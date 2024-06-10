Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
European Lithium Limited

Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has signed a binding heads of agreement to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal). European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Critical Metals Corp. has signed a binding heads of agreement to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Deposit, for a total of $US211m in CRML shares at $US 10.71/share and $US5m in cash
  • EUR owns a 7.5% direct interest in the Tanbreez Project
  • Exploitation license granted with a license to mine the asset granted
  • As China dominates more than 90% of the world’s REEs, the Tanbreez Project offers an alternative permitted rare earth asset for the Western World

The Tanbreez Project is a permitted, globally significant critical minerals asset positioned to unlock a sustainable, reliable and long-term rare earth supply for North America and Europe. Once operational, the Tanbreez Project is expected to supply rare earth elements (REEs) to customers in the western hemisphere to support the production of a wide range of next-generation commercial products, as well as demand from the defense industry. The Tanbreez Project is expected to possess greater than 27% heavy rare earth elements (HREE), which carry a much higher value than light rare earth elements. In an industry where competitors primarily target light rare earth elements (LREE), the Tanbreez Project is believed to be unique not only due to its significant size, but also because of its HREE asset mix.

Critical Metals Corp CEO and Chairman, Tony Sage commented: “Tanbreez is a game-changing rare earth asset for the West and is a key step towards positioning Critical Metals Corp as the preeminent critical minerals supplier with a diversified, multi-asset portfolio that spans multiple geographies”.

Tanbreez Project Asset Highlights:

  • Exploitation License Granted: the project is permitted with a license to mine the asset granted by the Greenland Government in 2020.
  • Reliable and Long-term REE Supply Unlocked for the West: securing one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in the world for national defense.
  • Strategically Located: the asset is favorably located in Southern Greenland in close proximity to airport and shoreline transportation options with established infrastructure in place for year round direct shipping of end-products.
  • Environmentally Friendly Asset: minimal harmful products expected to be produced in the mineralization of REEs at the project.

Tanbreez Project Asset Overview

The Tanbreez Project is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the project’s area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean. The outcropping ore body known as Kakortokite covers an area of 8 x 5 km and is approximately 400m thick.

This foundational rare earth asset is expected to benefit from robust regulatory tailwinds in both Europe and North American and long-term secular trends for next-generation technology for both commercial and government applications. With China dominating more than 90% of the world’s rare earth assets, this acquisition would represent a strategic move for Critical Metals Corp as it continues to position itself as a leading supplier of critical minerals for the western world. By centralizing the supply chain for critical minerals and working with Critical Metals Corp and the Tanbreez Project, western countries can reduce their dependence on foreign imports, thereby bolstering their national security.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Electric vehicle charging.

Volvo's Battery Passport Seeks to Improve EV Supply Chain Accountability

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has introduced a new supply chain tracker for its line of EX90 electric SUVs

The Wall Street Journal reported on June 4 that the tracker will provide transparency about the origins of raw materials — such as lithium, cobalt and nickel — used in the Swedish carmaker's electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Known as a "battery passport," the tracker is a digital record that contains verified information on the raw materials' origins, weight, size and chain of custody, as well as the recycled content within each battery.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion battery.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: European Energy Metals Powers to 71 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined 23.41 points last week to close at 588.25.

Gold was under pressure following reports on Friday (June 7) that the People’s Bank of China paused purchases of gold in May, ending an 18 month spree. Central bank buying has provided critical support for gold in 2023 and 2024.

In the first quarter of the year, China added 189 metric tons (MT) of the yellow metal to its reserves, but as gold sector expert Jan Nieuwenhuijs notes in a May 22 article, much of the Asian nation's buying has gone unreported.

Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

Premier1 Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugh Thomas to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC")announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 7,586,669 warrants expiring on June 30, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,673,336 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on September 2, 2021. Following the extension, 7,586,669 warrants will now expire on August 11, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.

About International Lithium Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Chilean against blue sky.

Chile Firms Up Lithium Nationalization Strategy with SQM, Codelco Partnership

SQM (NYSE:SQM) has entered into a partnership agreement with Codelco, Chile's stated-owned copper miner, through which the two will jointly exploit lithium and other products in the country's Salar de Atacama.

The joint venture is part of Chile's strategy to nationalize its lithium industry. Chile, which holds the world's largest lithium reserves and is a top producer of the battery metal, announced plans to nationalize its lithium industry in 2023.

Codelco will own the majority of the joint venture, as required by Chile's nationalization plans.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

E25 Investigates Butcherbird Restart Options Amid Record High Manganese Ore Prices

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

Related News

manganese investing

E25 Investigates Butcherbird Restart Options Amid Record High Manganese Ore Prices

Rare Earth Investing

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

Rare Earth Investing

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

rare earth investing

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

Gold Investing

Exceptional New Thick, High-Grade Intercepts

Copper Investing

Reality Check: Artificial Intelligence to Amplify Copper Supply Crunch

Base Metals Investing

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

×