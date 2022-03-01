Precious Metals Investing News
Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to report that two diamond drill rigs have been mobilized to the Company's 12,000-hecatre McVicar Gold Project, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Crews have been on site over the last two weeks preparing the McVicar Camp, an exploration drill camp located along kilometer 125 of the Cat Lake Winter Road, in Northern Ontario, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake.

The McVicar gold project is situated in the Superior Province of northern Ontario, Canada. The greenstone belts within the Superior Province contain some of the largest economic gold deposits in the world. McVicar encompasses the geologically significant structural components of the Lang Lake greenstone belt (see Figure 1 below), an underexplored belt located approximately 40 km north of the historic Golden Patricia Mine (619,796 oz at 15.2 g/t Au)*.

Cross River Ventures has initiated a planned 5,000-meter diamond drill program at McVicar, designed to test the Altered Zone and Bear Head Trend, two of several gold target zones on the property. Diamond drilling will be conducted by Major Drilling utilizing two Duralite 1000N Fly configuration diamond drill rigs. Drilling will commence shortly with two rigs focused on the Altered Zone (Target 2, Figure 2) and conclude with both drill rigs in the Bear Head Trend (Target 1, Figure 2).

"After conducting a methodical, detailed exploration approach at McVicar over the last year the technical team has identified several priority drill targets. We're excited to begin drilling and move project development forward in a meaningful way," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "This round of exploration drilling will build on historical drill intercepts at the Altered Zone, where we intend to drill test along strike, down-dip and down-plunge gold targets."

"In addition to the Altered Zone target, we're also conducting a maiden drill program at the newly discovered 700-meter long Bear Head gold trend, where surface sampling recently returned assay values up to 19.75 grams-per-tonne gold. McVicar is large, it's extensive, and is full of favorable geology, historic occurrences, and multiple target zones. It's exciting to begin drilling our flagship project," continued Mr. Klenman.

About The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of sheared mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint. The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity of the structure along strike, down-dip, and down-plunge. The program and will also test for new high-grade gold shoots at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

About The Bear Head Trend

Cross River Ventures field crews discovered the Bear Head Trend during the summer 2021 fieldwork. It is located approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein at the southern contact between mafic volcanics and granite along the Bear Head Fault Zone (Figure 1). This geological environment is considered prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits and contains favorable structural and lithological sites for gold deposition.

The Bear Head Trend is an undrilled, minimum 700m, high-grade gold corridor that is nested within a WNW trending multi-km braided damage zone structure. Key samples collected in 2021 include sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks with 1-10cm wide smoky blue quartz veins which returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au (News Release October 5th, 2021) .

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale (approximately 12,000 hectares) gold exploration project that contains gold prospective structure and host rocks that transect the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 metersi

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98 metersii

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samplesiii that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Auiv.

The 2022 winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_002.jpg

Figure 1: McVicar Gold Project, location of nearby deposits and historical mines, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_003.jpg

Figure 2: Drill target zones, winter 2022 drill program, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

*https://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/mdi/data/records/MDI52O06SE00005.html

i McKay D.B, 2004. Report on the 2003 Overburden Stripping, Geologic Mapping and Sampling Program conducted on the McVicar Lake Property: Continuum Resources Ltd and Prospector Consolidated Resources Inc. www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/afri/data/imaging/52O11SW2003/52O11SW2003.pdf

ii McKay D.B, 2004. Report on the 2003 Overburden Stripping, Geologic Mapping and Sampling Program conducted on the McVicar Lake Property: Continuum Resources Ltd and Prospector Consolidated Resources Inc. www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/afri/data/imaging/52O11SW2003/52O11SW2003.pdf

iii Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

iv Waldie C.J. Report of Diamond Drilling McVicar Lake Area Patricia Mining Division: BHP Minerals Canada Ltd.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115196

Overview

Having the right team to push the development and exploration of mineral-rich assets sets a great mining company apart from the good ones. Particularly for precious metal properties, striking gold can sometimes be half the battle.

Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC) is a gold exploration company focused on developing high-quality exploration properties in top-tier mining districts. The company currently has a robust project portfolio in Northwest Ontario, Canada, along prolific, gold-bearing greenstone belts.

The Cross River Ventures leadership combines unparalleled expertise and technical experience across its all-star team of accomplished individuals. Dr. Rob Carpenter and Dr. Alan Wainwright, the company’s leading technical advisors, helped lead the Kaminak team to success with the multi-million-ounce discovery Coffee gold project in the Yukon.

Likewise, Cross River Ventures’ exploration manager, Lori Paslawski, has a proven history with volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) ore and gold districts, and she was instrumental in the target generation, delineation and expansion of Westhaven Gold (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold discovery.

The company’s flagship property is the McVicar Lake gold project, which spans over 11,500 hectares in the Lang Lake Greenstone belt in Northwest Ontario. The rest of Cross River Ventures’ portfolio currently consists of the Manitou project, the Fuchsite gold project, the Tahsis copper-gold project and its four properties in the Uchi Belt, including the Dent-Jackson project.

map of cross river ventures' uchi belt projects

Exploration plans for 2021 include continued compilation efforts of historical data and assessment of all projects, acquisition of remote sensing data through LIDAR imagery and airborne magnetic surveys, field work and analytical sampling. Projected drilling phases are to begin at priority projects starting at the end of the year.

Cross River Ventures’ Company Highlights

  • Cross River Ventures is a gold exploration company focused on developing top-tier exploration properties in Ontario and British Columbia.
  • Its flagship McVicar gold project is a dominant land position that spans the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario. The project hosts high-grade gold mineralization with extensive gold discovery potential.
  • Cross River’s project portfolio also consists of several highly prospective early-stage properties along the Uchi Greenstone Belt. This collection includes the Dent-Jackson, Shabu, Maskooch and Ear Falls properties.
  • The company also operates the Dryden Area Manitou project and Fuchsite gold project in Ontario and the Tahsis copper-gold project on Vancouver Island.
  • Cross River Ventures has a stellar technical team that includes big names such as Dr. Rob Carpenter, Dr. Alan Wainwright, Lori Paslawkshi and Daniel MacNeil.

Cross River Ventures’ Key Projects

McVicar Gold Project

The flagship McVicar gold project has a dominant land position of over 11,500 hectares in the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt, approximately 80 kilometers west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The project covers all the major fertile structural and geologic elements of the belt and leverages an excellent mining-friendly jurisdiction and resource-rich conditions.

Cross River has uncovered over 26 mineral occurrences on the property despite its limited testing and drilling history. Earlier developments revealed several potential structural splay zones with discovery possibilities and a 2002 discovery of a smoky-grey quartz vein grading 827.4g/t gold.

map of cross river ventures mcvicar project

The property’s unique geophysical profile consists of three known styles of gold mineralization, including altered tonalite intrusions, discrete auriferous quartz veins and mineralized shear zones. Additional drill intercepts to-date at McVicar include 6.46g/t gold over 10.09 meters, 9.3 g/t gold over 2.02 meters and 11.72g/t gold over 1.52 meters.

The property hosts valuable geophysical characteristics that point to potential gold systems across its mafic-felsic contacts, shear zones. Fold hinges and iron formations. These elements on the McVicar land position suggest that its untested traps and structures are highly-prospective for new high-grade gold discoveries.

Uchi Belt Properties

Cross River controls four early-stage properties within the Archean Uchi Greenstone Belt, located approximately 90km east of Red Lake.

  • The Dent-Jackson property is a 1,233 hectare claim block in the west-central portion of the Uchi Belt. Similar volcanic stratigraphy as neighboring gold and base metal mines underlines the property. Recent discoveries from January 2021 revealed high-grade trench samples from the Cariboo Vein in the western part of the property, measuring estimates of 26 g/t gold over 8 meters.
  • The Shabu property is a 1,973 hectare claim block covering a narrow wedge of greenstone located along the Uchi Belt’s northwest margin. The best historic drill hole intersection saw grades of 1.065 ounces per ton gold over 15 centimeters. Systematic exploration work is being planned for the gold and copper bearing shear zones and the known mineral occurrence areas.
  • The Maskooch property is a 1,480 hectare claim block along the southeastern margin of the Uchi Belt. The geophysical profile consists of mafic and felsic volcanic rocks with narrow intervals of banded iron formation. Previous exploration on the property has shown high potential for significant base metal sulfide mineralization and lode gold deposits.
  • The Ear Falls property is a 2,936 hectare claim block located southwest of the Uchi Belt and consists of favorable rock formations that have been relatively unexplored.

Fuchsite Lake Project

The Fuchsite Lake project is located 20 kilometers north of Armstrong, Ontario, and comprises approximately 3,750 hectares. The property’s main target is an Archean shear zone within deformed and altered ultramafic and mafic volcanic rocks. This type of geophysical conditioning points to potential gold mineralization that mimics some world-class gold camps in the superior province of Ontario and Quebec.

map of cross river ventures' fuchsite project

In 2020, Cross River conducted a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at the Fuchsite gold project, which successfully defined and extended a key structural zone associated with the project’s Lette gold and base metal prospect. The prospect remains relatively unexplored, which provides Cross River a first-mover advantage in exploring and developing this highly prospective project.

Tahsis Copper-Gold Project

The Tahsis copper-gold project is a 4,866 hectare gold exploration property located in Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The property leverages a rich exploration history with past production at the nearby Zeballos gold camp, which produced 287,811 ounces of gold and 124,700 ounces of silver from 13 deposits between 1930 and 1948. The geology of the Tahsis project is similar to the Zeballos camp.

map of cross river ventures' tahsis project

Cross River has discovered three target areas at Tahsis, which it intends to assess for subsequent excavator trenching. Cross River Ventures owns an option to acquire 100 percent undivided interest in the Tahsis property.

Manitou Gold Project

The Manitou project spans 5,156 hectares along the possible extensions of gold-bearing shear zones in the Manitou Lake area, 40 kilometers south of Dryden, Ontario. Neighboring mining companies have found several north-northeast structural zones that rank high for gold potential near the property.

Historic production has reported drill intercepts of 216.85 g/t gold over 0.3 meters and 15.5 g/t gold over 6.9 meters. The company is currently compiling historical data and interpreting property geology to further develop and analyze the project.

Cross River Ventures’ Management Team

Alex Klenman — CEO and Director

Alex Klenman is an experienced junior mining executive whose career spans over 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors. Over the past decade, he has held leadership roles with numerous publicly traded resource companies, including senior officer and director positions with Nexus Gold, Leocor Gold, Azincourt Energy, Arbor Metals, Manning Ventures and others. As a consultant in the past, he has also worked with Roxgold, Forum Uranium, Integra Gold and Midnight Sun Mining, among others. Klenman began his professional career in television broadcasting, which evolved in the late 1990s into communications, finance and marketing roles principally for publicly traded companies.

John Fraser — President and Director

John Fraser has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian capital markets. Fraser worked as an investment advisor at several Canadian brokerage firms with a focus on the mining sector. Since transitioning to the business’s public company side, he has held board positions and advised several mining and technology companies.

Alex Tong — CFO

Alex Tong is a highly qualified finance professional with extensive senior management experience in the mining space. He has worked directly with companies operating in North America and Africa and was most recently the Director of Finance at Lucara Diamond. Before Lucara, Tong held senior finance roles with development resource public companies Energy Metals and Novagold Resources, where he was responsible for achieving operational performance, leading mergers and acquisitions and involved with various financing strategies. Tong is a Chartered Professional Accountant who articled with Deloitte LLP, where he managed a portfolio of clients in both the Canadian and US public markets, primarily in the brokerage and mining industry.

Cross River Ventures’ Technical Team

Lori Paslawski, MSc — Exploration Manager

Lori Paslawski is an economic geologist specialized in field-based exploration for base and precious metal deposits. Her expertise includes three-dimensional lithological/structural/ore deposit modeling, project evaluation and grassroots through in-mine exploration targeting. She has worked in VMS, epithermal gold, orogenic gold and structurally controlled silver-zinc-lead districts and was instrumental in the target generation, delineation and expansion of the Shovelnose gold discovery.

Lori completed her MSc at St. Francis Xavier University, where she worked in the Rio Tinto VMS district in Spain. She is currently a project geologist with Vector Geological Solutions.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D.

Dr. Rob Carpenter is a professional geoscientist with more than 30 years of corporate and technical mineral exploration experience. He has founded and played critical roles in several successful junior mining companies, including Kaminak Gold Corporation. Dr. Carpenter led the Kaminak team as CEO from inception in 2005 through acquisition, discovery and maiden resource calculation of the multi-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project, Yukon. Goldcorp acquired Kaminak in 2016 for over US$500 million.

Dr. Alan Wainwright, Ph.D.

Dr. Alan Wainwright is an economic geologist with over 20 years of mineral exploration and research experience in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, focused on base metals and gold. He was the H.H. Spud Huestis Award co-recipient for the Coffee gold discovery.

Daniel MacNeil, MSc

Daniel Macneil is an economic geologist specializing in precious and base metals with over 19 years of experience from Continental-scale project generation to in-mine resource expansion in various geological settings in the Americas, Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. His expertise includes project evaluation, target and opportunity identification, exploration strategy, district entry strategy, business development, strategic evaluation of geologic terranes and execution of target testing. MacNeil is the founder of Vector Geological Solutions.

Cross River Announces Drill Camp Mobilization and Geoprobe Sampling Results, at McVicar Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Announces Drill Camp Mobilization and Geoprobe Sampling Results, at McVicar Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Drill Camp construction is underway at the 12,000-ha (120 Km2) McVicar Gold Project, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in the Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada. The Camp is located at kilometre 120 along the Cat Lake Winter Road and will support a planned 5,000-meter diamond drill program scheduled to start in mid February 2022.

Cross River has also received positive results from an initial Geoprobe sampling program designed to expand known gold mineralization (and pathfinder element anomalies) under cover along the Bear Head Trend target area (see below; Figure 1).

The Company utilized a Geoprobe to sample areas with thick overburden at McVicar in September-October 2021. The Geoprobe is a small, track-mounted percussive-hammer driven sediment and top-of-bedrock sampling tool capable of collecting samples up to 20 meters deep. The tool does not generate cuttings, leaves almost no disturbance, and in favorable terrain can collect up to 40 samples per day. Team members have previously successfully utilized Geoprobe technology in the Yukon.

"Camp mobilization is an exciting first step in Cross River's upcoming winter drill program at the McVicar gold project," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Drilling in this first round will be conducted along-strike, down-dip and down plunge at the Altered Zone, in addition to a maiden drill program in the newly discovered Bear Head Trend. The initial Geoprobe results increase our confidence in the Bear Head Trend drill targets," continued Mr. Klenman.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_44843be22470d935_002.jpg

Figure 1. McVicar Winter Drill Program target areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_44843be22470d935_002full.jpg

Geoprobe Sampling Program

A total of 119 samples were collected from the Bear Head Trend using the Geoprobe in September and October of 2021. Most samples did not reach bedrock due to thick sandy horizons and thicker than expected glacial deposits (Figure 2A). Despite challenging ground conditions, Gold (Figure 2B), and Antimony (Figure 2C) contain single and multi-station anomalies adjacent to known mineralization, increasing confidence in these target areas. Gold values in the Geoprobe sampling ranged from below detection to 0.039 ppm (mean 0.0014 ppm), and antimony values ranged from below detection to 0.73 ppm (mean 0.0435 ppm).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_capture.jpg

Figure 2: Geoprobe sampling results in the Bear Head Trend, including A) Sample medium, B) Gold analyses, C) Antimony analyses. Significant rock samples are labeled on the maps.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/113512_capture.jpg

About The Bear Head Trend

Cross River Ventures field crews discovered the Bear Head Trend during the summer 2021 fieldwork. It is located approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein at the southern contact between mafic volcanics and granite along the Bear Head Fault Zone (Figure 1). This geological environment is considered prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits and contains favorable structural and lithological sites for gold deposition.

The Bear Head Trend is an undrilled, minimum 700m, high-grade gold corridor that is nested within a WNW trending multi-km braided damage zone structure. Key samples collected in 2021 include sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks with 1-10cm wide smoky blue quartz veins which returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale (approximately 12,000 hectares) gold exploration project that contains gold prospective structure and host rocks that transect the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones includei:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samplesii that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Auiii.

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The 2022 winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits.

Laboratory Protocol, Quality Assessment, Quality Control

Geoprobe samples pertaining to this release were sent to ALS Geochemistry Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were prepared using PREP-31 standard rock/core package and analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay and ICP-AES (ALS Code: Au-ICP21). One certified gold standard and one blank were inserted for every 50 Geoprobe samples.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cross River Increases McVicar Land Package and Updates Winter Drill Program

Cross River Increases McVicar Land Package and Updates Winter Drill Program

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its recent land acquisition and update preparations for the upcoming winter drill program at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project.

The 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project covers a large portion of the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt (Patricia Mining Division) in the Uchi sub-Province, Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada (Fig. 1).

The gold deposits in this part of NW Ontario are hosted in Archean greenstone belts, rocks which contain some of the world's great gold mines and much of the global gold endowment. McVicar sits approximately 150 km east of the Red Lake gold camp (>20 Moz Au[i]), 50 km east of the Springpole gold deposit (5 Moz Au[ii]), and 20 km northwest of the Golden Patricia mine (0.6 Moz Au[iii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002.jpg

Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002full.jpg.

In advance of its upcoming winter drill program, the Company acquired the remaining relevant open claim blocks within the McVicar project area. These additional blocks cover historic mineral occurrences with notable gold results.

The added mineral Claims were acquired from an arms-length vendor in consideration for the issuance of 100,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months-and-one-day following closing day of issuance.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the acquisition of the Claims.

The following is a list of mineral occurrences situated on the newly added land positions, and the claims are shown in Figure 2.

  • Lang Lake - Belore[iv] 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper
  • Sample 2056[v] 1.34 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 0134[vi] 1.47 grams per ton gold
  • AOI 3[vii] 1.18 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 2211[viii] 297 grams per ton silver and >1% lead

The map below shows the locations of the new claims in red outlines and the locations of the samples are labelled yellow dots within the new claims (red).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003.jpg

Image 2: McVicar map showing new claims and sample locations

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003full.jpg.

These samples have had limited follow up, and no known historic drill holes are located nearby these gold showings. Even the Lang Lake - Belore sample with 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper was not followed up and drill-tested. These additional property acquisitions comprise new discovery opportunities on the McVicar property, and the technical team will target these areas for mapping and sampling during the summer 2022 field program.

The Company's Winter 2022 drill program includes a planned 5,000 meters of core drilling from two priority targets: The Altered Zone and the Bear Head Zone.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. Field work in 2021 has significantly advanced these targets to the drill testing stage.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 5000m drilling campaign. Camp construction is anticipated in the first part of February 2022.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[ix]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples[x] that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[xi].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The Company acquired state-of-the-art Lidar coverage of McVicar and mobilized a Phase 1 field program in summer 2021. The technical team incorporated the historic and modern work into a regional geologic model. That yielded two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone. Those two locations became priority drill targets for the Winter 2022 exploration program.

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. The map below shows the planned targets:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005.jpg

Figure 1: McVicar Winter 2022 Drill Program Targets

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005full.jpg.

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences.

In addition, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized zone south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone.

Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break.

The technical team identified an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features. These surficial and geologic features match a magnetic geophysical anomaly.

Field crews identified this new trend on site approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006.jpg

Image 2: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006full.jpg.

The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of intensely sheard mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist make up the zone.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint.

The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge. The program will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

Shallow historic drilling at the Altered Zone intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[xii]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-019), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[xiii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007.jpg

Image 3: Cross River Ventures' Model-Interpreted Altered Zone Target and Historic Drill Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of Image 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007full.jpg.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cross River Set to Drill McVicar Gold Project in Early 2022

Cross River Set to Drill McVicar Gold Project in Early 2022

Fully Funded & Permitted Program to Test Newly Defined Bear Head Zone, a Previously Undrilled, High-Grade, 700m+ Surface Gold Trend

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program will commence at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project in Q1 2022. The 120 square kilometer McVicar Gold Project is located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in the Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada. Gold exploration targets are hosted in a prolific Archean greenstone belt with numerous high grade gold discoveries, active mines, and past producers.



Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_002full.jpg

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. This initial drill program will focus on two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone.

"A lot of prep work has gone into the project so far," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Our tech team has spent countless hours going through historical data and generating new favourable data through airborne surveys, ground reconnaissance and sampling programs. The project is large and has multiple zones of interest that all make a compelling case for drill testing. This is an exciting first step for us and we're eager to begin the next phase of exploration at McVicar," continued Mr. Klenman.



Image 2: Initial target zones, McVicar Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_003full.jpg

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences. In addition, new outcropping gold mineralization was discovered.

Importantly, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized trend structure south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone. The Bear Head Zone is characterized by an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features as well as magnetic datasets.



Image 3: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

To view an enhanced version of Image 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_004full.jpg

Target One - The Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break. Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

Field crews identified this new trend approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Target Two - The Altered Zone

Shallow historic drilling at the prospective Altered Zone target intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[1]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-01[2]), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[3]).

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint. The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions (strike and depth). The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge and will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.



Image 4: Cross section view of the Altered Zone with historic drilling. The AZ Structure is inferred target containing high-grade intercepts from previous drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Image 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/108298_29f8c4b124275bf2_005full.jpg

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[4]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m
  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples^ that yielded 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[5].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

^ Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cross River Raises $2.65 Million in Private Placement Financing

Cross River Raises $2.65 Million in Private Placement Financing

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of flow-through (each, a "FT Unit") and non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company. In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company issued 11,275,730 FT Units at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit and 8,625,400 NFT Units at a price of $0.125 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,656,777.

Each FT Unit and NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 until December 15, 2024.

Cross River Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing Platform

Cross River Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing Platform

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

Matador Mining Logo

Infill Drilling Highlights Grade Continuity and Opportunities for Further Mineral Resource Growth at Window Glass Hill

Matador Mining Limited (ASX: MZZ; OTCQX: MZZMF; FSE: MA3) (“Matador” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce infill assay results from diamond drilling completed in late 2021 for the Window Glass Hill (“WGH”) resource at the Cape Ray Gold Project (the “Project”) Newfoundland, Canada.

Keep reading... Show less
gold coins with price chart going up

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.

Although it reached an all-time high in the summer of 2020, the gold price put on an underwhelming performance in 2021. However, 2022 has already seen strong gold movement.

Tensions in Europe have helped move the gold price back above US$1,900 per ounce. The yellow metal spiked to US$1,975 in the early hours of February 24 following the start of an invasion by Russia into Ukraine. Since then, the price has been volatile, vacillating between lows in the US$1,880s and highs in the US$1,910s.

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with multiple experts about their thoughts on the conflict’s effect on gold while events were escalating before the invasion. INN asked John Kaiser of Kaiser Research, who replied, "The biggest driver (for the gold price) is now what's still happening with Russia." In his opinion, other factors that will drive the price alongside the conflict are high inflation and waning interest in bitcoin.

Kairos Minerals

Kairos Minerals: Developing Highly Prospective Gold Projects in a World-Class Gold District

Kairos Minerals Ltd. (ASX:KAI) advances a portfolio of highly prospective gold projects in Australia. Kairos Minerals has two key project hubs located in Western Australia's premier mining districts. The company is led by a strong management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration.

Snowline Gold CEO Director and Co Founder Scott Berdahl

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl: A New Gold District in the Yukon

Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD) CEO Scott Berdahl is ready to prove that the company's flagship Einarson gold project in Canada's Yukon territory has the potential to be a gold district.

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Orefinders Resources Inc.

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Orefinders Resources Inc.

Eric Sprott announces that, today, 6,428,580 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Orefinders Resources Inc., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 7.4% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 20,000,016 Shares and 10,000,008 Warrants representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 20,000,016 Shares and 3,571,428 Warrants representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. Since the Warrant expiry brings total holdings to under 10% on a partially diluted basis, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Limited ceased to be insiders of Orefinders Resources.

Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to proceed with assumption agreement the ("Assignment Agreement") with District 1 Exploration Corp. ("District 1") pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated October 30, 2018, as amended November 23, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in the Highway North Property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the "Property

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29m in KLR15-086.

