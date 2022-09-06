Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it has completed and closed on an agreement to sell its Brookville, PA property to Aventine Property Group ("Aventine") for total additional non-dilutive funding of $45 million. The Brookville, PA property includes approximately 135,000 square feet of existing cultivation, manufacturing, and production capacity. This sale marks Cresco Labs' first sale-leaseback transaction with Aventine.

Concurrent with the closing of the sale, Cresco Yeltrah, LLC, a subsidiary of Cresco Labs, entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with Aventine regarding the property and Cresco Yeltrah will continue to operate the facility as the permitted cannabis cultivation and processing facility, as it has since 2017.

Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder Charles Bachtell said, "This transaction further strengthens our company, unlocking valuable capital from our balance sheet. The scale and quality of our operations ensures access to capital at reasonable rates with strong financing partners like Aventine, even in volatile markets. Our current capital position, combined with the expected cash proceeds from the sale of divested assets related to the pending closing of the Columbia Care acquisition, will put us in a strong position to continue to invest in the high-return opportunities available to us in both the short, medium, and long term to drive returns for shareholders."

Aventine CEO Raymond Lewis added, "We are extremely pleased to enter into this important new relationship with Cresco Labs through its highly productive Brookville asset. Charlie and his team have built a world-class company in the cannabis space, and we look forward to supporting their strategic efforts in Pennsylvania and elsewhere."

This press release has been submitted to the Pennsylvania Office of Medical Marijuana for review.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Trulieve Announces September 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in September.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • 3 rd Annual Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 7, 2022: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 13, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will give a keynote speech.

  • Wolfe Research Fall Consumer Conference, September 22, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve _

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-september-2022-event-participation-301618159.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6269.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index and S&PTSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022 :

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Algoma Steel Group Inc.
(TSX:ASTL)

Materials

Steel

ADDED

Bellus Health Inc
(TSX:BLU)

Health Care

Biotechnology

ADDED

Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS)

Consumer
Discretionary

Distributors

DELETED

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(TSX:ACB)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)

Industrials

Construction & Engineering

DELETED

Dream Office REIT
(TSX:D.UN)

Real Estate

Office REIT's

DELETED

New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

Materials

Gold

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c8715.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mike Tyson’s Cannabis is Coming to Canada

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mike Tyson’s Cannabis is Coming to Canada

News hit this week that notorious boxing legend Mike Tyson will launch his own cannabis brand in Canada thanks to a partnership with HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO).

Meanwhile, following a blockbuster acquisition plan, a cannabis producer in Canada announced another deal. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive team will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference being held on September 7, 2022 .

Jason Wild , Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 , at 3:00 PM ET , and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Annual Meeting of Shareholders Reminder

Shareholders are reminded to vote their shares prior to the proxy voting deadline of 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on September 6, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") (CSE: CURA OTCPX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, reminds its shareholders that its annual meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on September 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication via live webcast, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company dated July 28, 2022 available under Curaleaf's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 28, 2022 (the " Circular ") were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2022 (the " Meeting ").

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×