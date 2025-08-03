Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

cobre limitedcbe:auasx:cbebase metals investingBase Metals Investing
CBE:AU
The Conversation (0)
Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Download the PDF here.

Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Download the PDF here.

Underwritten Loyalty Options Prospectus

Underwritten Loyalty Options Prospectus

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Underwritten Loyalty Options Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Exploration Update

Music Well Exploration Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Exchanged for Securities of Silver47 Exploration Corp. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement

Eric Sprott announces that, on August 1, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation beneficially owned by him) acquired 10,383,434 common shares of Silver47 Exploration Corp., (Silver47 Shares) and 1,525,000 Silver47 Share purchase warrants (Silver47 Warrants) upon the closing a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement), pursuant to which Silver47 Exploration acquired all the outstanding common shares of Summa Silver Corp (Summa Silver Shares). Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, holders of Summa Silver Shares received 0.452 of a Silver47 Share for every Summa Silver Share they held. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns over 10% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

 

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the completion of their previously announced at-market merger (the "Transaction") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The combined company (the "Combined Company") will continue under the name "Silver47 Exploration Corp.".

 

Gary R. Thompson, Executive Chairman of Silver47, stated: "We are excited to have reached this transformative milestone which begins our rapid growth phase to become a large high-grade USA-focused silver company. I'm looking forward to unlocking the value of these assets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Music Well Exploration Update

RemSense Capital Raising

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

RemSense Capital Raising

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Black Dragon Gold Climbs on Salave Update

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

zinc investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Uranium Investing

Cameco Lifts Outlook on Nuclear Momentum, Westinghouse Boost After Strong Q2 Performance

×