Cobre Unveils Maiden Resource at Comet, Targets Low-cost In-situ Copper Recovery

Cobre Ltd is an exploration and mining company. Its projects include the Perrinvale project and the Sandiman project.
Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanAug 14, 2025 08:00PM
“When you start looking at this as an in-situ copper recovery process, you have really good grade continuity. And this has been reflected in the MRE,” said Cobre CEO Adam Woolridge.

Highlighting the first mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Comet within the Ngami copper project in Botswana, Cobre (ASX:CBE) CEO Adam Woolridge outlines a path toward low-cost, scalable in-situ copper recovery, backed by significant exploration upside.

“You're looking at an exploration target of 200 million to 300 million tonnes at around 0.4 percent copper,” Woolridge said.

“When you start looking at this as an in-situ copper recovery process, you have really good grade continuity. And this has been reflected in the MRE. And it's also come out from just looking at this deposit from a geometry point of view — it's got a really simple geometry, a lot of great continuity, and it's been relatively cost effective to move each tonne of contained copper into category.”

Woolridge noted exploration costs of just over $70 per tonne, placing the project at the low end of global copper exploration costs. He said OPEX for a full-scale in-situ recovery operation is estimated at $1 per pound of copper, based on a conservative 36 percent recovery rate, with recent metallurgical tests suggesting significantly higher potential recoveries.

Watch the full interview with Cobre CEO Adam Wollridge above.

