Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has signed a binding heads of agreement to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal). European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical Metals Corp. has signed a binding heads of agreement to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Deposit, for a total of $US211m in CRML shares at $US 10.71/share and $US5m in cash
- EUR owns a 7.5% direct interest in the Tanbreez Project
- Exploitation license granted with a license to mine the asset granted
- As China dominates more than 90% of the world’s REEs, the Tanbreez Project offers an alternative permitted rare earth asset for the Western World
The Tanbreez Project is a permitted, globally significant critical minerals asset positioned to unlock a sustainable, reliable and long-term rare earth supply for North America and Europe. Once operational, the Tanbreez Project is expected to supply rare earth elements (REEs) to customers in the western hemisphere to support the production of a wide range of next-generation commercial products, as well as demand from the defense industry. The Tanbreez Project is expected to possess greater than 27% heavy rare earth elements (HREE), which carry a much higher value than light rare earth elements. In an industry where competitors primarily target light rare earth elements (LREE), the Tanbreez Project is believed to be unique not only due to its significant size, but also because of its HREE asset mix.
Critical Metals Corp CEO and Chairman, Tony Sage commented: “Tanbreez is a game-changing rare earth asset for the West and is a key step towards positioning Critical Metals Corp as the preeminent critical minerals supplier with a diversified, multi-asset portfolio that spans multiple geographies”.
Tanbreez Project Asset Highlights:
- Exploitation License Granted: the project is permitted with a license to mine the asset granted by the Greenland Government in 2020.
- Reliable and Long-term REE Supply Unlocked for the West: securing one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in the world for national defense.
- Strategically Located: the asset is favorably located in Southern Greenland in close proximity to airport and shoreline transportation options with established infrastructure in place for year round direct shipping of end-products.
- Environmentally Friendly Asset: minimal harmful products expected to be produced in the mineralization of REEs at the project.
Tanbreez Project Asset Overview
The Tanbreez Project is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the project’s area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean. The outcropping ore body known as Kakortokite covers an area of 8 x 5 km and is approximately 400m thick.
This foundational rare earth asset is expected to benefit from robust regulatory tailwinds in both Europe and North American and long-term secular trends for next-generation technology for both commercial and government applications. With China dominating more than 90% of the world’s rare earth assets, this acquisition would represent a strategic move for Critical Metals Corp as it continues to position itself as a leading supplier of critical minerals for the western world. By centralizing the supply chain for critical minerals and working with Critical Metals Corp and the Tanbreez Project, western countries can reduce their dependence on foreign imports, thereby bolstering their national security.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Volvo's Battery Passport Seeks to Improve EV Supply Chain Accountability
Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has introduced a new supply chain tracker for its line of EX90 electric SUVs
The Wall Street Journal reported on June 4 that the tracker will provide transparency about the origins of raw materials — such as lithium, cobalt and nickel — used in the Swedish carmaker's electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Known as a "battery passport," the tracker is a digital record that contains verified information on the raw materials' origins, weight, size and chain of custody, as well as the recycled content within each battery.
The tool was designed to ensure responsible sourcing and improve battery sustainability. It was developed by Volvo together with British technology firm Circulor in response to growing ESG concerns surrounding battery components.
Starting this year, the battery passport will be available in Volvo's EX90 models in the European Union and the US.
Customers can access the battery passport through an app or a QR code located inside the vehicle. The passport makes use of Circulor’s blockchain technology to maintain a secure and transparent digital ledger.
“The purpose of the battery passport is to source more responsibly and prove you are trying to improve the sustainability of batteries,” Circulor Chief Executive Doug Johnson-Poensgen told the Wall Street Journal. “The main driver is to effectively shine a light into the deeper parts of a supply chain that were previously pretty opaque.”
The passport will also include data on the CO2 footprint of the battery pack and the percentage of recycled material used; life cycle data will be available as well to show battery health and improve battery recyclability.
Vanessa Butani, Volvo's head of global sustainability, emphasized that ensuring an ethical supply chain for battery raw materials is a key focus. “By providing our electrified Volvo cars with an individual battery passport, we boost transparency around the origin of the materials used in our batteries and how we manage their entire life cycle,” she noted.
EV batteries increasingly driving raw material demand
The International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2024 highlights the extent to which the EV market is expanding and by extension driving demand for metals like lithium, cobalt and nickel.
According to the organization, EV battery demand surpassed 750 gigawatt hours in 2023, marking a 40 percent rise compared to 2022, although growth decelerated slightly compared to the 2021 to 2022 period.
Looking at raw materials, around 140,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium were required for battery production in 2023, accounting for 85 percent of total lithium demand and marking a 30 percent increase from the previous year.
Similarly, cobalt demand for batteries rose to 150,000 MT last year, making up 70 percent of the total demand and reflecting a 15 percent increase. Nickel demand for battery production, while representing a smaller portion of overall demand, reached nearly 370,000 MT in 2023, showing an increase of almost 30 percent from 2022.
Volvo and others are looking to combat the ESG issues associated with mining these materials.
For instance, a large portion of the world's cobalt supply comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where artisanal mining practices can involve child labor and unsafe working conditions.
Lithium mining, primarily in South America, has raised concerns about water usage and environmental degradation. Nickel mining, widespread in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, has also been linked to ecological damage.
Andy Leyland, co-founder of battery analysis firm SC Insights, noted that transparency in supply chains is crucial for both consumers and governments to ensure responsible sourcing of materials and components.
"Transparency is crucial for supply chains associated with the energy transition," he told the Wall Street Journal. "Both consumers and governments want to know that materials and components are sourced responsibly."
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: European Energy Metals Powers to 71 Percent Gain
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined 23.41 points last week to close at 588.25.
Gold was under pressure following reports on Friday (June 7) that the People’s Bank of China paused purchases of gold in May, ending an 18 month spree. Central bank buying has provided critical support for gold in 2023 and 2024.
In the first quarter of the year, China added 189 metric tons (MT) of the yellow metal to its reserves, but as gold sector expert Jan Nieuwenhuijs notes in a May 22 article, much of the Asian nation's buying has gone unreported.
Gold saw additional losses on Friday as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered its May jobs report. It indicates that the country's workforce remains resilient, adding 272,000 jobs for the month, higher than the 185,000 expected.
This news has lowered the chances of a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve as it continues to work toward reducing inflation to its target of 2 percent. The central bank’s next Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will run from June 11 to 12, will coincide with the release of May consumer price index data out of the US.
Statistics Canada released its May Labor Force Survey this past Friday. In the report, the agency indicates there was little growth in the labor market during the month, with just 27,000 jobs added for the period. The unemployment rate climbed slightly to 6.2 percent, up 0.1 percent on a monthly basis and 0.9 percent from a year ago.
Against that backdrop, gold traded sharply lower on Friday, slipping more than 2.5 percent toward the US$2,310 per ounce mark. Silver was down more than 5 percent, falling to under US$29.65 per ounce.
Read on to learn about the top five gainers on the TSX Venture Exchange last week.
1. European Energy Metals (TSXV:FIN)
Weekly gain: 71.43 percent; market cap: C$10.23 million; share price: C$0.30
European Energy Metals is an exploration company primarily focused on the advancement of lithium, cesium and tantalum projects in Finland. Its Finnish properties include the Nabba project, which consists of an 11,960 hectare license located in an area of Northern Finland that has known lithium deposits. Also within the region is the company's Lappajarvi project, which is comprised of two licenses that cover 212,000 hectares and host over 190 pegamatite occurrences.
Shares of European Energy saw gains this past week following an announcement on Tuesday (June 4) that it has initiated a 2024 field exploration program. The work will follow up on results from a 2023 program that featured the discovery of the Kyrola deposit at Nabba. The deposit yielded rock samples containing up to 3.84 percent lithium dioxide.
2. American Creek Resources (TSXV:AMK)
Weekly gain: 54.71 percent; market cap: C$53.88 million; share price: C$0.185
American Creek Resources is a junior exploration company with a 20 percent interest in the Treaty Creek project, located within the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada. The remainder of the project is owned by Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF) with 60 percent and Teuton Resources (TSXV:TUO,OTCQB:TEUTF) with 20 percent.
The current focus for the project is on the Goldstorm zone. In an update on April 9, Tudor announced a mineral resource estimate showing indicated quantities of 21.66 million ounces of gold grading 0.92 grams per MT (g/t), 128.73 million ounces of silver at 5.48 g/t and 2.87 billion pounds of copper at 0.18 percent from 730.2 million MT of ore.
The most recent news from the project came on May 10, when a 2024 exploration program began at the site. In the announcement, American Creek said drilling has been designed to upgrade the property's resource estimate, with drills to be mobilized outside the known limits of the Goldstorm deposit.
American Creek was on the rise after Thursday's (June 6) news that it has entered into a non-binding agreement to be acquired by Cunningham Mining. The terms would see Cunningham pay C$0.43 per common share of American Creek, a 274 percent premium over the company's Wednesday (June 5) closing price of C$0.115.
3. Sage Potash (TSXV:SAGE)
Weekly gain: 27.66 percent; market cap: C$14.81 million; share price: C$0.30
Sage Potash is a potash exploration company working to advance its portfolio of mineral holdings in Utah’s Paradox Basin in the US. Historic oil and gas exploration in the basin dating back a century discovered the potential for the potash beds, but they were too deep for mining methods at the time. Sage has since confirmed their presence through its own exploration.
In February 2023, the company reported an inferred mineral resource estimate of up to 159.3 million MT of in-place sylvinite from the upper potash bed and up to 120.2 million MT of sylvinite from the lower potash bed.
The company saw gains this past week after announcing on June 1 that it had closed a private placement of 13.5 million shares to raise gross proceeds of C$1,822,500. The company said it will use the funds to advance its mineral properties and for general administration expenses.
4. Resouro Strategic Metals (TSXV:RSM)
Weekly gain: 26.88 percent; market cap: C$35.16 million; share price: C$0.59
Resouro Strategic Metals is a polymetallic explorer and developer advancing its mineral properties in Brazil.
Its Tiros rare earths and titanium project is located in Minas Gerais, and is comprised of 17 exploration permits covering an area of 450 square kilometers. The company’s Novo Mundo gold project is located in the Alta Floresta gold province in Central Brazil and consists of three licenses totaling 167 square kilometers.
Shares of Resouro were up this past week after the company provided an update on Tuesday saying it has restarted drilling operations at Tiros. It also provided its latest assay results from Tiros, including a highlighted intersection with values of 16.11 percent titanium oxide, 3,229 parts per million (ppm) neodymium and praseodymium and 6,789 ppm total rare earth oxides over 19.8 meters.
5. Midnight Sun Mining (TSXV:MMA)
Weekly gain: 26.56 percent; market cap: C$46.58 million; share price: C$0.405
Midnight Sun Mining is a copper exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Solwezi project in Zambia.
The property is located within the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt and covers 506 square kilometers; it hosts several mineral targets within four separate areas that the company believes hosts unique geological systems. The zones are named Dumbwa, Mitu, Kazhiba and Crunch Zone. This past February, Midnight Sun signed an earn-in agreement with artificial intelligence exploration company KoBold Metals for the Dumbwa zone. Under the terms of the agreement, KoBold can earn up to a 75 percent stake by incurring US$15 million in expenditures.
The company also announced in April that it would be working with First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) to further exploration work across the Solwezi project, starting at the Kazhiba zone in Q2. Previous exploration at the site produced a highlighted intercept of 5.71 percent copper over 14.2 meters.
Midnight Sun announced this past Tuesday that it has appointed Margot Naudie to its advisory board. Naudie brings 25 years of capital markets experience as a senior portfolio manager focused on natural resources.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on June 7, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Premier1 Lithium
Overview
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is an Australian company focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia. The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
Premier1 employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to choose its lithium prospects. Through a data-driven approach, the company can strategically allocate resources to prioritize the most promising targets.
The company’s portfolio comprises one wholly-owned project and three other projects with joint venture (JV) partners. The wholly owned Abbotts North project is its flagship asset, with the Buttamiah Prospect as the primary area of focus. The Buttamiah Prospect is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
The other three JV projects are: 1) Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project, with JV partners Venture Minerals and Firetail; 2) Montague Project, with JV partner Gateway Mining; and 3) Gecko North Project, with JV partner LithGold.
Western Australia represents one of the best jurisdictions for lithium exploration. The state offers a stable investment environment supported by a transparent regulatory system, access to export markets, and minimal barriers to international trade. Archean cratons in the region are the most prospective and represent some of the world’s largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s Abbotts North Project is in the Archean cratons making it a sought-after lithium asset.
According to the Office of the Chief Economist within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Western Australia is projected to possess around 10 percent of the global lithium hydroxide refining capacity by 2024. That projection is expected to further increase to over 20 percent of the global lithium refining capacity by 2028.
Lithium as a mineral is in great focus, given its application in batteries for electric vehicles. It represents the most in-demand metal required for the energy transition. The global shift away from fossil fuels is ongoing, which should fuel demand for lithium in the next decade. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global battery and minerals supply chains must expand by 10 times to meet the demand in 2030. This should benefit lithium which remains a key battery ingredient.
Projections by mining giant Albemarle suggest that lithium demand will reach 3.7 million tons by 2030 driven by favorable government policies in many countries aimed at phasing out new internal combustion engine car sales. As the global demand for lithium continues to expand, Premier1’s exploration and development initiatives are well-timed, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the swiftly growing lithium market.
Company Highlights
- Premier1 Lithium is focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia, one of the best jurisdictions in the world for hard rock lithium.
- The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre Limited. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business, and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
- The company holds a pipeline of promising lithium projects led by its wholly owned flagship project, Abbotts North, and three joint venture projects – Yalgoo and Yalgoo West, Montague and Gecko North.
- The company’s lithium prospects are selected using AI and machine learning. This data-driven approach allows Premier1 to prioritize resource allocation toward the most prospective targets.
- Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-meter RC drilling program at Abbotts North in February 2024. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
- The focus of the drilling program is on the Buttamiah Prospect within the Abbotts North Project, which is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
- In addition to Abbotts North, Premier1 has planned extensive exploration work at its JV projects. This includes pegmatite mapping and sampling, as well as soil and auger geochemistry to delineate drill targets at Montague and Yalgoo beginning the second half of 2024.
- Premier1 Lithium offers investors an attractive way to benefit from the growing demand for lithium.
Key Projects
Abbotts North Project
Abbotts North is the company’s 100 percent-owned flagship lithium project. This project is situated in the Abbotts Greenstone Belt region, which has not been previously explored for lithium. The Buttamiah prospect, the key target area within the Abbotts North, has shown confirmed pegmatite occurrences that yield up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
Several parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled at the Buttamiah Prospect. The individual pegmatites exhibit an average width ranging from 2 meters to 3 meters and can be followed along a strike length of up to 350 meters. The main Buttamiah Prospect extends over a total area of 1.5 kilometers.
Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-metre RC drilling program in February 2024, designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralized pegmatite field at the Buttamiah Prospect. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
Several additional priority targets have been identified at the Abbotts North Project following the completion of the initial phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The soil survey results unveiled areas of interest with a geochemical structure similar to those observed over the primary Buttamiah Prospect. Subsequent fieldwork will be undertaken to evaluate these newly identified priority targets and plan for additional heritage clearance surveys.
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West are key projects in the company’s lithium portfolio. AI and machine learning were used to identify these projects as having significant potential for lithium. These assets are part of the Greenstone Belt region, which is underexplored. The greenstone belt is characterized by multiple phases of granitic intrusions, including known LCT pegmatites.
Premier1 can earn up to 70 percent of the lithium rights for the Yalgoo project from Venture Minerals and 80 percent of mineral rights (except rare earth elements) from Firetail Resources for the Yalgoo West project.
The land access approvals are in place and the company is planning extensive fieldwork, including pegmatite sampling, soil and auger geochemistry, to identify targets for initial drilling beginning H2 2024.
Montague Project
Montague project, located within the Greenstone Belt, is a joint venture between Premier1 and Gateway Mining. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in the JV by meeting certain expenditure criteria. Premier1 has selected tenements within the Montague project for lithium, using AI and machine learning.
The project comprises historical mining leases and is situated in proximity to geological formations that indicate the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Land access approvals are in place for the project and the next steps include pegmatite mapping and sampling, and soil geochemistry, which will be followed by drilling in H2 2024.
Gecko North Project
Gecko North project is a joint venture between Premier1 and LithGold Minerals. The company used AI and machine learning to generate lithium targets at Gecko North. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in this JV project. This includes earning 51 percent interest by spending $2.5 million over four years, and an additional 29 percent interest by completing a bankable feasibility study.
Land access approvals for this project are in place and the next steps include extending soil geochemistry and shallow drilling to test soil anomaly in H1 of 2024.
Management Team
Richard Taylor – Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor is a qualified lawyer and holds an MBA from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in law from ANU. He has more than 15 years of experience and has held several senior leadership roles in the resource sector. Previously, he has worked with Terramin Australia, Mineral Deposits, PanAust, MMG, and Oxiana. His experience spans various domains including strategy, business development and governance.
Jason Froud - Managing Director
Jason Froud is a geologist with over 25 years of experience in the resources sector working for major mining companies including Newcrest and WMC as well as global consultancies with experience across the mining cycle and numerous commodities. He was recently responsible for business development at Liontown Resources including the generation of new lithium and battery metals projects of Tier 1 potential including the execution of various farms-ins and joint ventures across Australia. With his wide range of experience including commercial and stakeholder engagement, Jason is ideally suited to drive PLC’s growth and success into the future.
Anja Ehser - Non-Executive Director
Anja Ehser is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector in Europe, and Canada, focusing on base, precious and battery metals. She has held several senior leadership roles within the Deutsche Rohstoff Group and its subsidiaries.
Hugh Thomas - Non-executive Chairman
Hugh Thomas is an experienced public market director and former investment banker with over 30 years specialisation in the mining and exploration sectors particularly across the Asia Pacific and African regions. Thomas’ previoulsy served on the boards of various listed exploration companies and corporately as managing director and head of natural resources Asia Pacific for J.P Morgan and Morgan Stanley. Currently, Thomas serves as chairman of International Base Metals Limited and non-executive director of NT Minerals Limited.
Paul Smith - Exploration Manager
Paul Smith has 13 years’ experience in the exploration of precious, base and critical minerals throughout Australia and Central Asia. He was recently leading the discovery, exploration and drill out at the Andover lithium project by Azure Minerals that has been acquired by joint bidders Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Hancock Prospecting for $1.7 billion. Prior to working with Azure Minerals, Smith was senior geologist at Iluka Resources responsible for project generation and evaluation as well as project management.
Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugh Thomas to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Appointment of Hugh Thomas as Non-Executive Chairman
- Mr Thomas is an experienced public market director and former investment banker including former Managing Director and Head of Natural Resources Asia Pacific for J.P Morgan and Morgan Stanley
- Additional Appointment of former Exploration Superintendent of Azure Minerals, Mr Paul Smith, as Exploration Manager
- Mr Smith was critical in the discovery of the Andover lithium deposit
- Together with Managing Director Jason Froud, the new leadership team will form a key part for the future growth and success of Premier1
In addition to Mr Thomas, Premier1 is pleased to also announce the appointment of Mr Paul Smith to the role of Exploration Manager commencing 8 July 2024. Mr Smith has 13 years’ experience in the exploration of precious, base and critical minerals throughout Australia and Central Asia. He was recently leading the discovery, exploration and drill out at the Andover lithium project by Azure Minerals that has been acquired by joint bidders Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Hancock Prospecting for $1.7 billion. Prior to working with Azure Minerals, Mr Smith was Senior Geologist at Iluka Resources responsible for project generation and evaluation as well as project management.
Commenting on the appointments, Managing Director Jason Froud said:
“I am delighted that Premier1 has been able to attract the calibre of Hugh, as Chairman, and Paul, as Exploration Manager. Their respective skill sets augment and add significant capabilities to the Company. Both appointments finalise the Board and Executive team of Premier1 with the Company’s attention now on making a significant lithium discovery by building and developing an attractive lithium exploration portfolio across Western Australia.”
Incoming Non-Executive Chairman Hugh Thomas added:
"I am pleased to accept the role of Chairman at Premier1 Lithium. The calibre of the team, quality of shareholders and innovative exploration approach, with access to a unique lithium data base and machine learning technology, lays the foundation to the Company’s future success. I look forward to working closely with the team and stakeholders to bring the Company’s vision to fruition.’
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC")announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 7,586,669 warrants expiring on June 30, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,673,336 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on September 2, 2021. Following the extension, 7,586,669 warrants will now expire on August 11, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.
About International Lithium Corp.
At ILC, our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and other battery metals and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. The world has seen significant governmental and public drive to move away from the energy market's historic heavy dependence on oil and gas. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada and other major economies to safeguard their critical metals supplies and become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects, which contain lithium, rubidium and copper, are strategic in that respect.
We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.
A key goal has been to become and remain a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board considers that ILC is well placed in that respect with no debt and a respectable net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consist of the following, and in addition, the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square km) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still to come. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty-free. The project has excellent access to roads, rail and utilities.
With the increasing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil" and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue building value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or copper or other metal recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, the increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
Click here to connect with International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH), to receive an Investor Presentation
Chile Firms Up Lithium Nationalization Strategy with SQM, Codelco Partnership
SQM (NYSE:SQM) has entered into a partnership agreement with Codelco, Chile's stated-owned copper miner, through which the two will jointly exploit lithium and other products in the country's Salar de Atacama.
The joint venture is part of Chile's strategy to nationalize its lithium industry. Chile, which holds the world's largest lithium reserves and is a top producer of the battery metal, announced plans to nationalize its lithium industry in 2023.
Codelco will own the majority of the joint venture, as required by Chile's nationalization plans.
The partnership between SQM and Codelco will involve the merger of Codelco’s subsidiary, Minera Tarar, into SQM’s subsidiary SQM Salar. It will allow for increased lithium production through to 2060.
According to a press release from Codelco, the aim is to produce an additional 300,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent from 2025 to 2030, with output of 280,000 to 300,000 MT set for 2031 to 2060.
"This increase in lithium production will be achieved through improvements in process efficiency, the adoption of new technologies and the optimization of operations and does not entail increased brine extraction or use of continental waters," the company states. By 2031, Chile will receive 85 percent of the partnership's operating margin.
The public-private partnership is Codelco's first foray into lithium, and various conditions must be satisfied in order for it to proceed, including governmental approvals and consultations with Indigenous communities. SQM and Codelco expect the conditions to be fulfilled by the first half of 2025, although the earliest closing date is January 1, 2025.
The agreement also covers the transfer of SQM's properties in the Salar de Maricunga to Codelco, and the granting of SQM intellectual property licenses to Codelco and the joint venture.
Tianqi pushes back against SQM-Codelco deal
The deal between SQM and Codelco continues to face opposition from Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466), SQM's second largest shareholder. The Chinese firm has been vocal in demanding that the deal be subjected to a shareholder vote, alleging that SQM failed to disclose key terms during the negotiation process.
Tianqi acquired a 22 percent stake in SQM for US$4 billion back in 2018.
Lawmakers have also raised past controversies involving SQM's top shareholder, Julio Ponce. The former son-in-law of dictator Augusto Pinochet was fined in 2014 for illegal trading of shares in his holding companies, and around the same time, SQM was implicated in a case involving the illegal financing of political parties.
Regardless, Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel remains optimistic about the deal's future.
"We hope that the agreed deadlines will be met," he said in an interview. "Any agreement of this size does not end simply with the signing of a document. There’s a whole implementation process that continues."
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
