Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Download the PDF here.

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PR2:AU
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Piche Resources

Piche Resources

Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
Board Changes

Board Changes

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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced $2million placement to advance Argentine explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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