$2.11 million, up from Q3 2022’s negative C$4.57 million EBITDA. CEO Romain Nouzareth remarked that achieving positive EBITDA is “a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of our mining operations.”
2. Digihost Technology (TSXV:DGHI)
Year-to-date gain: 296.23 percent; market cap: C$58.28 million; current share price: C$2.10
Digihost Technology is a blockchain technology company based in the US. It focuses on Bitcoin mining, but has plans to diversify and expand its mining operations to include other cryptocurrencies as well. Its operations are maintained with its own crypto accounting and tax software, Balance, and its data centers power 11,800 miners.
On February 8, the company made waves when it completed the acquisition of a 60 megawatt natural gas power plant in North Tonawanda, New York. The move was controversial, as environmental groups had fiercely objected to the sale, filing a lawsuit against Digihost in January of this year. As the plant previously only operated for a small portion of the year, plaintiffs represented by Earthjustice claimed that Digihost’s plan to run it without pause would increase the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 3,500 percent. The environmental impact of the crypto industry as a whole has been a point of contention between eco-friendly groups and crypto miners as the data centers needed for mining run 24/7.
The company’s third quarter results, released on November 14, show a revenue increase of 46 percent year-on-year thanks to the rising price of Bitcoin over the last half of 2023.
3. Bitfarms (TSX:BITF)
Year-to-date gain: 253.45 percent; market cap: C$437.13 million; current share price: C$2.05
Bitfarms mines Bitcoin using state-of-the-art data centers powered in part by hydroelectricity and locally sourced natural gas. In the third quarter, its facilities produced an average of 13 Bitcoins per day.
On November 27, Bitfarms announced plans to purchase at least 35,888 T21 miners, thereby increasing its capacity to mine Bitcoin from 6.3 EH/s to 12 EH/s. The agreement includes an option for Bitfarms to purchase an additional 28,000 miners, which would bring its total hash rate to 17 EH/s by H2 2024. The company expects that the full upgrade will be complete by December 2024, around the time of the hotly anticipated Bitcoin halving event. T21 miners, a product made by leading Bitcoin hardware supplier Bitmain Technologies, are efficient and use less power than other miners on the market, in line with Bitfarms’ commitment to ESG best practices.
4. DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV:DMGI)
Year-to-date gain: 185.19 percent; market cap: C$63.76 million; current share price: C$0.39
DMGI Blockchain Solutions is a vertically integrated blockchain and crypto company that helps users monetize the blockchain environment by delivering digital solutions like its Blockseer software platform, which allows traders to monitor and track their transactions on the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.
Its business model consists of two segments, Core and Core+. Core focuses on crypto infrastructure operations, deriving its revenue from rewards and transaction fees, hosting services and hardware sales to industrial crypto miners. Core+ deals with data analysis and forensic services.
5. Cathedra Bitcoin (TSXV:CBIT)
Year-to-date gain: 150 percent; market cap: C$14.44 million; current share price: C$0.10
Cathedra Bitcoin is a Canadian Bitcoin company with five mining operations in the US. In October, Cathedra launched CathedraOS, a firmware product built to work with Bitmain X19. The company made the software publicly available for users to download for free, but charges a 3 percent fee in the form of hash rate as compensation.
Cathedra’s Q3 financial results show a revenue increase of C$1.3 million and a Bitcoin production rise of 6.31 units compared to Q3 2022. The company attributes the increase to an expansion in its hash rate, which was achieved by increasing its efficiency level through underclocking, relocating some of its machines and deploying its Rover mobile data center at its partner 360 Mining’s off-grid location in Texas. 360 Mining will provide continuous energy to Cathedra’s Bitcoin-mining operations through its natural gas operations.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency
In just over a decade, Bitcoin has grown a cult-like following and surged to impressive heights. Now the cryptocurrency of choice, its meteoric rise has been unlike any other commodity, resource or asset — and it has seen gains again in 2023.
Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has paved the way for the growing cryptocurrency asset class, surging to an all-time high of US$68,649.05 on November 10, 2021. Benefiting from excess cash in the market and investor interest, the price of Bitcoin rose more than 1,200 percent between March 2020 and November 2021 before stuttering in 2022.
As for its price history this year, Bitcoin started 2023 around the US$16,000 mark, but has since spiked toward the end of Q4 to trade at US$37,885 as of November 15, 2023.
What has spurred Bitcoin's price movements in recent years, and why is it back up now? Read on to find out.
What is Bitcoin?
Created to counter the 2008 financial crisis, Bitcoin has weathered extreme volatility, spiking to US$19,650 in 2017 before spending years locked below US$10,000. The cryptocurrency was unveiled in late 2008 with the goal of revolutionizing the monetary system, and was first introduced in a white paper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”
The nine page manifesto was penned by a notoriously elusive person (or persons) who used the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, and it lays out a compelling argument and groundwork for the creation of a cyber-currency.
Cryptographically secured, the peer-to-peer electronic payment system was designed to be transparent and resistant to censorship, using the power of blockchain technology to create an immutable ledger preventing double spending. The true allure for Bitcoin’s early adopters was in its potential to wrestle power away from banks and financial institutes and give it to the masses.
This was especially enticing as the fallout from the 2008 financial collapse ricocheted internationally. Described as the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, US$7.4 billion in value was erased from the US stock market in 11 months, while the global economy shrank by an estimated US$2 trillion.
Bitcoin price in US dollars, inception to November 16, 2023
Chart via TradingEconomics.com
In July 2010, Bitcoin began trading at US$0.0008, climbing to US$0.08 by month’s end. The cryptocurrency then performed relatively flatly, slowly rising into the US$10 range until it spiked to US$250 in April 2013.
How many Bitcoins are there?
Unlike traditional currencies that can increase circulation through printing, the number of Bitcoins is finite. There are 21 million in existence, of which 19,144,112 are in circulation, leaving just under 2 million to be mined.
This limit is a core function of Bitcoin's algorithm, and was designed to offset inflation by maintaining scarcity.
A new Bitcoin is created when a Bitcoin miner uses highly specialized software to complete a block of transaction verifications on the Bitcoin blockchain. Roughly 900 Bitcoins are currently mined per day; however, after 210,000 blocks are completed, the Bitcoin protocol automatically reduces the number of new coins issued by half.
Halvings have occurred every four years since 2012, with the most recent happening in May 2020. Halving not only counteracts inflation, but also supports the cryptocurrency’s value by ensuring that its price will increase if demand remains the same.
At the moment, miners are paid 6.25 Bitcoin for every block they complete.
How did COVID-19 affect the Bitcoin price?
January 1, 2016, marked the beginning of Bitcoin’s sustained price rise. It started the year at US$433 and ended it at US$959 — a 121 percent value increase in 12 months.
The next year brought the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin. Between January and December 2017, additional attention, the introduction of new cryptocurrencies and coverage from mainstream financial media added 1,729 percent to the crypto-coin’s value — it rose from US$1,035.24 in January to US$18,940.57 in December.
This record-setting threshold was unsustainable, and Bitcoin fell victim to its own volatility, which steadily eroded its previous gains. Despite that decrease in value, the virtual currency still held above US$3,190, a low it has not hit again since that time.
Since launching in 2008, opponents of Bitcoin have used its short history to defend their hesitance. Questions have arisen around how Bitcoin would perform during a financial crisis or recession, as the coin is extremely susceptible to uncertainty.
2020 proved a testing ground for the digital coin’s ability to weather financial upheaval. Starting the year at US$6,950.56, a widespread selloff in March brought its value to US$4,841.67 — a 30 percent decline.
The low created a buying opportunity that helped Bitcoin gain back its losses by May. Like safe-haven metal gold, Bitcoin began to emerge as a protective asset for the Millennial and Generation Z crowd. The rally continued throughout 2020, and the digital asset ended the year at US$29,402.64, a 323 percent year-over-year increase and a 507 percent rise from its March drop.
By comparison, gold, one of the best-performing commodities of 2020, added 38 percent to its value from the low in March through December, setting what was then an all-time high of US$2,060 per ounce in August.
What was the highest price for Bitcoin?
Bitcoin’s ascent continued in 2021, rallying to an all-time high of US$68,649.05 in November, a 98.82 percent increase from January. The digital asset shed some of its value to end the year at US$47,897.16 — still a 62 percent year-over-year increase.
So what led to this all-time high? A few different factors acted as price catalysts.
Much of the growth in 2021 was attributed to risk-on investor appetite, as well as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) purchase of US$1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. Activity was further compounded when Tesla reported plans to begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles. However, following some criticism from investors and environmentalists, the electric car maker announced in 2021 that it would be conducting due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the cryptocurrency before allowing customers to buy cars with it; however, the option may be back on the table as Musk said in September of this year that the level of renewable energy use in the crypto industry had reached an appropriate threshold.
Increased money printing in response to the pandemic also benefited Bitcoin, as investors with more capital looked to diversify their portfolios. The success of the world’s first cryptocurrency amid the market ups and downs of 2020 and 2021 led to more interest and investment in other coins and digital assets as well. For example, 2021 saw the rise of the non-fungible token (NFT). Utilizing blockchain technology, NFTs are unique crypto assets that are stored, sold and traded digitally.
The NFT concept is largely used for art and other digital mediums to allow buyers to own a specific asset. It is estimated that the NFT market grew to more than US$40 billion in 2021, driven exclusively by cryptocurrencies, the only form of payment for NFTs. However, as of mid-November 2023, the NFT market value has fallen dramatically down to US$7.39 billion.
Bitcoin’s mainstream usage may be a continued price catalyst as more businesses accept the digital token as payment; the growing market for digital assets could also add momentum for the cryptocurrency space.
What is Bitcoin at today?
While notoriety has catapulted the first digital currency to all-time highs, the primary headwind for the crypto coin is its frequent volatility, which was on full display in 2022. Market uncertainty weighed heavily on the world’s first exclusively digital currency. During the second quarter of 2022, values dived below US$20,000 for the first time since December 2020. By the end of that year, prices for Bitcoin had moved even lower to settle below US$17,500 BTC.
2023 started on a bright note for the price of Bitcoin, as it rallied in mid-January, moving back to nearly US$24,000. It then dropped in the second week of March down to around US$20,200, but the following days saw it rise again — Bitcoin jumped sharply to US$28,211 by March 21 after the failure of multiple US banks alarmed investors.
Bitcoin price in US dollars, November 15, 2022 to November 15, 2023
Chart via TradingEconomics.com
In Q2, Bitcoin continued its ascent, stabilizing above US$25,000 even as the SEC filed lawsuits against Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), along with Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao.
“They attempted to evade US securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes so that they could keep high-value U.S. customers on their platforms,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a press release. “The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms.”
Although it looked like bad news for the sector, Bitcoin stayed steady, holding above US$25,000. This was supported by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) filing for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund with the SEC on June 15. Although the SEC hasn't approved applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs previously, the support from BlackRock, which is the world's largest asset manager, has proved bullish.
Bitcoin's price jumped above US$30,000 on June 21, and on July 3, the crypto hit its highest price since May 2022 at US$31,500. It held above US$30,000 for nearly a month before dropping just below on July 16. By September 11, prices had slid further to US$25,150.
Heading into the final months of the year, the Bitcoin price is benefitting from increased institutional investment as the possibility of the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a bevy of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds by early 2024. As of November 15, 2023, the price for the popular cryptocurrency was trading at US$37,885.
Despite its drop from the massive price highs seen in the past, Bitcoin's powerful performance, recent sustained growth and future potential cannot be understated.
FAQs for investing in Bitcoin
What is a blockchain?
A blockchain is a digitized and decentralized public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions.
Blockchains are constantly growing as completed blocks are recorded and added in chronological order. The mechanism by which digital currencies are mined, blockchain has become a popular investment space as the technology is increasingly being implemented in business processes across a variety of industries. These include banking, cybersecurity, networking, supply chain management, the Internet of Things, online music, healthcare and insurance.
How to buy Bitcoin?
Bitcoin can be purchased through a variety of crypto exchange platforms and peer-to-peer crypto trading apps, and then held in a digital wallet. These include Coinbase Global, CoinSmart Financial (OTC Pink:CONMF,NEO:SMRT), BlockFi, Binance and Gemini.
What is Coinbase?
Coinbase Global is a secure online cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for investors to buy, sell, transfer and store cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
How does crypto affect the banking industry?
Cryptocurrencies are an alternative to traditional banking, and tend to attract people interested in assets that are outside mainstream systems. According to data from Statista, 53 percent of crypto owners are between the ages of 18 and 34, showing that the industry is drawing younger generations who may be interested in decentralized digital options.
Privacy is a key draw for cryptocurrency owners, as is the fact that they are separated from third parties such as central banks. Additionally, crypto transactions, including purchases, sales and transfers, are often quick and have fewer associated fees than transactions going through the banking system in the typical manner.
That said, banks are starting to notice how popular cryptocurrencies are. As Bitcoin and its compatriots become increasingly mainstream, many banks have begun to invest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies themselves.
Will Bitcoin benefit from the banking crisis?
The banking crisis in the US and elsewhere has already led to a swift rush to Bitcoin from concerned investors. What started with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, 2023, was followed by the collapse of Signature Bank two days later, leading to panic as investors and banking industry clients worried about what would come next. UBS' (NYSE:UBS) acquisition of its failing Switzerland-based rival Credit Suisse stoked concerns further.
While the banking crisis has seemingly receded into the background of economic news headlines, many analysts say it hasn't gone away and we can expect to see further fallout in the regional banking sector.
Bitcoin was established in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as an alternative to the traditional banking industry, and in the past the price of Bitcoin has often shifted on narrative and sentiment. However, increasing regulations and its historic volatility make it hard to predict where the cryptocurrency could move next, especially as the crisis continues to unfold.
How much was Bitcoin when it started?
The first recorded Bitcoin transaction not involving the founder came in late 2009, when 5,050 Bitcoins were traded for US$5.02 over PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), pegging the value for 1 Bitcoin at about US$0.001 — a 10th of a cent.
Will Bitcoin rise again?
Bitcoin has spent 2023 climbing upward, showing a pattern of testing and then holding above new price levels. While it's impossible to know how high it will rise in 2024, or if it could reach the highs it saw in 2021, the cryptocurrency has proven that its time isn't over.
Is Bitcoin a good investment anymore?
While Bitcoin has been climbing in value in 2023, especially in these last few months, one of its well-known features is its volatility. Investors who are more accepting of risk could look to the cryptocurrency space as there historically has been money to be made, and Bitcoin is regaining value after plummeting in 2022. However, there is also historically money to be lost, and investors who prefer to take smaller risks should look towards other avenues.
For more information on investing in Bitcoin right now, check out our article Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?
What is Cathie Wood's prediction for Bitcoin?
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest is a strong proponent of Bitcoin, and has ambitious predictions for the coin's future. In a recent interview with CNBC following the SEC lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, Wood said she has a base-case target of US$600,000 for Bitcoin by 2030, and a bull-case target of over US$1 million.
Who has the most invested in Bitcoin?
Satoshi Nakomoto, the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, is believed to also be the biggest holder of the coin. Analysis into early Bitcoin wallets has revealed that Nakamoto likely owns over 1 million of the nearly 19.5 million Bitcoins in existence.
Does Elon Musk own Bitcoin?
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s association with both Bitcoin and the meme coin Dogecoin is well known, and both his tweets and Tesla’s actions have influenced the cryptocurrencies’ trajectories over the years.
While it is unknown just how much he owns, Musk has disclosed that he personally has holdings of Bitcoin and Dogecoin, as well as Ether. As for Tesla, as discussed above, the company purchased US$1.5 billion of Bitcoin in 2021, but sold 75 percent of that the next year. As of October 2023, the EV maker's Bitcoin holdings were estimated at 9,720 Bitcoin, "the third-largest bitcoin holdings for a publicly traded company," reports Coin Desk.
It was revealed in September that Musk may be funding Dogecoin on the quiet, according to Forbes.
Does Warren Buffett own Bitcoin?
Warren Buffett does not own Bitcoin, and has expressed his dislike of cryptocurrencies in the past.
The most recent instance came in an April interview with CNBC, when he said this of Bitcoin: “It’s a gambling token. It doesn’t have any value, but that doesn’t stop people from wanting to play a roulette wheel.”
Buffett shared his disinterest the previous year as well at an annual shareholders meeting for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B).
“If you told me you own all of the bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn’t take it because what would I do with it?” he said. “I’d have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn’t going to do anything.”
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Bitcoin Companies Now More Focused on Cash Flow, Productivity, CEO Says
As Bitcoin companies “mature," the focus has shifted toward more productivity and cash flow, which is contributing to the gradual uptick in the price of Bitcoin, according to Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF) Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien.
“It’s no secret the price of Bitcoin has declined greatly over the last two years, but we’re seeing a bit of a comeback now, which is positive,” he said. “(We’re seeing) these companies, which traditionally had been VC-funded and in high-growth mode at all costs, shift to more of a productivity and more of a cash flow position. I think that’s been positive, ourselves included.”
This is good for the cryptocurrency sector, he added, as it provides a more stable footing for businesses to grow.
The CEO also noted the increasing momentum among Bitcoin users toward “self custody.”
“It’s awesome to see a shift toward people, specifically the end user or the owner of Bitcoin, taking custody of their funds directly,” O’Brien said, noting the record-low number of Bitcoin held on exchange. “The safest way to buy and own Bitcoin is to hold it yourself."
The CEO discussed the reasons for this shift: "It’s due in part to education, but also due to other companies, some of whom we've partnered with, who help individuals make a wallet for themselves, teach them how to use that wallet and show them how to fund that wallet with Bitcoin from platforms like Bitcoin Well.”
Watch the full interview of Bitcoin Well Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bitcoin Well in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bitcoin Well is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bitcoin Well and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Taxes on Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies have grown quickly from a niche technology with a tech-savvy user base to an entirely new asset class that has attracted attention from a broad range of individual investors, as well as mainstream institutions.
You’ll often see cryptocurrencies criticized for being a speculative asset, yet studies show that emerging markets in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia are increasingly using cryptocurrencies as actual currencies. For example, data from a Statista survey showed that one out of three respondents in Nigeria own or use cryptocurrencies, compared to six out of 100 in the US.
While cryptocurrency interest from North American and European investors is largely speculative, steady growth in other markets demonstrates the possibility of overcoming challenges with traditional fiat currencies. Additionally, next-generation cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano have enabled entirely new technologies with powerful use cases.
As adoption continues, investors are taking another look at cryptocurrencies as a valuable asset class with blue-sky potential.
However, anyone putting their money into cryptocurrencies should be well aware of the tax implications of investing in the asset class and transacting with it. Most countries have enacted some form of tax regulations similar to capital gains laws, which must be understood to avoid steep fines and other penalties. Read on to learn the basics.
How are cryptocurrencies taxed in the US?
The US was one of the first countries to enact cryptocurrency tax regulations, and they closely mirror capital gains and income tax laws with specific taxable events. As a result, it’s well worth consulting the official Internal Revenue Service cryptocurrency FAQ for up-to-date information or to dive deeper into any of the information below.
Taxable crypto events include:
- Selling cryptocurrency for any fiat currency (US or Canadian dollars, euros, etc.).
- Purchasing any goods or services with a cryptocurrency, even small purchases, as this constitutes a selling event.
- Trading one cryptocurrency for another, which also includes purchasing non-fungible tokens.
- Sending someone cryptocurrency as a gift if the gift amount exceeds US$15,000 for the duration of the tax year.
You’ll owe taxes on capital gains or losses realized from these events rather than the full amount of the assets. You’ll calculate the difference between the price you paid when the asset was acquired and the price when the asset was sold or swapped.
What are the tax rates for these events? To further complicate the matter, taxes fall into two categories:
- Short-term capital gains – If you hold an asset for less than a year, you’ll be taxed at the same capital gains rate as your income tax bracket. Losses can offset income tax by up to US$3,000.
- Long-term capital gains – If you hold an asset for over a year, the capital gains tax rate can be 0 percent, 15 percent or 20 percent, depending on your individual or combined marital income.
However, some cryptocurrency actions constitute income tax rather than capital gains. Income tax events include:
- Receiving cryptocurrencies from an airdrop event
- Interest earned from staking or other DeFi lending
- Income from cryptocurrency mining
- Receiving cryptocurrency as a reward for work performed
Events in this category will be taxed in accordance with income tax regulations, which will vary based on if you’re a sole proprietor, an employee paid in cryptocurrency or a mining company paying yourself a regular salary.
How do you report cryptocurrency taxes?
How do you actually report your cryptocurrency taxes? First, you’ll need an in-depth report of all of your transactions with a taxable event during the year. This can be arduous and time-consuming to put together depending on your activities. You’ll need to fill in Form 8949 and add it to Schedule D (Form 1040) for capital gains tax purposes.
If you earned any cryptocurrencies by way of income tax events, you’d need to add them to Schedule 1 (Form 1040) or Schedule C (Form 1040), depending on the situation. Fortunately, new services have emerged that can handle the heavy lifting and provide you with ready-to-submit forms, but these services will have their own fees. Additionally, major platforms like Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) have integrated basic tax tracking and documentation.
What if you don’t report cryptocurrency events in accordance with applicable regulations? You may be charged with tax evasion, which incurs penalties ranging from fines to incarceration.
How are cryptocurrencies taxed outside the US?
Non-US investors generally face similar cryptocurrency tax regulations. The US set the standard for taxing this emerging asset class, and most governments have adapted the general guidelines to meet their own capital gains and income tax regulations.
For example, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has provided a guidance document to help investors understand how to track and pay cryptocurrency-related taxes. The CRA views cryptocurrencies as a commodity, treating them as either income or capital gains, depending on the circumstances.
The CRA’s guidance closely mirrors that of the Internal Revenue Service, with events like selling, swapping or transacting with cryptocurrencies falling under capital gains, and events like mining and airdrops constituting income.
Every investor should carefully research tax laws within their own country prior to investing. Researching applicable regulations ahead of time will help you track every transaction and pay the appropriate taxes. In addition, when considering taxes, you’ll also have a more accurate understanding of your actual profit or loss.
What about cryptocurrencies on a global scale? You’ll need to carefully consider any international trade laws and taxable events that may apply in addition to specific cryptocurrency tax laws.
Lastly, it’s worth highlighting that the US and Canada, alongside other countries, do not tax simply holding cryptocurrencies. Instead, the taxable events discussed above represent capital gains, losses or income. As a result, you can buy and hold your chosen cryptocurrency for as long as possible to accommodate taxes when you decide to sell.
What happens if you don't report cryptocurrencies on taxes?
Understanding the various taxable events within your country is essential to investing in cryptocurrencies. Failing to understand these laws will result in an inaccurate overview of your actual profits or losses from investments.
Failing to pay taxes as required can also result in heavy fines and penalties, including incarceration in the US. Avoiding the workload and costs of paying cryptocurrency taxes is not worth the risk.
Investing in cryptocurrencies is an increasingly attractive option, but to avoid problems investors must understand taxes and regulations before exploring this emerging asset class.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in January 2023.
Securities Disclosure: I Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Bitcoin Well
Overview
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW, OTCQB:BCNWF) is a two-business-unit organization providing an ecosystem of products and services to make it easy for everyday people to use bitcoin. The company was established in Canada in 2013, has reached significant revenue growth year-over-year since, and has expanded the Online Bitcoin Portal to the US market.
Bitcoin Well earns revenue through its two core business lines, which include:
- Crypto ATM network: Operating 180+ Crypto ATMs across Canada (US$21 million revenue in 2022) with a healthy gross operating margin.
- Online Bitcoin Portal: A non-custodial bitcoin account that allows Canadians and Americans to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Launched in Q4 2022 in Canada, Online Bitcoin Portal expanded to the US in Q3 2023, with current monthly revenues exceeding $1 million.
Bitcoin Well earns consistent cash flow through its existing fleet of Crypto ATMs, and reinvests this cash flow into the Online Bitcoin Portal, which is a scalable growth product the company believes will see exponential adoption during the next bitcoin bull run.The Bitcoin market often makes headlines when it reaches new heights or lows, but it’s shown consistent growth over the long term. The price of Bitcoin peaked at US$68,000 in 2021 and has since undergone bear and bull phases in reaction to broader adoption. The price has since been hovering around US$35,000, as macroeconomic events are seemingly going to continue to impact the market.
Bitcoin Well has passed significant milestones since its establishment in 2013:
- The company found success with its Bitcoin ATM business in 2013, generating over US$21 million in annual revenue in 2022 at a gross margin of 15 percent.
- Q3 2023 ATM run rate revenue: US$25 million
- In Q4 2022, Bitcoin Well began offering a non-custodial bitcoin platform which reached over 8,800 as at September 2023 and over $1 million in monthly revenue.
- Bitcoin Well has exceeded US$51 million in annual revenue since 2020.
Every product or service offered by the company is wrapped in the security of its non-custodial ecosystem. This is a hot topic right now as multiple custodial exchanges have collapsed in the last few years. The non-custodial ecosystem is widely seen by knowledgeable investors as the safest way to buy bitcoin.
In addition, the company plans to move to a subscription service and focus on creating additional customer value. Bitcoin Well has announced it will be offering its services in the USA as of spring 2023.
Company Highlights
- Bitcoin Well is a non-custodial bitcoin ecosystem that merges the benefits of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin.
- This ecosystem is split into two business units offering investors a combination of stable cash flow through an existing 10-year old Bitcoin ATM business and high-growth potential through the newly launched Online Bitcoin Portal.
- The company was established in 2013 and has been a market leader for the last decade.
- The price of bitcoin reached its peak in 2021, but interest in bitcoin continues to grow while macroeconomic trends impact its current spot price.
- The company recently announced its Online Bitcoin Portal expanded into the United States.
- 40+ years of bitcoin experience across management and board members.
Key Business Offerings
The Bitcoin Well business strategy is embodied in two core product lines, designed to make it easier for everyday people to use bitcoin as part of their financial plans. Both offerings cater to different types of customers.
Crypto ATM Network
With more than 180 Bitcoin ATMs across Canada, the Bitcoin Well ATM network provides users a way to buy bitcoin quickly and safely with cash. This well-established, cash-flowing Bitcoin ATM business provides revenue to support the company’s accretive future growth.
Online Bitcoin Portal
This is the most scalable and future-oriented product. It offers the fastest and safest way for Canadians to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Launched in Q4 2022, this offering currently generates monthly revenues exceeding $1 million.
Management Team
Adam O’Brien - Founder & CEO
Adam O’Brien is a leading advocate for education, consumer protection and the decentralization of financial services. Since 2013 O’Brien has grown an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible. He serves as co-chair of the Fintech Committee for the Canadian Blockchain Consortium. He is recognized as a visionary in the field and strives to bring Bitcoin to the mainstream making them easy, approachable and accessible for all.
Jason Vandenberg - CFO
Jason Vandenberg brings more than 20 years of experience across diverse financial leadership positions and has an established record of leading multiple companies through substantial growth, both organically and through business acquisitions. He has experience with micro-cap companies listed on the TSXV and was involved with the company as they went public in 2021.
Chantel Lillycrop - VP of Operations
Chantel Lillycrop has 10 years of experience in leadership, business development and operations. She has a deep-rooted passion for streamlining processes, optimizing efficiency and fostering collaboration with her teams and external partners. Her mission is to drive the company’s growth while ensuring operational excellence.
James Kerr - Director of Product
James Kerr is an accredited product builder with nearly a decade of experience working with teams to build solutions for both B2B and B2C users. Kerr loves solving problems, challenging conventions, and working with creative people to build and grow products that make the world a better place.
Dave Bradley - Board Member
Dave Bradley is widely considered one of the leading experts in Canada on bitcoin and blockchain technology. Before his current role, Bradley founded the world’s first bricks-and-mortar bitcoin store and co-founded the successful company, Bull Bitcoin, which is Canada’s longest-serving bitcoin brokerage. He also serves as a vice-president for the Canadian Blockchain Consortium.
Latest Press Releases
