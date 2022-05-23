Gold Investing News

Constantine Metal Resources CEO Garfield MacVeigh: Kicking Off Our US$18 Million Program at the Palmer Project

Constantine Metal Resources CEO Garfield MacVeigh

Constantine Metal Resources CEO Garfield MacVeigh stated, “We’re looking at five years to get us to feasibility.”

Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM) CEO Garfield MacVeigh discussed the company’s progress on its three key projects, beginning with the flagship Palmer project in Alaska, a copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project.

"We have an US$18 million construction program this year," he said. "It will prepare us for underground exploration development next year, establish some of our hydrological system for water discharge and put a construction camp in place. Some ongoing exploration is also planned. We’re looking at five years to get us to feasibility.”

Speaking about Constantine Metal Resources’ second project, MacVeigh noted past discoveries of over 80,000 ounces of gold at the Porcupine Creek area, adjacent to its flagship Alaskan zone. "Big Nugget is in the very early stage. We've documented the historic showings, relocated them, resampled them and did a soil sampling survey that identified a really nice target — so it's ready to drill, but it's an early stage project."

Discussing the Hornet Creek property in Idaho, Macveigh noted, “It’s a (volcanogenic massive sulfide) project with a possible copper porphyry environment, very similar in age to Palmer. We have a real high comfort level — it looks like a very big zone. We're doing some compilation work right now to also put some federal permits in place. It would be nice to be able to do some of that drilling a little later in the year.”

The CEO also discussed the company as an investment opportunity. “We're a group that's made real greenfield discoveries at Palmer and built resources there that look like they have a good chance to be a mine. At the same time, we've been consistently able to identify other opportunities that have also led to value for our shareholders.”

