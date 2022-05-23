Constantine Metal Resources CEO Garfield MacVeigh: Kicking Off Our US$18 Million Program at the Palmer Project
Constantine Metal Resources CEO Garfield MacVeigh stated, “We’re looking at five years to get us to feasibility.”
Constantine Metal Resources CEO Garfield MacVeigh: Kicking Off Our $18Million Program at Palmeryoutu.be
Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM) CEO Garfield MacVeigh discussed the company’s progress on its three key projects, beginning with the flagship Palmer project in Alaska, a copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project.
"We have an US$18 million construction program this year," he said. "It will prepare us for underground exploration development next year, establish some of our hydrological system for water discharge and put a construction camp in place. Some ongoing exploration is also planned. We’re looking at five years to get us to feasibility.”
Speaking about Constantine Metal Resources’ second project, MacVeigh noted past discoveries of over 80,000 ounces of gold at the Porcupine Creek area, adjacent to its flagship Alaskan zone. "Big Nugget is in the very early stage. We've documented the historic showings, relocated them, resampled them and did a soil sampling survey that identified a really nice target — so it's ready to drill, but it's an early stage project."
Discussing the Hornet Creek property in Idaho, Macveigh noted, “It’s a (volcanogenic massive sulfide) project with a possible copper porphyry environment, very similar in age to Palmer. We have a real high comfort level — it looks like a very big zone. We're doing some compilation work right now to also put some federal permits in place. It would be nice to be able to do some of that drilling a little later in the year.”
The CEO also discussed the company as an investment opportunity. “We're a group that's made real greenfield discoveries at Palmer and built resources there that look like they have a good chance to be a mine. At the same time, we've been consistently able to identify other opportunities that have also led to value for our shareholders.”
Watch the full interview of Constantine Metal Resources CEO Garfield MacVeigh above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Constantine Metal Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Constantine Metal Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Constantine Metal Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
