- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025
"We believe we're going to be able to create significant value over the next three to five years," said Rob Zakresky, president and CEO of Coelacanth Energy.
Canadian oil and natural gas exploration and development company Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is scaling operations in the prolific Montney region in BC with a clear growth trajectory, making it a compelling case for investors seeking entry at the ground floor, the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky, told the Investing News Network.
In an interview, Zakresky highlighted Coelacanth Energy’s strategic plan to expand from its current output of 1,000 barrels per day to more than 10,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025.
"We believe we're going to be able to create significant value over the next three to five years," Zakresky said, inviting investors to share in this growth journey.
Coelacanth Energy’s landholdings in the Montney region are located in the Two Rivers area with access to a highly productive portion of the basin, strategically ensuring its ability to tap into the natural gas and oil resources within its properties.
Zakresky said the Montney is still in the early stages of development, presenting extensive opportunities for growth and energy supply contributions both locally and globally.
"It's going to be a dramatic resource development for Canada," he said.
The company's infrastructure development plan, which involves an $80 million investment to connect existing wells, is pivotal to this growth, Zakresky added.
Watch the full interview with Rob Zakresky, president and CEO of Coelacanth Energy, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Coelacanth Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Coelacanth Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Coelacanth Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest News
Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.