Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now

Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals.

"What people have to understand is — how do I position myself that in the event something happens, at least I have something that is really outside of the system," Ebkarian said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.