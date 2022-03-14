CMC Metals Ltd. is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the size of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement from up to C$2,120,000 to up to C$3,100,000 subject to regulatory acceptance. Under the revised Offering, the Company will sell any combination of flow-through units of the Company at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit and non-flow-through ...

CMB:CA