Fully Funded & Permitted Program to Test Newly Defined Bear Head Zone, a Previously Undrilled, High-Grade, 700m+ Surface Gold TrendCross River Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program will commence at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project in Q1 2022. The 120 square kilometer McVicar Gold Project is located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, ...

CRVC:CNX