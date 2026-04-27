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Andy Hoese: Oil, Uranium, Coal — Bullish on Energy as Crisis Buildsplay icon
Energy Investing

Andy Hoese: Oil, Uranium, Coal — Bullish on Energy as Crisis Builds

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Apr 27, 2026 09:00PM

"I think energy is probably the best generational opportunity that I see here ... because it's got the cheapest ratio against gold and against the S&P 500," said Andy Hoese of Finding Value Finance.

Andy Hoese, founder of Finding Value Finance, is bullish on the broader commodities sector, including gold and silver, but right now he's most interested in oil.

In particular, he sees oil as one of the best opportunities for investors right now.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Breaks US$4,800, Silver Passes US$82 as Hormuz Opens

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 17, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price had ups and downs this week, but overall moved higher, spending a decent amount of time above the US$4,800 per ounce level and even approaching US$4,900.

Silver also fared well, breaking through US$82 per ounce.

Prices for both precious metals have taken hits since the Iran war began, and this week's upward momentum comes on the back of hopes that a resolution may be in sight.

That same line of thinking pushed the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) to a new record high during the period.

The situation continues to develop quickly, but at the time of this writing a ceasefire was still in place between the US and Iran, with the potential to extend it beyond the initial 10 days.

Israel and Lebanon have also agreed to a 10 day ceasefire.

Uncertainty still surrounds the Strait of Hormuz — while Iran says it’s now fully open to commercial vessels, President Donald Trump said the American blockade will remain in place until the US reaches a deal with Iran. About 20 percent of the world's oil and LNG typically passes through the strait, and its closure has led to major disruptions in those markets and elsewhere.

I heard this week from Bob Moriarty of 321Gold, who said he thinks it's still very early in the cycle for gold. In his view, the catalyst for its next move up will be a broader realization of the inflationary pressures the war is creating. Here's how he explained it:

"I went through the Arab oil embargo in 1973, and 6.5 million barrels of oil were taken off the market. They weren't taken off the market in terms of blowing up a refinery, they were taken off because the Arabs just shut the taps. So when everybody was happy, all they had to do was turn the tap back on. But the price of a barrel of oil went from US$3 a barrel to US$20 a barrel virtually overnight.
"Now, the amazing thing to me — and this is so much worse, in every measure, than 1973 or 1979. I am absolutely staggered to drive by a gas station and not see a line 2 miles long. We pay US$13 a gallon for diesel in Europe. I live in France, and the strange thing is, people drive, are still driving cars around. They're not filling their car up. They're not standing in line. One day soon they're going to realize, 'Hey, wait a minute, this is very serious. We need to do something now.'"

Moriarty emphasized that we're living through a dangerous time, and encouraged investors to protect themselves with physical gold and silver, and by securing supplies of fuel and food.

However, to make money, he buys resource stocks, and he sees gold companies in particular as "absurdly cheap" right now compared to "everything else."

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com, who I also spoke to this week, made a similar point during our conversation. He's spent years amassing a vast portfolio of gold and silver stocks, but he said he still sees companies with 10 bagger potential right now.

It's also worth noting how the latest US producer price index (PPI) data may affect gold and silver. Released on Tuesday (April 14), it points to an increase of 0.5 percent from February.

The lower-than-expected reading has helped boost expectations that the US Federal Reserve will still be able to cut interest rates in 2026. Of course, some experts have pointed out that the March PPI numbers don't reflect the full impact of the war.

The Fed's next meeting is scheduled for April 28 to 29, and at the moment CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows most market participants expect officials to hold rates steady.

Bullet briefing — Silver set for sixth straight deficit

The Silver Institute's latest World Silver Survey, released this week, indicates that the white metal is set to record its sixth consecutive deficit in 2026.

The shortfall is estimated at 46.3 million ounces, which is higher than 2025's deficit of 40.3 million ounces. It's expected to come even with rising supply and lower demand.

Overall, the institute describes its outlook on silver as "constructive," but does identify several threats to the story, including industrial demand damage due to the Iran war, and the possibility of central banks selling gold, which could weigh on silver as well.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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Don Durrett: Gold to US$7,000, Silver to US$200 — 10 Baggers Still Out There

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 16, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com shares his next precious metals price targets, saying he's anticipating US$7,000 per ounce for gold and US$200 per ounce for silver — although both could overshoot those levels to the upside during this cycle.

With those price targets in mind, he still sees plenty of places to find 10 baggers.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Bob Moriarty, gold bar. play icon
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Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 15, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Bob Moriarty, publisher of 321Gold, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important for investors to protect themselves in today's increasingly dangerous world.

"It's a very, very, very dangerous time, and it's a time that investors need to wake up and they need to protect themselves," he emphasized.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 14, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, breaks down uranium supply, demand and prices as the impact of the Iran war spreads through the commodities sector.

"There's no impairment to the long-term story — if anything, I think it's gotten better — but the short-term noise and uncertainty has really forced investors to the sidelines," he explained

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold bars and coins on financial graphs with the text: "Weekly Editor's Picks" and "M&A." play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Gain on Ceasefire News, Mining M&A Activity Heats Up

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 10, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price was on the rise this week, breaking briefly through the US$4,800 per ounce level for the first time since mid-March before pulling back.

Silver trended upward as well, nearly hitting US$77.50 per ounce.

Both precious metals have seen price declines since the Iran war began, and were boosted this week by US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two week ceasefire.

I've been seeing a lot of questions about why gold and silver prices have gone lower, not higher, since the war broke out, and I think it's definitely a topic we should continue examining.

I heard recently from Dr. Mark Thornton of the Mises Institute, who said the decline in gold happened because the yellow metal is doing its job. Here's how he explained it:

"There's a small subset of market participants who are going to want to sell gold at the outbreak of the war, not buy gold. And so people in the Persian Gulf, in the Levant, Syria, Israel, Palestine, Jordan, the Gulf states, we would expect them to be selling gold to finance their governments, or to finance their businesses or to raise cash and get the heck out of there. So in terms of emergency, while we're all anticipating in the long run that the price of gold is going up — and I believe it will — in the short run, those people exited the industry, causing even further downturn in the price of gold.
"So gold proved to be what it's advertised to be: a hedge against risk and troubled times and all of that. We just have to pay attention to who is facing the greatest risk and what they're going to do about it."

What does that mean for gold and silver prices moving forward? The broad consensus among the experts I've been speaking to is that the bull run isn't over.

And interestingly, some central banks seem to be taking advantage of the pullback, with Chinese gold reserves last month recording their biggest rise since February 2025.

But given the global geopolitical uncertainty, it's tough to know when prices will ramp up again.

At the time of this writing, the ceasefire was on rocky ground, with Israel continuing to attack Lebanon, and the Strait of Hormuz still essentially closed.

Oil prices remain volatile, and although they took a hit when the ceasefire was announced, the long-term impact of the strait's closure is expected to be meaningful.

One beneficiary so far has been Russia, with calculations from Reuters showing that its oil tax revenue is set to double in April as demand for Russian oil grows.

I spoke to Dr. Marc Faber of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, who said while he's not particularly interested in buying stocks right now, oil companies do have some appeal: "If I have to buy stocks, I would buy some oil stocks, but I think I would also buy some mining companies. Although I think that the mining stocks are not acting well, that they will go down first."

Faber is a frequently requested guest, and I was excited to speak to him for the first time. Gold was of course another topic he covered, and while he thinks it could go lower, the context is key — he anticipates a broader decline in asset prices, with gold likely faring better than most:

"I don't think I'm a gold bug, but in my asset allocation — I've written about this for the last 40 years — I have about 25 percent of my assets in gold and 25 percent in real estate, and 25 percent in stocks and about 25 percent in bonds and cash.
"I feel the most comfortable with gold, but I want to stress here that I don't think that gold will necessarily go up in an environment of tightening liquidity. But it may go down less than other items, and it may be relatively safe."

Bullet briefing — Guyana gold deal, deep-sea mining

G Mining to buy G2 Goldfields

M&A is in the air, with G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN,OTCQX:GMINF) announcing plans to acquire G2 Goldfields (TSXV:GTWO,OTCQX:GUYGF) in an all-stock deal.

The transaction, worth an estimated US$2.13 billion, will bring together G Mining's Oko West project and G2’s Oko-Ghanie project, both located in Guyana.

The companies say the combined asset will have the potential to produce over 500,000 ounces on a life-of-mine average basis, with first output from Oko West targeted for H2 2027.

Deep-sea mining space heats up

Also on the M&A front, American Ocean Minerals and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) said they plan to merge to create a deep-sea critical minerals platform.

According to the companies, the resulting entity will be worth US$1 billion, and will focus on deep-sea critical minerals research and resource extraction. The leadership team will include former Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) CEO Tom Albanese.

The move comes as critical minerals gain increasing importance worldwide.

It also comes as The Metals Royalty Company (NASDAQ:TMCR) makes its Nasdaq debut — the firm's plan is to acquire critical minerals royalties and streams, and right now its only royalty is on the NORI deep-sea polymetallic nodule deposit.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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