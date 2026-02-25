The Conversation (0)
February 24, 2026
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Board Changes
30 July 2025
Piche Resources
Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 December 2025
Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
Reinstatement to Quotation
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced $2million placement to advance Argentine explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
