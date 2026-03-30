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March 29, 2026
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update
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30 July 2025
Piche Resources
Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
25 February
Board Changes
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 December 2025
Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
Reinstatement to Quotation
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced $2million placement to advance Argentine explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 March
Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV
Junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2026 despite volatility in the gold price, which reached a new record highs of nearly US$5,600 per ounce during the first quarter.The yellow metal's price action has been driven by numerous factors, including economic uncertainty related to US... Keep Reading...
26 March
Silver Hammer Mining
26 March
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Killi Resources Shines on Queensland Grant
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list highlights companies across a range of commodities, with a strong presence from gold, copper and critical... Keep Reading...
26 March
David Nicholas: Gold, Silver — Use This Entry Point as Prices Slide
David Nicholas, co-founder of XFUNDS, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying he remains bullish on the precious metals despite current price pullbacks. In his view, the underlying fundamentals for both markets remain in place. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
25 March
Gold Price Update: Q1 2026 in Review
The first quarter of 2026 has been a rollercoaster ride of volatility for the gold price.The precious metal's strong fundamentals helped it break above the US$5,000 per ounce level for the first time, and during the period it traded in a range of US$4,100 to nearly US$5,600.As global financial... Keep Reading...
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