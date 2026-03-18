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Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 18, 2026 09:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

"Don't just look at the gold price and think ... that this is a falling knife," said Alex Ebkarian of Allegiance Gold.

Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals.

"What people have to understand is — how do I position myself that in the event something happens, at least I have something that is really outside of the system," Ebkarian said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Edward Sterck, platinum bars. play icon
Platinum Investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 13, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, breaks down platinum supply, demand and price dynamics in 2026.

While this year's platinum market deficit is expected to be much smaller than 2025's record shortfall, many of the precious metal's key drivers are still set to impact the sector moving forward.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Brian Leni, mine site. play icon
Gold Investing

Brian Leni: Gold, Copper Have Legs, Best Risk/Reward Setup Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 13, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, explains where he sees opportunity in the resource space, saying that advanced developers represent the best risk/reward right now.

He also pointed to signs that more generalists are entering the space.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.play icon
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Joe Cavatoni: Gold Volatility Picking Up, Price Setting New Floors

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 12, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses gold's recent price activity, weighing in on its safe-haven status as volatility rises.

"We should probably just be accepting of these higher levels of vol and understand that you still see the same type of performance from gold," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Ted Butler, silver bars.play icon
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Ted Butler: Silver Blow-Off Top Years Away, How to Play Volatility

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 12, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Precious metals analyst Ted Butler shares his thoughts on where the silver price will go next after running into triple digits and then pulling back.

He expects a period of consolidation, but emphasized that the white metal's bull run isn't over.

"I maintain that we are still relatively early in how far this bull market can go," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Joe Mazumdar, open-pit mine. play icon
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Joe Mazumdar: Bullish on Copper, but Time to Hold Gold is Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 12, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, explains his strategy for picking stocks in a bull market, saying good companies are getting pricier.

"When you find deposits that don't have that fatal flaw ... you will have to pay up for it," he said. "And I'm not worried about paying up for it, because I've seen things from there go up even more."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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