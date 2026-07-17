Copper has become one of the world's most closely watched commodities as governments race to secure the raw materials needed for electrification, artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Rick Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Craig Parry, CEO and chairman of Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU) and co-founder of Inventa Capital, said years of underinvestment and increasingly lengthy permitting timelines have left the industry ill-prepared to meet future demand.

He argues that the challenge is no longer whether demand will materialize, but whether enough new mines can be developed in time to avoid a significant supply deficit.

The conversation also explores how AI is reshaping mineral demand, why copper remains one of the most strategically important commodities for the coming decades and how changing government policies are influencing project development. Parry also reflects on the principles that have guided his investment career, Inventa Capital's project generation model and the role of disciplined exploration in creating shareholder value. Listen to the full interview to hear Parry's outlook on copper prices, permitting reform, critical minerals, AI-driven exploration and where he sees the mining sector heading over the next decade.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.