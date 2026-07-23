M. Stephen Enders: Copper Crunch? Where the Next Mines Will Come From

M. Stephen Enders, executive chairman at Brooks & Nelson, shares his thoughts on the state of the exploration sector and why he thinks demand for metals is likely to stay strong.

He also outlines his due diligence process for junior miners and mentions commodities he's bullish on now, including copper, uranium and silver.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.