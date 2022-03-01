Cross River Ventures CEO Alex Klenman: Pursuing a District-scale Project in 2022
Cross River Ventures CEO Alex Klenman shared, “We've done data compilation, we've done boots on the ground. Certainly, McVicar will be pursued vigorously over the course of 2022.”
Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC) CEO Alex Klenman is determined to pursue drilling at the McVicar property after a year of data compilation.
“The McVicar project is our flagship,” Klenman said. "It's got size, it's got numerous showings, it's got a small copper deposit on the property as well. But at a little over 12,000 hectares, it's district scale. The ground that we've acquired for McVicar sews up all of the structural components of that belt, so we like our odds."
The 12,000 hectare McVicar gold project covers a large portion of the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt in the Uchi sub-province of the Superior Province in Northwest Ontario, Canada. According to a press release, the gold deposits in this part of Ontario are hosted in Archean greenstone belts, rocks that contain some of the world's great gold mines and much of the global gold endowment.
Cross River Ventures also recently announced that drill camp construction is underway at McVicar, located at kilometer 120 along the Cat Lake Winter Road; it will support a planned 5,000 meter diamond drill program scheduled to start in mid-February 2022.
“We know there's gold on the project, we just don't know how much and how widespread. The first drill program hopefully will point us where we're targeting specific areas. The Bear Head fault zone, which was our discovery, is about a 700 meter strike. It's open in all directions. These will be the first drills to go down along this trend. And a little north of that we have another section that will also have drills put down, but there's been limited drilling over there. And the numbers are good,” Klenman said.
Watch the full interview of Cross River Ventures CEO Alex Klenman above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cross River Ventures in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cross River Ventures is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cross River Ventures and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.