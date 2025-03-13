The Conversation (0)
Cygnus Metals Talks Copper Advantage with High-grade Discoveries and Strategic Québec Expansion
Mar. 13, 2025 12:55PM PSTCopper Investing
“Where we stand out is how quickly we could transition from exploration into completing the feasibility study and going into production,” said Ernest Mast, president and managing director of Cygnus Metals.
Ernest Mast, president and managing director of Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG), discusses the Chibougamau project's significant drill results and how the company's recently completed merger with Dore Copper has enhanced its lithium strategy in Québec.
CYG:CC
