Compass Pathways to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in September

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in the following September investor conferences:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY: Fireside chat at 1:35 PM EST on September 3, 2025
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY: Fireside chat at 10:45 AM EST on September 9, 2025
  • H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference – New York, NY: Fireside chat at 9:00 AM EST on September 9, 2025
  • TD Cowen's 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit: Virtual fireside chat at 10:40 AM EST on September 17, 2025

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthesized psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the U.S. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com , +1 484 432 0041
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

COMPASS Pathways PlcCMPSNASDAQ:CMPS
CMPS
Compass Pathways PLC is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. The company is motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people suffering with mental health challenges who are not helped by existing therapies and are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which psilocybin is administered in conjunction with psychological support. Its focus is on treatment-resistant depression, or TRD, a subset of depressive disorder, or MDD, comprising patients who are inadequately served by the treatment paradigm. It has developed a proprietary, high-purity polymorphic crystalline formulation of psilocybin, COMP360.

