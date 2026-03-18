Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now
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"Don't just look at the gold price and think ... that this is a falling knife," said Alex Ebkarian of Allegiance Gold.
Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.
While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals.
"What people have to understand is — how do I position myself that in the event something happens, at least I have something that is really outside of the system," Ebkarian said.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.