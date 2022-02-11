Precious MetalsInvesting News

Cross River Ventures Corp.    is pleased to report that the Drill Camp construction is underway at the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in the Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada. The Camp is located at kilometre 120 along the Cat Lake Winter Road and will support a planned 5,000-meter diamond ...

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Drill Camp construction is underway at the 12,000-ha (120 Km2) McVicar Gold Project, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in the Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada. The Camp is located at kilometre 120 along the Cat Lake Winter Road and will support a planned 5,000-meter diamond drill program scheduled to start in mid February 2022.

Cross River has also received positive results from an initial Geoprobe sampling program designed to expand known gold mineralization (and pathfinder element anomalies) under cover along the Bear Head Trend target area (see below; Figure 1).

The Company utilized a Geoprobe to sample areas with thick overburden at McVicar in September-October 2021. The Geoprobe is a small, track-mounted percussive-hammer driven sediment and top-of-bedrock sampling tool capable of collecting samples up to 20 meters deep. The tool does not generate cuttings, leaves almost no disturbance, and in favorable terrain can collect up to 40 samples per day. Team members have previously successfully utilized Geoprobe technology in the Yukon.

"Camp mobilization is an exciting first step in Cross River's upcoming winter drill program at the McVicar gold project," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Drilling in this first round will be conducted along-strike, down-dip and down plunge at the Altered Zone, in addition to a maiden drill program in the newly discovered Bear Head Trend. The initial Geoprobe results increase our confidence in the Bear Head Trend drill targets," continued Mr. Klenman.

Figure 1. McVicar Winter Drill Program target areas

Geoprobe Sampling Program

A total of 119 samples were collected from the Bear Head Trend using the Geoprobe in September and October of 2021. Most samples did not reach bedrock due to thick sandy horizons and thicker than expected glacial deposits (Figure 2A). Despite challenging ground conditions, Gold (Figure 2B), and Antimony (Figure 2C) contain single and multi-station anomalies adjacent to known mineralization, increasing confidence in these target areas. Gold values in the Geoprobe sampling ranged from below detection to 0.039 ppm (mean 0.0014 ppm), and antimony values ranged from below detection to 0.73 ppm (mean 0.0435 ppm).

Figure 2: Geoprobe sampling results in the Bear Head Trend, including A) Sample medium, B) Gold analyses, C) Antimony analyses. Significant rock samples are labeled on the maps.

About The Bear Head Trend

Cross River Ventures field crews discovered the Bear Head Trend during the summer 2021 fieldwork. It is located approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein at the southern contact between mafic volcanics and granite along the Bear Head Fault Zone (Figure 1). This geological environment is considered prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits and contains favorable structural and lithological sites for gold deposition.

The Bear Head Trend is an undrilled, minimum 700m, high-grade gold corridor that is nested within a WNW trending multi-km braided damage zone structure. Key samples collected in 2021 include sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks with 1-10cm wide smoky blue quartz veins which returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale (approximately 12,000 hectares) gold exploration project that contains gold prospective structure and host rocks that transect the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones includei:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samplesii that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Auiii.

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The 2022 winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits.

Laboratory Protocol, Quality Assessment, Quality Control

Geoprobe samples pertaining to this release were sent to ALS Geochemistry Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were prepared using PREP-31 standard rock/core package and analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay and ICP-AES (ALS Code: Au-ICP21). One certified gold standard and one blank were inserted for every 50 Geoprobe samples.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

i McKay D.B, 2004. Report on the 2003 Overburden Stripping, Geologic Mapping and Sampling Program conducted on the McVicar Lake Property: Continuum Resources Ltd and Prospector Consolidated Resources Inc. www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/afri/data/imaging/52O11SW2003/52O11SW2003.pdf

ii Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property. Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., MSc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

iii Waldie C.J. Report of Diamond Drilling McVicar Lake Area Patricia Mining Division: BHP Minerals Canada Ltd. http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/afri/data/imaging/52O11SW0014/52O11SW0014.pdf

Cross River Ventures

Cross River Ventures

Overview

Having the right team to push the development and exploration of mineral-rich assets sets a great mining company apart from the good ones. Particularly for precious metal properties, striking gold can sometimes be half the battle.

Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC) is a gold exploration company focused on developing high-quality exploration properties in top-tier mining districts. The company currently has a robust project portfolio in Northwest Ontario, Canada, along prolific, gold-bearing greenstone belts.

The Cross River Ventures leadership combines unparalleled expertise and technical experience across its all-star team of accomplished individuals. Dr. Rob Carpenter and Dr. Alan Wainwright, the company’s leading technical advisors, helped lead the Kaminak team to success with the multi-million-ounce discovery Coffee gold project in the Yukon.

Likewise, Cross River Ventures’ exploration manager, Lori Paslawski, has a proven history with volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) ore and gold districts, and she was instrumental in the target generation, delineation and expansion of Westhaven Gold (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold discovery.

The company’s flagship property is the McVicar Lake gold project, which spans over 11,500 hectares in the Lang Lake Greenstone belt in Northwest Ontario. The rest of Cross River Ventures’ portfolio currently consists of the Manitou project, the Fuchsite gold project, the Tahsis copper-gold project and its four properties in the Uchi Belt, including the Dent-Jackson project.

map of cross river ventures' uchi belt projects

Exploration plans for 2021 include continued compilation efforts of historical data and assessment of all projects, acquisition of remote sensing data through LIDAR imagery and airborne magnetic surveys, field work and analytical sampling. Projected drilling phases are to begin at priority projects starting at the end of the year.

Cross River Ventures' Company Highlights

  • Cross River Ventures is a gold exploration company focused on developing top-tier exploration properties in Ontario and British Columbia.
  • Its flagship McVicar gold project is a dominant land position that spans the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario. The project hosts high-grade gold mineralization with extensive gold discovery potential.
  • Cross River’s project portfolio also consists of several highly prospective early-stage properties along the Uchi Greenstone Belt. This collection includes the Dent-Jackson, Shabu, Maskooch and Ear Falls properties.
  • The company also operates the Dryden Area Manitou project and Fuchsite gold project in Ontario and the Tahsis copper-gold project on Vancouver Island.
  • Cross River Ventures has a stellar technical team that includes big names such as Dr. Rob Carpenter, Dr. Alan Wainwright, Lori Paslawkshi and Daniel MacNeil.

Cross River Ventures' Key Projects

McVicar Gold Project

The flagship McVicar gold project has a dominant land position of over 11,500 hectares in the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt, approximately 80 kilometers west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The project covers all the major fertile structural and geologic elements of the belt and leverages an excellent mining-friendly jurisdiction and resource-rich conditions.

Cross River has uncovered over 26 mineral occurrences on the property despite its limited testing and drilling history. Earlier developments revealed several potential structural splay zones with discovery possibilities and a 2002 discovery of a smoky-grey quartz vein grading 827.4g/t gold.

map of cross river ventures mcvicar project

The property’s unique geophysical profile consists of three known styles of gold mineralization, including altered tonalite intrusions, discrete auriferous quartz veins and mineralized shear zones. Additional drill intercepts to-date at McVicar include 6.46g/t gold over 10.09 meters, 9.3 g/t gold over 2.02 meters and 11.72g/t gold over 1.52 meters.

The property hosts valuable geophysical characteristics that point to potential gold systems across its mafic-felsic contacts, shear zones. Fold hinges and iron formations. These elements on the McVicar land position suggest that its untested traps and structures are highly-prospective for new high-grade gold discoveries.

Uchi Belt Properties

Cross River controls four early-stage properties within the Archean Uchi Greenstone Belt, located approximately 90km east of Red Lake.

  • The Dent-Jackson property is a 1,233 hectare claim block in the west-central portion of the Uchi Belt. Similar volcanic stratigraphy as neighboring gold and base metal mines underlines the property. Recent discoveries from January 2021 revealed high-grade trench samples from the Cariboo Vein in the western part of the property, measuring estimates of 26 g/t gold over 8 meters.
  • The Shabu property is a 1,973 hectare claim block covering a narrow wedge of greenstone located along the Uchi Belt’s northwest margin. The best historic drill hole intersection saw grades of 1.065 ounces per ton gold over 15 centimeters. Systematic exploration work is being planned for the gold and copper bearing shear zones and the known mineral occurrence areas.
  • The Maskooch property is a 1,480 hectare claim block along the southeastern margin of the Uchi Belt. The geophysical profile consists of mafic and felsic volcanic rocks with narrow intervals of banded iron formation. Previous exploration on the property has shown high potential for significant base metal sulfide mineralization and lode gold deposits.
  • The Ear Falls property is a 2,936 hectare claim block located southwest of the Uchi Belt and consists of favorable rock formations that have been relatively unexplored.

Fuchsite Lake Project

The Fuchsite Lake project is located 20 kilometers north of Armstrong, Ontario, and comprises approximately 3,750 hectares. The property’s main target is an Archean shear zone within deformed and altered ultramafic and mafic volcanic rocks. This type of geophysical conditioning points to potential gold mineralization that mimics some world-class gold camps in the superior province of Ontario and Quebec.

map of cross river ventures' fuchsite project

In 2020, Cross River conducted a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at the Fuchsite gold project, which successfully defined and extended a key structural zone associated with the project’s Lette gold and base metal prospect. The prospect remains relatively unexplored, which provides Cross River a first-mover advantage in exploring and developing this highly prospective project.

Tahsis Copper-Gold Project

The Tahsis copper-gold project is a 4,866 hectare gold exploration property located in Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The property leverages a rich exploration history with past production at the nearby Zeballos gold camp, which produced 287,811 ounces of gold and 124,700 ounces of silver from 13 deposits between 1930 and 1948. The geology of the Tahsis project is similar to the Zeballos camp.

map of cross river ventures' tahsis project

Cross River has discovered three target areas at Tahsis, which it intends to assess for subsequent excavator trenching. Cross River Ventures owns an option to acquire 100 percent undivided interest in the Tahsis property.

Manitou Gold Project

The Manitou project spans 5,156 hectares along the possible extensions of gold-bearing shear zones in the Manitou Lake area, 40 kilometers south of Dryden, Ontario. Neighboring mining companies have found several north-northeast structural zones that rank high for gold potential near the property.

Historic production has reported drill intercepts of 216.85 g/t gold over 0.3 meters and 15.5 g/t gold over 6.9 meters. The company is currently compiling historical data and interpreting property geology to further develop and analyze the project.

Cross River Ventures' Management Team

Alex Klenman — CEO and Director

Alex Klenman is an experienced junior mining executive whose career spans over 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors. Over the past decade, he has held leadership roles with numerous publicly traded resource companies, including senior officer and director positions with Nexus Gold, Leocor Gold, Azincourt Energy, Arbor Metals, Manning Ventures and others. As a consultant in the past, he has also worked with Roxgold, Forum Uranium, Integra Gold and Midnight Sun Mining, among others. Klenman began his professional career in television broadcasting, which evolved in the late 1990s into communications, finance and marketing roles principally for publicly traded companies.

John Fraser — President and Director

John Fraser has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian capital markets. Fraser worked as an investment advisor at several Canadian brokerage firms with a focus on the mining sector. Since transitioning to the business’s public company side, he has held board positions and advised several mining and technology companies.

Alex Tong — CFO

Alex Tong is a highly qualified finance professional with extensive senior management experience in the mining space. He has worked directly with companies operating in North America and Africa and was most recently the Director of Finance at Lucara Diamond. Before Lucara, Tong held senior finance roles with development resource public companies Energy Metals and Novagold Resources, where he was responsible for achieving operational performance, leading mergers and acquisitions and involved with various financing strategies. Tong is a Chartered Professional Accountant who articled with Deloitte LLP, where he managed a portfolio of clients in both the Canadian and US public markets, primarily in the brokerage and mining industry.

Cross River Ventures' Technical Team

Lori Paslawski, MSc — Exploration Manager

Lori Paslawski is an economic geologist specialized in field-based exploration for base and precious metal deposits. Her expertise includes three-dimensional lithological/structural/ore deposit modeling, project evaluation and grassroots through in-mine exploration targeting. She has worked in VMS, epithermal gold, orogenic gold and structurally controlled silver-zinc-lead districts and was instrumental in the target generation, delineation and expansion of the Shovelnose gold discovery.

Lori completed her MSc at St. Francis Xavier University, where she worked in the Rio Tinto VMS district in Spain. She is currently a project geologist with Vector Geological Solutions.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D.

Dr. Rob Carpenter is a professional geoscientist with more than 30 years of corporate and technical mineral exploration experience. He has founded and played critical roles in several successful junior mining companies, including Kaminak Gold Corporation. Dr. Carpenter led the Kaminak team as CEO from inception in 2005 through acquisition, discovery and maiden resource calculation of the multi-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project, Yukon. Goldcorp acquired Kaminak in 2016 for over US$500 million.

Dr. Alan Wainwright, Ph.D.

Dr. Alan Wainwright is an economic geologist with over 20 years of mineral exploration and research experience in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, focused on base metals and gold. He was the H.H. Spud Huestis Award co-recipient for the Coffee gold discovery.

Daniel MacNeil, MSc

Daniel Macneil is an economic geologist specializing in precious and base metals with over 19 years of experience from Continental-scale project generation to in-mine resource expansion in various geological settings in the Americas, Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. His expertise includes project evaluation, target and opportunity identification, exploration strategy, district entry strategy, business development, strategic evaluation of geologic terranes and execution of target testing. MacNeil is the founder of Vector Geological Solutions.

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its recent land acquisition and update preparations for the upcoming winter drill program at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project.

The 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project covers a large portion of the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt (Patricia Mining Division) in the Uchi sub-Province, Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada (Fig. 1).

The gold deposits in this part of NW Ontario are hosted in Archean greenstone belts, rocks which contain some of the world's great gold mines and much of the global gold endowment. McVicar sits approximately 150 km east of the Red Lake gold camp (>20 Moz Au[i]), 50 km east of the Springpole gold deposit (5 Moz Au[ii]), and 20 km northwest of the Golden Patricia mine (0.6 Moz Au[iii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002.jpg

Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002full.jpg.

In advance of its upcoming winter drill program, the Company acquired the remaining relevant open claim blocks within the McVicar project area. These additional blocks cover historic mineral occurrences with notable gold results.

The added mineral Claims were acquired from an arms-length vendor in consideration for the issuance of 100,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months-and-one-day following closing day of issuance.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the acquisition of the Claims.

The following is a list of mineral occurrences situated on the newly added land positions, and the claims are shown in Figure 2.

  • Lang Lake - Belore[iv] 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper
  • Sample 2056[v] 1.34 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 0134[vi] 1.47 grams per ton gold
  • AOI 3[vii] 1.18 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 2211[viii] 297 grams per ton silver and >1% lead

The map below shows the locations of the new claims in red outlines and the locations of the samples are labelled yellow dots within the new claims (red).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003.jpg

Image 2: McVicar map showing new claims and sample locations

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003full.jpg.

These samples have had limited follow up, and no known historic drill holes are located nearby these gold showings. Even the Lang Lake - Belore sample with 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper was not followed up and drill-tested. These additional property acquisitions comprise new discovery opportunities on the McVicar property, and the technical team will target these areas for mapping and sampling during the summer 2022 field program.

The Company's Winter 2022 drill program includes a planned 5,000 meters of core drilling from two priority targets: The Altered Zone and the Bear Head Zone.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. Field work in 2021 has significantly advanced these targets to the drill testing stage.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 5000m drilling campaign. Camp construction is anticipated in the first part of February 2022.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[ix]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples[x] that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[xi].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The Company acquired state-of-the-art Lidar coverage of McVicar and mobilized a Phase 1 field program in summer 2021. The technical team incorporated the historic and modern work into a regional geologic model. That yielded two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone. Those two locations became priority drill targets for the Winter 2022 exploration program.

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. The map below shows the planned targets:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005.jpg

Figure 1: McVicar Winter 2022 Drill Program Targets

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005full.jpg.

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences.

In addition, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized zone south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone.

Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break.

The technical team identified an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features. These surficial and geologic features match a magnetic geophysical anomaly.

Field crews identified this new trend on site approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006.jpg

Image 2: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006full.jpg.

The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of intensely sheard mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist make up the zone.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint.

The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge. The program will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

Shallow historic drilling at the Altered Zone intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[xii]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-019), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[xiii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007.jpg

Image 3: Cross River Ventures' Model-Interpreted Altered Zone Target and Historic Drill Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of Image 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007full.jpg.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Fully Funded & Permitted Program to Test Newly Defined Bear Head Zone, a Previously Undrilled, High-Grade, 700m+ Surface Gold Trend

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program will commence at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project in Q1 2022. The 120 square kilometer McVicar Gold Project is located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in the Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada. Gold exploration targets are hosted in a prolific Archean greenstone belt with numerous high grade gold discoveries, active mines, and past producers.



Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_002full.jpg

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. This initial drill program will focus on two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone.

"A lot of prep work has gone into the project so far," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Our tech team has spent countless hours going through historical data and generating new favourable data through airborne surveys, ground reconnaissance and sampling programs. The project is large and has multiple zones of interest that all make a compelling case for drill testing. This is an exciting first step for us and we're eager to begin the next phase of exploration at McVicar," continued Mr. Klenman.



Image 2: Initial target zones, McVicar Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_003full.jpg

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences. In addition, new outcropping gold mineralization was discovered.

Importantly, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized trend structure south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone. The Bear Head Zone is characterized by an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features as well as magnetic datasets.



Image 3: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

To view an enhanced version of Image 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_004full.jpg

Target One - The Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break. Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

Field crews identified this new trend approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Target Two - The Altered Zone

Shallow historic drilling at the prospective Altered Zone target intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[1]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-01[2]), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[3]).

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint. The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions (strike and depth). The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge and will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.



Image 4: Cross section view of the Altered Zone with historic drilling. The AZ Structure is inferred target containing high-grade intercepts from previous drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Image 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_005full.jpg

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[4]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m
  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples^ that yielded 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[5].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

^ Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of flow-through (each, a "FT Unit") and non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company. In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company issued 11,275,730 FT Units at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit and 8,625,400 NFT Units at a price of $0.125 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,656,777.

Each FT Unit and NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 until December 15, 2024.

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

Cross River Confirms High Grade Gold at the Maskootch Project; Assays Select Grab Samples up to 32 g/t Au

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the results of recently completed exploration work at its 1,480-ha Maskootch project, situated along the southeastern margin of Archean Uchi Greenstone Belt, NW Ontario, Canada.

A team of four personnel contracted by Bayside Geoscience of Thunder Bay, Ontario, recently completed an 8-day field program at Maskootch. The team conducted prospecting and mapping around areas of historic gold ("Au") mineralization at the Wenesaga Road prospect on the western side of the project and the Maskootch copper showing on the eastern side of the project (Figure 1).

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 10, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, African Energy Metals, Empower Clinics and White Gold Corp. on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Usha Resources


Overview

If you’re an investor, consider the outlook for 2022 to be ideal for the strategic metals industry, most notably copper. The world’s latest reports are signifying a strong year for mining production, with experts projecting YoY growth rates of one to four percent. But what’s driving this increased demand?

When looking at global mine production, investors should also consider that the rise of the electric vehicle sector has caused a significant swell in the copper market, further evidenced by a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill laid out in Q4 of 2021. All of this data combined suggests that the copper industry is primed for further growth in 2022.

All the above is good news for investors interested in Usha Resources (TSXV:USHA, OTCQB:USHAF). Usha Resources is a strategic mining exploration company that is heavily focused on copper, nickel, and cobalt production. The company has several projects involving high-grade copper and nickel in Arizona, Montana, and Ontario, all of which are considered some of the best mining jurisdictions in the global mining industry.

Usha Exceptional Assets

According to recent news, Usha Resources is heading into 2022 well-capitalized after closing a non-brokered private placement. The company successfully raised an impressive US$1,889,130 at the end of 2021, significantly improving its balance sheet.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of our fundraising efforts in the quarter,” stated Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney. “The proceeds will provide the company with excellent financial footing and flexibility as we move into 2022. We are grateful for the ongoing support and very much look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

Add this to the fact that world-renowned geologists Andrew Tims (P.Geo), Adrian Smith (P.Geo) and Dean Besserer (P.Geo) lead Usha’s technical teams, and the prospects are looking good. They are some of the most experienced advisors in the mining exploration game.

Andrew Tims, P.Geo. (Technical Advisor) is no stranger to the mining industry, having worked for notable names like Teck Resources, Hemlo Gold Mines and Rainy River Resources. Andrew’s role in Usha Resources projects is vital because he was involved in the Rainy River project, where he took them from 550,000 ounces of gold to more than six million.

Dean Besserer, P.Geo. (Technical Advisor) served as partner and vice president of APEX Geoscience. Currently, he serves as vice-president of exploration at Freeman Gold Corp. and Apollo Gold Corporation, as well as General Manager of Exploration at Jervois Mining.

Usha Resources

Usha presently has two high-quality projects, the Lost Basin Copper-Gold Project in Arizona (ranked #2) and the Nicobat Nickel Project in Ontario (ranked #20), and is in the process of acquiring a third, the Green Hills Project, which is a high-grade cobalt-copper operation in a high-quality mining-friendly jurisdiction in Montana with 10,000 meters of historical drilling available. Green Hills is an exciting project because geophysical reports suggest copper sulfide mineralization signifying “blue sky” possibilities for copper investments.

Together all three assets will form an exceptional investment package. There is a significant advantage of testing new targets alongside historic extensions, especially when the property is in an area with several past-producing mines, and Usha Resources ticks off the boxes.

The share structure is high-quality, with 85 percent of shares in the bank, 30 percent of which is held by management, signifying a committed focus on long-term strategic success.

Company Highlights

  • Mining industry projections are solid for 2022, with YoY growth rates expected to increase from one to four percent this year, representing a three percent increase
  • The rise of the electric vehicle sector has caused a significant swell in the copper market, a claim backed by a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill laid out for the copper sector in Q4 of 2021.
  • Usha has projects involving high-grade copper, cobalt and nickel in Arizona, Montana, and Ontario, some of the highest jurisdictions rates in the global mining industry.
  • World-renowned geologists Andrew Tims (P.Geo), Adrian Smith (P.Geo) and Dean Besserer (P.Geo) lead Usha’s technical teams. They are some of the most experienced advisors in the mining exploration game.
  • The share structure is high-quality, with 85 percent of shares in the bank, 30 percent of which is held by management, signifying a focus on long-term strategic success.

Key Projects

Green Hills (Acquisition Pending)

The Green Hills Project is located in Montana, USA, 32 kilometres south of Butte. It’s located in a top-tier mining-friendly jurisdiction with no legislative hurdles. The property has over 10,000 meters of historical drilling spanning 65 unpatented claims.

Usha GReen Hills Project

The Fraser Institute ranks Montana as the 33rd top mining jurisdiction globally. Green Hills has been a popular mining hub since the 1800s, with a significant number of producers in the area still mining copper, cobalt, gold and silver. Green Hills spans a 20-kilometre gossanous zone, and technical reports suggest that sediments are part of the Belt Supergroup, including the famous Sullivan Mine in British Columbia.

Recent geophysical reports reveal the property has “high-priority electromagnetic anomalies,” suggesting copper sulfide mineralization. In total, the property boasts more than 10,000 meters of historical drilling by BHP, Cominco, Homestake, Phelps Dodge and Rio Tinto. Noteworthy drill and trench results include:

  • 1.2 percent copper, 0.036 percent cobalt and 200 ppb gold over 11.7 meters of massive sulfides in DHWCC4.
  • 0.15 percent to 0.3 percent cobalt and up to 1.14 percent copper over 96.3 meters in DH K-1
  • 1.8 percent copper and 450 ppb gold over 1.25 meters in DH PD-1
  • 19.0 percent zinc over 0.7 meters in DH M-1
  • 19.8 percent zinc over 0.4 meters in DH 79-1
  • Up to 4.7 percent copper, 0.07 percent cobalt and 2.3 gold in trenches advanced by BHP-Utah.

Usha Resources has implemented a robust development strategy from 2021 through 2024, which adds to the current geophysical research via mapping, interpretation, and sampling with the end goal of a specific drilling program. The team targets pristine and high-grade areas to gather widespread mineralization to maximize low-cost production. The first phase lays out plans to prioritize new targets using a variety of methods, while the second phase (2022 through 2023) follows up with a 6,000-meter drill program budgeted for US$2 million.

Lost Basin Property

Lost Basin Property

The Lost Basin Property is a 133 mine exploration in Mojave County, Arizona, southwest of Las Vegas. Like Usha Resource’s other projects, Lost Basin Project is a top-class mining-friendly jurisdiction with minimal to no legislative obstacles. Mining operations can operate year-end and enjoy ideal road access.

Lost Basin is an excellent location for mining because previously conducted tests (shallow drilling) express the possibility of economical bulk gold mineralization, a consideration supported by extensive “high-grade gold grades at the surface.” Investors should also consider the project is focused on mining areas with almost minimal drilling exposure, all of which signify tremendous upside potential.

Gold mines have been in the Lost Basin area since the 1870s, but with minimal extraction. Additionally, visible gold was discovered at the Lost Basin property. Findings included a non-compliant sample that assayed 567 to 3,118 g/t. Other historical non-compliant results include:

  • Golden Hill Mine: 65.8 g/t gold
  • Climax Mine: 77 g/t gold
  • Wall Street Workings: 71.7 g/t gold
  • Copper Blowout: 19.1% copper.

The size of the potential gold mineralization area is approximately equivalent to Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and the Hammond Reef Deposit in Ontario.

Lake Mead

Last year Usha finished Phase 1, including data collection for more than 194-line kilometres, a mineral alteration mapping survey, a review of historical geological findings, GIS digitization and historic data orientation. Scientists gathered hundreds of rock samples and nearly 50 soil samples for further analysis. The results identified assays at Mallory’s Trench (2.6 g/t gold over 2 meters), Copper Blowout (above 1 percent copper and as high as 1.53 percent copper over 2 meters copper), Ideas Lode West (as high as 45.4 g/t gold) and highly anomalous gold values with five samples.

The next phase of the Lost Basin Project will include 1,500 metres of drilling along with further soil/rock sampling, trenching, and geologic mapping in the Copper Blowout – Red Basin vicinity.

Lost Basin

Nicobat Project

The Nicobat Project is a nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Rainy River District in northwest Ontario, Canada. Nicobat has access to critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, power, and water facilities.

Nicobat is located in an active mine area where recent samples displayed up to 2.6 wt% nickel and 17 wt% copper above 100 meters. Scientists also found nickel tenor of 3-5 wt% nickel and a near-surface mineral zone open at depth in the potential feeder zone.

Between 1952 and 1972, researchers drilled more than 15,000 metres in 220 holes. They conducted metallurgical studies on bulk samples, revealing a non-compliant historical resource of 6.35 million short tons (Stratmat Ltd.). They also found a non-compliant historical resource of 5.3 million short tons grading 0.28 percent copper and 0.24 percent nickel according to a Chibtoen Copper Corporation report. Right now, Nicobat has two geology and exploration targets. The first consists of higher-grade mineralization areas in the breccia pipes' roots at depths greater than 150 meters. The second target is composed of basal concentrations of magmatic sulfides at the foot of the Dobie Intrusion.

Recent exploration work includes over 4,000 metres of drilling that has confirmed high-grade nickel-copper shoots do exist and are considerably better than previously recorded in the historical drilling, with drillhole A-04-15 intersecting from surface to approximately 63.75 metres a weighted average of 1.05% nickel and 2.18% copper that included an approximately 9.8-metre interval of 1.92% Ni from 53.95 to 63.75 metres.

The targeted feeder conduit measures approximately 305 metres by an average of 60 metres in width to a depth of 245 metres that is potentially open at depth and down-plunge to the north and is composed of cumulate textured olivine gabbro. This magma conduit sits in a larger norite body at the base of the Dobie Gabbro. The historical assessment data records high-grade “ribs”, one of which includes the zone described above. Future work will, therefore, focus on making the historic resource compliant current and expanding on the work completed to assess for other high-grade “ribs” and the potential high-grade feeder zone as shown in the model below.

Recently, Usha announces its intention to transfer the Company's Nicobat Nickel property to a newly formed subsidiary SpinCo and subsequently spin out the shares of SpinCo to Usha’s shareholders.This planned strategy allows Usha to streamline its focus and shareholders to participate in and benefit from the creation of a new battery-metals focused exploration company.

Management Team

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo. -
CEO & Director

Deepak Varshney is a professional geologist with over ten years of experience in capital markets, mineral exploration and development. As CEO, he is involved in marketing, financing and corporate development. He has developed long-standing relationships with an extensive network of high net worth retail investors, brokers, and private equity groups and has been responsible for raising millions of dollars in equity financings

Khalid Naeem, CPA, CGA -
CFO

Khalid Naeem is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 15 years of financial and executive experience. Mr. Naeem has extensive experience in tax and compliance, public and private enterprises’ financial policy, management and internal financial reporting, including senior roles at junior mining and oil and public gas companies and the Canada Revenue Agency.

Navin Varshney, P.Eng. - Director

Navin Varshney is a co-founder and director of Usha who has had a four-decade career analyzing and speculating in the metals, mining and technology sectors. He has significant experience specializing in developing, structuring and financing venture capital companies and

Since 2008, has been instrumental in creating several Initial Public Offerings / Capital Pool Companies, successfully closing deals for all of them. He has served on many public company boards, holding various positions from President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo. - Director

Adrian Smith has over 10 years of experience working in the mining and exploration industries including time as an underground mine geologist. He is currently CEO of ArcPacific Resources and serves the boards of many public companies including ML Gold Corp. and Go Cobalt Mining Corp.

Dave Ellett - Director

David “Dave” Ellett is a former defenseman in the National Hockey League who enjoyed a successful 16-year career primarily playing for the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs. During his NHL career, he co-founded ProIce Management, a wealth management company geared towards professional athletes. Since retiring from the NHL, he has spent 20 years in the capital markets and mineral exploration and development sector among other business ventures, including owning and managing an automotive dealership, and a CHL franchise. His experience includes serving as a director of several junior mining companies focusing on logistics, fundraising, and project acquisition.


Leif Smither - Director

Leif Smither has had a successful three-decade career in the mineral exploration industry as an investor, officer, and director of multiple publicly listed companies. He brings strong technical and management skills to the company. His experience includes a 4-year stint as the Head of Corporate Development for Starfield Resources, a TSX-V Tier 1 issuer and now TSX issuer where he was involved in financing one of the largest undeveloped nickel-copper deposits.

2022 RC Drilling Program Commences at the High-Grade Pilot Deposit, Company Issues Options

  • Altan's 2022 program has commenced at Pilot with 11 holes to be completed for approx. 2500 metres and is expected to be completed over the next 2 weeks with assay results to follow
  • Phase 4 RC drilling program will test targets immediately below the existing Pilot mine
  • Site work for the drill site and clearing of the access roads for arrival of the rigs have been completed
  • Altan also announced it has issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees

Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program has commenced to further expand the gold discovery at the historic Pilot mine in the prolific Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, Western Australia.

This program will target high-grade intercepts located immediately below the shallow open pit gold mine which previously operated between 1992-1993. Historical production of 0.56 Mt at 3.03 g/t for 54,554 oz Au has been recorded at Pilot and Altan Rio's high conviction targets hold strong promise to deliver quality results to investors within a short period of time.

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the " Technical Report ") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho , USA" was independently prepared for Bald Eagle by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC, an independent and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 (the " Author "). The Technical Report is dated February 9 th , 2022, with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , and has been filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on Bald Eagle's website at www.baldeaglegold.com .

Chris Paul , CEO of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to have published a Technical Report on our newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . This Technical Report is the culmination of many months of digitization and in-depth research, involving the review of several hundred historical reports on the project. This report, which was prepared by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM, provides a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the project. We encourage all interested investors who would like to learn more about the project and its history to download the report which is now available on SEDAR."

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC (CRC), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Cameron has 45 years of experience working in exploration and mining of precious and base metals on five continents. He has served in the capacity of Chief Geologist at the Cannon Mine for Asamera Minerals, Inc., Chief Geologist for Hecla Mining Company, Chief Geologist-- Operations for Bema Gold Corp. and as Director of Technical Services, Russia and South America for Kinross Gold Corp. Since 2011, Mr. Cameron has carried out diverse assignments for several junior and major companies, including district mapping, drill planning, resource estimation, audit and due diligence, and ongoing support for new small and major mines through his company, CRC. Through CRC, he is the developer of the StopeCalc TM app for underground mine grade control.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Simeon
Chairman of the Board & Director

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9451.html

Allied Copper Signs Option Agreement To Acquire 100% of Stateline Property, CO/UT USA

Allied Copper Signs Option Agreement To Acquire 100% of Stateline Property, CO/UT USA

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an option agreement for the sole and exclusive right to acquire a 100% undivided legal and beneficial interest for the Stateline Property, COUT USA from Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL), Cloudbreak Discovery Canada and Alianza (TSX-V: ANZ) (the "Alliance").

Warner Uhl Executive Chairman of Allied Copper Corp. stated, "The acquisition of Stateline is a significant milestone in that it rounds out a well-planned acquisition schedule. Located 8km (5miles) south of the prolific producing Lisbon Valley Copper Mine, the team targeted the Stateline acquisition for it's [exploration upside in a well-established basin]. The Stateline, Silver King (SK) and Klondike Properties all have the potential to become strategically located producing copper mines in a tier one jurisdiction. Our focus now turns to an extensive exploration campaign across the portfolio of assets being conducted in Q2 and Q3 of 2022. Lisbon Valley Copper has the capacity to produce 54 million pounds of annual copper production."

