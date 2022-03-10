Company News Investing News
Gage Growth Corp. and TerrAscend Corp. have completed the previously announced court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act whereby TerrAscend has acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of Gage. Gage Growth Corp. will be delisted at market close today March 10, 2022. For further information please see the Gage press release. ...

Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage") and TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") have completed the previously announced court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act whereby TerrAscend has acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of Gage.

Gage Growth Corp. will be delisted at market close today March 10, 2022.

For further information please see the Gage press release.

_________________________________

Gage Growth Corp. (« Gage ») et TerrAscend Corp. (« TerrAscend ») ont conclu le plan d'arrangement précédemment annoncé et approuvé par le tribunal en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions, selon lequel TerrAscend a acquis toutes les actions à droit de vote subalterne émises et en circulation de Gage.

Gage Growth Corp. sera radiée à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui le 10 mars 2022.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de Gage.

Date:

Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 10 mars/March 2022

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):

GAGE

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gage Growth CSE:GAGE Cannabis Investing
GAGE:CNX
Gage Growth

Gage Growth


Keep reading... Show less
Gage Growth Corp. Launches Pure Beauty Products in Michigan Stores

Gage Growth Corp. Launches Pure Beauty Products in Michigan Stores

Pure Beauty premium flower products expand to first market outside of California

Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan announced that the Company will launch products from Pure Beauty ("Pure Beauty"), starting Friday, February 11th . Gage previously announced an exclusive five-year partnership agreement in July 2021 with Pure Beauty to produce, process, wholesale and retail the brand's products in Michigan .

Keep reading... Show less
Gage Cannabis & Cookies to Launch Flagship Cannabis Dispensary in Toronto, Canada

Gage Cannabis & Cookies to Launch Flagship Cannabis Dispensary in Toronto, Canada

Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan today announced plans to open a flagship Cookies dispensary in the heart of Toronto, Canada ("Cookies Toronto") on Saturday, January 29 th 2022 at 9am ET . Cookies one of the best-known cannabis brands in the world, will be located at 278A Queen Street West . Cookies Toronto will offer Cookies and Gage branded products cultivated by their exclusive collective production partner, NOYA Cannabis Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
Gage Growth Corp. Adds Ann Arbor Retail Location to Portfolio

Gage Growth Corp. Adds Ann Arbor Retail Location to Portfolio

Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan today announced that it has added a provisioning center (dispensary) to its portfolio located in Ann Arbor . The Company now has 18 provisioning center locations in its retail portfolio.

Keep reading... Show less
Gage Growth Corp. Announces Grand Opening of Kalamazoo Stadium Dispensary

Gage Growth Corp. Announces Grand Opening of Kalamazoo Stadium Dispensary

Gage expands retail footprint to 11 dispensaries throughout Michigan

Gage Growth Corp. ( " Gage" or the " Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan today announced the grand opening of its second dispensary in Kalamazoo . Gage Kalamazoo Stadium will begin serving medical and adult-use customers on Thursday, December 23rd at 9am with a soft opening.

Keep reading... Show less
Gage Growth Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility and Closing of Sturgis Dispensary

Gage Growth Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility and Closing of Sturgis Dispensary

Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility in the United States by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system.

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Completes Acquisition of Gage Cannabis

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis multi-state operator, and Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage") (CSE: GAGE, OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator, today announced that they have completed their previously announced court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"), whereby TerrAscend has acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares (the "Gage Shares") of Gage.

"I believe the combination of TerrAscend and Gage has created one of the most compelling and differentiated operators in the North American cannabis industry," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "Our proven cultivation and manufacturing expertise, proprietary flower strains, and top-selling brands position us to deliver exceptional retail experiences and products for our patients and customers."

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Deroose Plants NV, One of the Largest Tissue Culture Propagation Companies in the World

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Deroose Plants NV, One of the Largest Tissue Culture Propagation Companies in the World

Deroose acquisition brings multi-national operations, over 2.11 million square feet in laboratory and greenhouse facilities, and a proprietary portfolio of genetic IP for plantation and food crops

Deroose's unaudited 2021 annual revenues were US $40.5 million with EBITDA of approximately US $4.2 million

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands Product Offerings With Live Rosin Solventless Extracts

Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates offer unrivaled strain-specific flavor and terpene experiences

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today launched Select Live Rosin, the Company's first line of solventless extracts, to patients across Florida . The products will initially launch at 12 Curaleaf locations and will continue to expand statewide by April 7th .

Keep reading... Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Agrify, Cronos, Everbridge, and CareDx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), and CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend to Close Acquisition of Gage Cannabis on Thursday March 10th

Combines Strong Leadership Teams, a Portfolio of Powerful Brands and Operations Delivering Quality at Scale

Expanded Footprint Includes 7 Cultivation Facilities and 25 Retail Locations with Operations in 5 States and Canada

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE to Present at 34th Annual ROTH Conference

AgriFORCE to Present at 34th Annual ROTH Conference

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that management has been invited to present at the 34 th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

A pre-recording of the Company's presentation is available for registered attendees at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/agri/1811596 and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE's website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events/ir-calendar .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×