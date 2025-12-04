Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

piche resourcespr2:auasx:pr2energy investingEnergy Investing
PR2:AU
Piche Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Piche Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Piche Resources

Piche Resources

Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced $2million placement to advance Argentine explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility

Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alvopetro S.A. Extração de Petróleo e Gás Natural ("Alvopetro S.A."), has entered into a US$20 million loan agreement (the "Credit Facility") with Itaú BBA... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration permits have been received for the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive Gap Analysis for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium... Keep Reading...
Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting IssuesIn accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), for a 12-month marketing and investor awareness campaign, commencing on November 20 th 2025, for... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Piche Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Piche Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Apple announces executive transitions

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Gold Investing

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Gold Investing

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Warns 2026 Could Make or Break Bullion

uranium investing

China’s Sole Uranium Miner Soars in Market Debut