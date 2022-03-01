Cross River Ventures Corp. is pleased to report that two diamond drill rigs have been mobilized to the Company's 12,000-hecatre McVicar Gold Project, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.Crews have been on site over the last two weeks preparing the McVicar Camp, an exploration drill camp located along kilometer 125 of the Cat Lake Winter Road, in Northern Ontario, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km ...

CRVC:CNX