Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin, Digital Assets Following Macro Signals
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Hong Kong granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses, and Bitget launched IPO Prime.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (April 10) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$73,170.23, up by 1.5 percent over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, April 10, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget Research, sees digital assets trading in a “mature macro framework,” where short-term capital rotation is primarily shaped by inflation signals, energy prices and geopolitical stability.
Despite moderated near-term interest rate cut expectations following the latest US consumer price index (CPI) report, Lee argues that the Federal Reserve's balance sheet policy is still loose enough to keep overall liquidity from collapsing, which is helping risk assets avoid a disorderly repricing.
“BTC holding near US$71,000 despite oil volatility and renewed uncertainty around ceasefire durability suggests leverage remains controlled rather than stressed,” he explained.
“The price structure indicates selective allocation into higher-conviction positions as compared to broad momentum expansion, with traders avoiding aggressive directional exposure until macro visibility improves further.”
Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, says commodities are the most favorable sector in the current macro environment, with energy and industrial metals benefiting from supply tightness and inflation, and gold serving as a geopolitical hedge.
“For the crypto market, the picture is difficult,” she wrote in an email to the Investing News Network.
“Higher inflation means tighter dollar liquidity and less support for risk assets. BTC is holding up better than most, as it remains the main crypto asset for large investors and the easiest way to keep exposure when markets turn cautious; however, the CPI print gives bulls a strong reason to push higher," Chen continued.
“A 2 - 5 percent move up over the next week is plausible, but one report doesn’t change the broader trend. Hot CPI is more likely to keep BTC range-bound than trigger a fresh rally, while altcoins remain more exposed to pressure.”
Steve Ehrlich, CSO at SOL Strategies, believes Bitcoin is increasingly trading like a traditional risk asset, pulling the broader crypto market into macro-driven flows. In correspondence, he attributed this behavior shift to institutional integration and exchange-traded fund access, plus perpetuals and options amplifying market volatility.
Derivatives data points to a controlled backdrop, with open interest up about 4 percent over 24 hours, but flat on shorter timeframes. Liquidations have a slight skew toward longs and funding rates are marginally negative, suggesting traders are adding exposure without the kind of aggressive leverage that typically precedes sharp reversals.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,254.40, up by 1.7 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.36, up by 0.3 percent over 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$$85.42, trading 1.4 percent higher over 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Hong Kong grants first stablecoin issuer licenses
Hong Kong granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses to Anchorpoint Financial and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking under a new regulatory framework overseen by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
This marks the HKMA’s first approvals under its stablecoin regime.
Bitget launches IPO Prime
Bitget launched IPO Prime, a new specialized platform designed to give retail crypto investors access to pre-IPO companies that are typically only available to institutional investors or venture capitalists. The company chose preSPAX, a SpaceX-linked asset issued by the investment platform Republic, as its flagship debut.
The event is structured into an airdrop phase for VIPs on April 13. General users can subscribe and commit USDT during the commitment period from April 18 to 21. Token distribution and the start of OTC trading will be on April 21.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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