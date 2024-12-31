Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Arizona's Gold Rush: A Modern-day Opportunity for Investors

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Convertible Loan Funding Completed

Completion of QSM Acquisition

PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Hertz Energy Provides Antimony and Critical Minerals Projects Update and Announces Financing

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

Heritage Mining Prospecting Program Reports up to 7.38g/t within Granitic Intrusion at Zone 3 Extension

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

VVC Resources

VVC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Coelacanth Energy
Natural gas exploration and production in the prolific Montney region in British Columbia
Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

Oil and Gas Investing
Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

"We believe we're going to be able to create significant value over the next three to five years," said Rob Zakresky, president and CEO of Coelacanth Energy.

Canadian oil and natural gas exploration and development company Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is scaling operations in the prolific Montney region in BC with a clear growth trajectory, making it a compelling case for investors seeking entry at the ground floor, the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky, told the Investing News Network.

In an interview, Zakresky highlighted Coelacanth Energy’s strategic plan to expand from its current output of 1,000 barrels per day to more than 10,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025.

"We believe we're going to be able to create significant value over the next three to five years," Zakresky said, inviting investors to share in this growth journey.

Coelacanth Energy’s landholdings in the Montney region are located in the Two Rivers area with access to a highly productive portion of the basin, strategically ensuring its ability to tap into the natural gas and oil resources within its properties.

Zakresky said the Montney is still in the early stages of development, presenting extensive opportunities for growth and energy supply contributions both locally and globally.

"It's going to be a dramatic resource development for Canada," he said.

The company's infrastructure development plan, which involves an $80 million investment to connect existing wells, is pivotal to this growth, Zakresky added.

Watch the full interview with Rob Zakresky, president and CEO of Coelacanth Energy, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Coelacanth Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Coelacanth Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Coelacanth Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

CEI:CC
tsxv stocksoil & gas explorationtsxv:ceioil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
The Conversation (0)
Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×