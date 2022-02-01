Precious Metals Investing News
Cross River Ventures Corp.    is pleased to update shareholders on its recent land acquisition and update preparations for the upcoming winter drill program at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project.The 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project covers a large portion of the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt in the Uchi sub-Province, Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada . The gold deposits in this part of NW Ontario are hosted ...

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its recent land acquisition and update preparations for the upcoming winter drill program at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project.

The 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project covers a large portion of the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt (Patricia Mining Division) in the Uchi sub-Province, Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada (Fig. 1).

The gold deposits in this part of NW Ontario are hosted in Archean greenstone belts, rocks which contain some of the world's great gold mines and much of the global gold endowment. McVicar sits approximately 150 km east of the Red Lake gold camp (>20 Moz Au[i]), 50 km east of the Springpole gold deposit (5 Moz Au[ii]), and 20 km northwest of the Golden Patricia mine (0.6 Moz Au[iii]).

Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

In advance of its upcoming winter drill program, the Company acquired the remaining relevant open claim blocks within the McVicar project area. These additional blocks cover historic mineral occurrences with notable gold results.

The added mineral Claims were acquired from an arms-length vendor in consideration for the issuance of 100,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months-and-one-day following closing day of issuance.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the acquisition of the Claims.

The following is a list of mineral occurrences situated on the newly added land positions, and the claims are shown in Figure 2.

  • Lang Lake - Belore[iv] 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper
  • Sample 2056[v] 1.34 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 0134[vi] 1.47 grams per ton gold
  • AOI 3[vii] 1.18 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 2211[viii] 297 grams per ton silver and >1% lead

The map below shows the locations of the new claims in red outlines and the locations of the samples are labelled yellow dots within the new claims (red).

Image 2: McVicar map showing new claims and sample locations

These samples have had limited follow up, and no known historic drill holes are located nearby these gold showings. Even the Lang Lake - Belore sample with 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper was not followed up and drill-tested. These additional property acquisitions comprise new discovery opportunities on the McVicar property, and the technical team will target these areas for mapping and sampling during the summer 2022 field program.

The Company's Winter 2022 drill program includes a planned 5,000 meters of core drilling from two priority targets: The Altered Zone and the Bear Head Zone.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. Field work in 2021 has significantly advanced these targets to the drill testing stage.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 5000m drilling campaign. Camp construction is anticipated in the first part of February 2022.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[ix]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples[x] that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[xi].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The Company acquired state-of-the-art Lidar coverage of McVicar and mobilized a Phase 1 field program in summer 2021. The technical team incorporated the historic and modern work into a regional geologic model. That yielded two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone. Those two locations became priority drill targets for the Winter 2022 exploration program.

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. The map below shows the planned targets:

Figure 1: McVicar Winter 2022 Drill Program Targets

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences.

In addition, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized zone south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone.

Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break.

The technical team identified an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features. These surficial and geologic features match a magnetic geophysical anomaly.

Field crews identified this new trend on site approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Image 2: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of intensely sheard mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist make up the zone.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint.

The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge. The program will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

Shallow historic drilling at the Altered Zone intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[xii]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-019), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[xiii]).

Image 3: Cross River Ventures' Model-Interpreted Altered Zone Target and Historic Drill Intercepts

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Overview

Having the right team to push the development and exploration of mineral-rich assets sets a great mining company apart from the good ones. Particularly for precious metal properties, striking gold can sometimes be half the battle.

Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC) is a gold exploration company focused on developing high-quality exploration properties in top-tier mining districts. The company currently has a robust project portfolio in Northwest Ontario, Canada, along prolific, gold-bearing greenstone belts.

The Cross River Ventures leadership combines unparalleled expertise and technical experience across its all-star team of accomplished individuals. Dr. Rob Carpenter and Dr. Alan Wainwright, the company’s leading technical advisors, helped lead the Kaminak team to success with the multi-million-ounce discovery Coffee gold project in the Yukon.

Likewise, Cross River Ventures’ exploration manager, Lori Paslawski, has a proven history with volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) ore and gold districts, and she was instrumental in the target generation, delineation and expansion of Westhaven Gold (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold discovery.

The company’s flagship property is the McVicar Lake gold project, which spans over 11,500 hectares in the Lang Lake Greenstone belt in Northwest Ontario. The rest of Cross River Ventures’ portfolio currently consists of the Manitou project, the Fuchsite gold project, the Tahsis copper-gold project and its four properties in the Uchi Belt, including the Dent-Jackson project.

map of cross river ventures' uchi belt projects

Exploration plans for 2021 include continued compilation efforts of historical data and assessment of all projects, acquisition of remote sensing data through LIDAR imagery and airborne magnetic surveys, field work and analytical sampling. Projected drilling phases are to begin at priority projects starting at the end of the year.

Cross River Ventures’ Company Highlights

  • Cross River Ventures is a gold exploration company focused on developing top-tier exploration properties in Ontario and British Columbia.
  • Its flagship McVicar gold project is a dominant land position that spans the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario. The project hosts high-grade gold mineralization with extensive gold discovery potential.
  • Cross River’s project portfolio also consists of several highly prospective early-stage properties along the Uchi Greenstone Belt. This collection includes the Dent-Jackson, Shabu, Maskooch and Ear Falls properties.
  • The company also operates the Dryden Area Manitou project and Fuchsite gold project in Ontario and the Tahsis copper-gold project on Vancouver Island.
  • Cross River Ventures has a stellar technical team that includes big names such as Dr. Rob Carpenter, Dr. Alan Wainwright, Lori Paslawkshi and Daniel MacNeil.

Cross River Ventures’ Key Projects

McVicar Gold Project

The flagship McVicar gold project has a dominant land position of over 11,500 hectares in the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt, approximately 80 kilometers west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The project covers all the major fertile structural and geologic elements of the belt and leverages an excellent mining-friendly jurisdiction and resource-rich conditions.

Cross River has uncovered over 26 mineral occurrences on the property despite its limited testing and drilling history. Earlier developments revealed several potential structural splay zones with discovery possibilities and a 2002 discovery of a smoky-grey quartz vein grading 827.4g/t gold.

map of cross river ventures mcvicar project

The property’s unique geophysical profile consists of three known styles of gold mineralization, including altered tonalite intrusions, discrete auriferous quartz veins and mineralized shear zones. Additional drill intercepts to-date at McVicar include 6.46g/t gold over 10.09 meters, 9.3 g/t gold over 2.02 meters and 11.72g/t gold over 1.52 meters.

The property hosts valuable geophysical characteristics that point to potential gold systems across its mafic-felsic contacts, shear zones. Fold hinges and iron formations. These elements on the McVicar land position suggest that its untested traps and structures are highly-prospective for new high-grade gold discoveries.

Uchi Belt Properties

Cross River controls four early-stage properties within the Archean Uchi Greenstone Belt, located approximately 90km east of Red Lake.

  • The Dent-Jackson property is a 1,233 hectare claim block in the west-central portion of the Uchi Belt. Similar volcanic stratigraphy as neighboring gold and base metal mines underlines the property. Recent discoveries from January 2021 revealed high-grade trench samples from the Cariboo Vein in the western part of the property, measuring estimates of 26 g/t gold over 8 meters.
  • The Shabu property is a 1,973 hectare claim block covering a narrow wedge of greenstone located along the Uchi Belt’s northwest margin. The best historic drill hole intersection saw grades of 1.065 ounces per ton gold over 15 centimeters. Systematic exploration work is being planned for the gold and copper bearing shear zones and the known mineral occurrence areas.
  • The Maskooch property is a 1,480 hectare claim block along the southeastern margin of the Uchi Belt. The geophysical profile consists of mafic and felsic volcanic rocks with narrow intervals of banded iron formation. Previous exploration on the property has shown high potential for significant base metal sulfide mineralization and lode gold deposits.
  • The Ear Falls property is a 2,936 hectare claim block located southwest of the Uchi Belt and consists of favorable rock formations that have been relatively unexplored.

Fuchsite Lake Project

The Fuchsite Lake project is located 20 kilometers north of Armstrong, Ontario, and comprises approximately 3,750 hectares. The property’s main target is an Archean shear zone within deformed and altered ultramafic and mafic volcanic rocks. This type of geophysical conditioning points to potential gold mineralization that mimics some world-class gold camps in the superior province of Ontario and Quebec.

map of cross river ventures' fuchsite project

In 2020, Cross River conducted a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at the Fuchsite gold project, which successfully defined and extended a key structural zone associated with the project’s Lette gold and base metal prospect. The prospect remains relatively unexplored, which provides Cross River a first-mover advantage in exploring and developing this highly prospective project.

Tahsis Copper-Gold Project

The Tahsis copper-gold project is a 4,866 hectare gold exploration property located in Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The property leverages a rich exploration history with past production at the nearby Zeballos gold camp, which produced 287,811 ounces of gold and 124,700 ounces of silver from 13 deposits between 1930 and 1948. The geology of the Tahsis project is similar to the Zeballos camp.

map of cross river ventures' tahsis project

Cross River has discovered three target areas at Tahsis, which it intends to assess for subsequent excavator trenching. Cross River Ventures owns an option to acquire 100 percent undivided interest in the Tahsis property.

Manitou Gold Project

The Manitou project spans 5,156 hectares along the possible extensions of gold-bearing shear zones in the Manitou Lake area, 40 kilometers south of Dryden, Ontario. Neighboring mining companies have found several north-northeast structural zones that rank high for gold potential near the property.

Historic production has reported drill intercepts of 216.85 g/t gold over 0.3 meters and 15.5 g/t gold over 6.9 meters. The company is currently compiling historical data and interpreting property geology to further develop and analyze the project.

Cross River Ventures’ Management Team

Alex Klenman — CEO and Director

Alex Klenman is an experienced junior mining executive whose career spans over 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors. Over the past decade, he has held leadership roles with numerous publicly traded resource companies, including senior officer and director positions with Nexus Gold, Leocor Gold, Azincourt Energy, Arbor Metals, Manning Ventures and others. As a consultant in the past, he has also worked with Roxgold, Forum Uranium, Integra Gold and Midnight Sun Mining, among others. Klenman began his professional career in television broadcasting, which evolved in the late 1990s into communications, finance and marketing roles principally for publicly traded companies.

John Fraser — President and Director

John Fraser has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian capital markets. Fraser worked as an investment advisor at several Canadian brokerage firms with a focus on the mining sector. Since transitioning to the business’s public company side, he has held board positions and advised several mining and technology companies.

Alex Tong — CFO

Alex Tong is a highly qualified finance professional with extensive senior management experience in the mining space. He has worked directly with companies operating in North America and Africa and was most recently the Director of Finance at Lucara Diamond. Before Lucara, Tong held senior finance roles with development resource public companies Energy Metals and Novagold Resources, where he was responsible for achieving operational performance, leading mergers and acquisitions and involved with various financing strategies. Tong is a Chartered Professional Accountant who articled with Deloitte LLP, where he managed a portfolio of clients in both the Canadian and US public markets, primarily in the brokerage and mining industry.

Cross River Ventures’ Technical Team

Lori Paslawski, MSc — Exploration Manager

Lori Paslawski is an economic geologist specialized in field-based exploration for base and precious metal deposits. Her expertise includes three-dimensional lithological/structural/ore deposit modeling, project evaluation and grassroots through in-mine exploration targeting. She has worked in VMS, epithermal gold, orogenic gold and structurally controlled silver-zinc-lead districts and was instrumental in the target generation, delineation and expansion of the Shovelnose gold discovery.

Lori completed her MSc at St. Francis Xavier University, where she worked in the Rio Tinto VMS district in Spain. She is currently a project geologist with Vector Geological Solutions.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D.

Dr. Rob Carpenter is a professional geoscientist with more than 30 years of corporate and technical mineral exploration experience. He has founded and played critical roles in several successful junior mining companies, including Kaminak Gold Corporation. Dr. Carpenter led the Kaminak team as CEO from inception in 2005 through acquisition, discovery and maiden resource calculation of the multi-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project, Yukon. Goldcorp acquired Kaminak in 2016 for over US$500 million.

Dr. Alan Wainwright, Ph.D.

Dr. Alan Wainwright is an economic geologist with over 20 years of mineral exploration and research experience in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, focused on base metals and gold. He was the H.H. Spud Huestis Award co-recipient for the Coffee gold discovery.

Daniel MacNeil, MSc

Daniel Macneil is an economic geologist specializing in precious and base metals with over 19 years of experience from Continental-scale project generation to in-mine resource expansion in various geological settings in the Americas, Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. His expertise includes project evaluation, target and opportunity identification, exploration strategy, district entry strategy, business development, strategic evaluation of geologic terranes and execution of target testing. MacNeil is the founder of Vector Geological Solutions.

Cross River Raises $2.65 Million in Private Placement Financing

Cross River Raises $2.65 Million in Private Placement Financing

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of flow-through (each, a "FT Unit") and non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company. In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company issued 11,275,730 FT Units at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit and 8,625,400 NFT Units at a price of $0.125 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,656,777.

Each FT Unit and NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 until December 15, 2024.

Cross River Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing Platform

Cross River Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing Platform

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

CSE:CRVC

Cross River Confirms High Grade Gold at the Maskootch Project; Assays Select Grab Samples up to 32 g/t Au

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the results of recently completed exploration work at its 1,480-ha Maskootch project, situated along the southeastern margin of Archean Uchi Greenstone Belt, NW Ontario, Canada.

A team of four personnel contracted by Bayside Geoscience of Thunder Bay, Ontario, recently completed an 8-day field program at Maskootch. The team conducted prospecting and mapping around areas of historic gold ("Au") mineralization at the Wenesaga Road prospect on the western side of the project and the Maskootch copper showing on the eastern side of the project (Figure 1).

Cross River Defines New Surface Trend at McVicar Project; Assays Select Grab Samples up to 19.75 g/t Au

Cross River Defines New Surface Trend at McVicar Project; Assays Select Grab Samples up to 19.75 g/t Au

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the progress of the 2021 exploration work at its portfolio of gold projects, located in NW Ontario, Canada.

Phase 1 field work is now complete on all properties. Sample assay results at the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project have now outlined a new, approximately 700m long, mineralized trend south of the Chellow Vein. This trend, which is open in all directions, will now be called the "Bear Head Trend".

gold coins with trading chart

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold Set for Big Upside Move in 2022, be Ready to Get Out of Oil

Gareth Soloway January 2022 youtu.be

Gold has spent the last year and a half or so consolidating after reaching its highest point ever in mid-2020, and for some market watchers that price activity has been disappointing.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the yellow metal is behaving similar to how it did in the 1970s.

He explained that in the early 1970s, when there wasn't much inflation, gold experienced a big move up, much as it did from 2018 to 2020. Around 1975 to 1976, when inflation started to rear its head, gold consolidated for about two years — this is just like what's been happening since the precious metal hit its all-time high.

Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property ("Coronado", or the "Property"), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A letter of intent for the Coronado option agreement was first announced by the Company on June 7, 2018 and a definitive agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 .

Peruvian Metals CEO Jeffrey Reeder

Peruvian Metals CEO Jeffrey Reeder: "Our Revenues Exceed Our Costs"

Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER) processed 8,829 tonnes of mineralized material in the fourth quarter of 2020 at its 80 percent owned, fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant. That is a 31 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020, in which the company recorded 6,732 tonnes of processed minerals.

Peruvian Metals CEO Jeffrey Reeder believes that the company will be able to process a lot more minerals from its own concessions in 2022.

Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC), (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the completion of two, independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports (the "Reports"), on Company's Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects (the "Projects"), located in southwestern British Columbia

The completion of the two technical reports, represent an important achievement, as Goldplay is the first Company to ever complete independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects.

Snowline Gold Intersects 1.27 Grams Per Tonne Over 108.0 Metres In Second Hole Returned From Its Bulk-Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 1.27 Grams Per Tonne Over 108.0 Metres In Second Hole Returned From Its Bulk-Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-21-001 averaged 1.27 g/t Au over 108 m from 19.5 m downhole, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.09 g/t Au over 135 m from 5 m downhole.
  • Entire 161 m hole averaged 0.95 g/t Au, ending in zone of gold mineralization.
  • Geochemical signature consistent with classic reduced intrusion related gold system.
  • Assays to follow for remaining 2 holes at Valley, both of which intersected similar mineralization to reported holes V-21-001 and V-21-002.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide additional initial drill results from Phase I drilling at the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Hole V-21-001 intersected a broad zone of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. The hole averaged 1.27 gt Au (uncapped) over 108.0 m from 19.5 m downhole, within a broader zone of mineralization averaging 1.09 gt Au (uncapped) over 135.0 m from 5.0 m downhole. These results build on the recently announced assay results for Hole V-21-002 (1.01 gt Au over 136.8 m; reported January 25, 2022), demonstrating encouraging grade continuity in the mineralized system

Drillhole ID

Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is happy to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2021 accomplishments.

Key 2021 Highlights:

