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Craig Parry: The World Needs More Copper, But New Mines Aren't Coming Fast Enough
Copper Investing

Craig Parry: The World Needs More Copper, But New Mines Aren't Coming Fast Enough

Georgia Williams
Written by Georgia Williams
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul 17, 2026 01:51PM

Copper is increasingly being recognized as one of the world's most strategic commodities, but can supply keep pace with demand?

Copper has become one of the world's most closely watched commodities as governments race to secure the raw materials needed for electrification, artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Rick Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Craig Parry, CEO and chairman of Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU) and co-founder of Inventa Capital, said years of underinvestment and increasingly lengthy permitting timelines have left the industry ill-prepared to meet future demand.

He argues that the challenge is no longer whether demand will materialize, but whether enough new mines can be developed in time to avoid a significant supply deficit.

The conversation also explores how AI is reshaping mineral demand, why copper remains one of the most strategically important commodities for the coming decades and how changing government policies are influencing project development. Parry also reflects on the principles that have guided his investment career, Inventa Capital's project generation model and the role of disciplined exploration in creating shareholder value.

Listen to the full interview to hear Parry's outlook on copper prices, permitting reform, critical minerals, AI-driven exploration and where he sees the mining sector heading over the next decade.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams

Managing Editor
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.

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