Bolsters Company's Presence in Three Key Growth Markets of Arizona , Nevada and Utah

Expands Curaleaf's Operations to 29 Cultivation Sites and 144 Dispensaries Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Tryke Companies ("Tryke") (dba as Reef Dispensaries), a privately held vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator. With the close of the transaction, Curaleaf's national footprint has reached 29 cultivation sites and 144 dispensaries nationwide.

Boris Jordan , Founder and Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Tryke to the Curaleaf family as we expand our operations and bolster our competitive position in three key growth markets. This strategic transaction expands our U.S. presence and yields meaningful benefits for all of our stakeholders. The acquisition is immediately accretive to our EBITDA margins and free cash flow generation."

Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf, said, "As we continue to unite the strength of our brands, products and cultivation channels to lead the industry, we're excited to join forces with Tryke to deliver additional value for our customers and retailers in Arizona , Nevada and Utah . This deal represents a significant opportunity with strong long-term growth potential, and we are now strategically positioned us to accelerate our growth in the West."

Tryke Companies Highlights:

  • Four retail dispensaries in Las Vegas , Sparks , and Sun Valley, Nevada ; two retail dispensaries in Phoenix, Arizona .
  • Expansive product offering including a wide variety of in-house and third-party flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, topicals and CBD products.
  • Extensive portfolio of processing licenses with 30,000 square feet of cultivation; capacity to expand to 80,000 square feet over the next three years.

Transaction Details:

The transaction consideration includes an initial payment at closing of US$10 million in cash and 2.7 million shares, and additional cash and shares consideration of US$75 million and 16.5 million Subordinate Voting Shares, to be paid in three installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the closing, for a total consideration of US$181 million . Contingent consideration of up to 1 million Subordinate Voting Shares may be paid in 2023 based on the business exceeding certain EBITDA targets for the year 2022.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the acquisition of Tryke Companies. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon , Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Purpl Scientific and Green Thumb Industries Partner to bring Rapid NIRS Testing to Cannabis Oil Production

Purpl Scientific Inc., a division of Nynomic AG (M7U: Xetra), has signed leading Cannabis MSO, Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) to an R&D agreement, which aims to bring near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) testing for Cannabis Extracts and finished products. Preliminary results show that NIRS can compete with High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC). Purpl's smartphone paired sensors enable highly accurate testing in seconds, by any employee, with minimal capital expense or consumables.

Purpl Scientific

While HPLC is considered the gold standard in terms of accuracy, and is used in state-mandated testing, it requires significant capital outlays for equipment, expensive consumables, trained technicians, and significant amounts of time per test. Purpl's devices allow rapid testing for all points in between.

According to Dr. Deyaa AbuSalim , Green Thumb's National Director of Analytics and Chemistry Development, "working with Purpl has transformed the way we think about potency testing and opens up possibilities that we hadn't imagined."

Purpl plans to release tests by product type: first potency for distillate, winterized CO 2 oil, trim, and flower with more capabilities to follow. The new capabilities will allow testing of input stock (trim and flower), finished products, and intermediate steps. Supercritical CO 2 and Ethanol tests are already being validated, with White Papers to follow. Testing will not be limited to potency, but also winterization, decarboxylation and other metrics. Product demos will be available at MJBizCon in November, with initial product release to begin January 2023 .

About Purpl Scientific:

Purpl Scientific Inc. (Purpl) is an innovation company dedicated to the evolution of the cannabis industry. Our products reduce the mystery and guesswork of cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the entire lifecycle, from cultivation to consumption. We are an advanced tech organization that prides itself on simplifying complexity. We pack a ton of new generation technologies into our hand-held applications that are exceedingly powerful, amazingly fast, extremely affordable, and controlled with the click of a button. More information is available at www.purplscientific.com .

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products and also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois , Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Green Thumb Industries

Trulieve Announces October 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in October.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, October 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona . The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2022

The cannabis stock market offers investors the opportunity to get exposure to a revolutionary drug sector.

Although there's been major upheaval in the world of cannabis investments, with the current landscape at times showing stories of difficulty and losses, experts remain bullish on the long-term progress of the global market.

As laws and perspectives surrounding cannabis continue to change across jurisdictions, investors interested in this fast-moving industry will want to keep an eye on the progress of the cannabis stock universe.

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Canopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

Decision supports the Company's strategic objectives including streamlining Canadian operations, achieving profitability, and advancing a premium brand-driven portfolio for consumers

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that the Company has entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. The announcement reinforces the Company's focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company.

