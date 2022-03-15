Cloud DX supplies Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring hardware and services to educate the next generation of nurses and nurse practitioners in Oregon
News in Summary
Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform, announces the issuance of a new patent for its upcoming Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor.
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announces the issuance of a new patent for its upcoming Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor. The wrist-worn device stands to be the first at home clinical-grade vital signs monitor to capture diagnostic-quality blood pressure, heart rate, heartbeat irregularities, and respiration status simultaneously. This is the second patent for the Pulsewave 2.0 platform and this award arrives during the company's record-breaking quarter.
US patent 11,272,859 entitled ‘System and Method of Determining Respiratory Status From Oscillometric Data', strengthens the protection of Cloud DX's innovative and novel methods used to determine respiratory status. Building upon the device's initial US patent 11,006,843,which depicts the concept of using oscillometric data to determine respiration rate. This patent protects the methods developed to analyze data in determining respiratory status, beyond just respiratory rate. The company congratulates inventors Vesal Badee, Sara Ross-Howe, Josh Haid, Lamiaa Amzil, Cezar Morun, and Bonghun Shin, all members of the Research and Development team at Cloud DX.
Lead inventor and Cloud DX Biomedical Data Scientist, Vesal Badaee, states "There are plenty of digital health wearables in the market. Most, however, are limited in the quality of data they provide. This can frustrate doctors and healthcare professionals when users want to rely on them. In medicine, clinical-grade vitals are required for diagnostics or medical direction; Cloud DX is driving the transition in bringing clinical-grade wearables into the consumer space, from hospitals and clinics to our homes. This second patent on our next-generation Pulsewave underlines the innovation we're producing at Cloud DX. The team and I are proud to be a part of this Virtual Care transition."
"With the Medical Metaverse and the Virtual Care movements growing the need for home-based diagnostics grows ever more prominent," added Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX. He continued, "Together these technologies create an all-encompassing model of care improves access to healthcare and can expedite accurate clinician decision making. The ability to accurately capture patient vitals anywhere in the world, even in most remote locations, and transfer that data directly to their doctor or care team means primary care teams can make better clinical decisions, potentially remove the need for an in-person doctor visit, or even circumvent an emergent care visit. To put it simply, the connected ecosystem means better patient outcomes, closer circles of care, and more economical for providers and payers."
How Pulsewave 2.0 breathing rate technology works
About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.
The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.
By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX, OTCQB:CDXFF) is a digital health company focused on providing sophisticated solutions for advanced healthcare providers through its precision vital sign monitoring platform, software and mobile apps. The company’s commitment is to the improved accessibility of healthcare through virtual care and digital medicine across Canada and the United States.
The company combines core competencies in biomedical hardware engineering, cloud-based medical device architecture, algorithm-based result generation, regulatory approval experience and internationally ISO certified quality management. This combination has helped Cloud DX develop optimized medical devices and software for a more value-added patient experience. This level of innovation in telehealth technology strategically positions Cloud DX as a leader in vital sign data monitoring and integration.
Unlike many other telemedicine companies, Cloud DX works to invent new medical devices and get them cleared by regulators. This invention aspect allows the company to create more intuitive and innovative devices at potentially lower costs for its users. “Because we control that entire customer experience, we can optimize it and make it better for everybody. That, in fact, is our mission,” Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul stated.
Cloud DX has partnered with healthcare providers like the Blessing Health System and virtual care companies like Curatio Inc, co-creator of the Stronger Together app, to provide remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions to COVID-19’s short term symptoms and its long term complications. This new wave of virtual care technology addresses limitations to existing healthcare structures and helps meets the demand for medical aid in light of strained traditional healthcare systems and broad social distancing measures throughout North America.
In August 2014, Team Cloud DX was confirmed as a top 10 finalist in the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE out of 330 entrants. This three-year global competition offered a US$10 million prize purse to be distributed among the top 3 teams who could develop an autonomous vital sign data collection and remote diagnostic platform inspired by the famous medical “Tricorder” from the TV show Star Trek. Cloud DX’s entry, the VITALITI platform, was successful at diagnosing up to 19 separate health conditions, all by itself. The company, which was the only competitor representing Canada, received the first XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award in April 2017. All the winning XPRIZE Teams share access to a multi-million dollar pool of grant funding provided by the Qualcomm Life Foundation and the Roddenberry Foundation to bring their inventions to market, administered by the University of California San Diego.
XPRIZE winning VITALITI Tricorder by Cloud DX
Cloud DX is commercializing three inventions based on their XPRIZE winning Tricorder. The Pulsewave 2.0 wrist cuff monitor can uniquely measure accurate blood pressure and average breathing rate simultaneously. The wearable VITALITI continuous vital sign monitor streams all the main vital signs including multi-lead ECG and non-invasive blood pressure to the cloud in real time, while their AcuScreen CA cough analysis smartphone application can detect respiratory disease based on the sound of a person coughing, and is in clinical trials to screen for tuberculosis, expected to be completed by 2022.
Immediate plans for the company include an intended public listing on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange in early 2021 and the advancement of its innovation pipeline. Its strong patent portfolio strategically positions the company for significant investor potential and technological expansion.
Cloud DX’s management team combines years of experience in medical care, finance, risk management and web-based engineering. This dedicated team primes the company for significant telehealth advancement, product development and revenue growth.
The Cloud DX Connected Health platform combines integrated telehealth monitoring software and high-tech medical hardware. Patients can record their vital signs, complete important surveys to answer questions from a personalized care team, access a curated health feed customized to their condition and have full control over their full patient history through the Cloud DX patient portal.
Cloud DX Connected Health Kit
Additionally, a typical Connected Health Kit comes equipped with a custom Android tablet, a Pulsewave wrist cuff blood pressure monitor, a wireless Bluetooth scale and a wireless pulse oximeter. Smart software in the privacy-compliant Microsoft Azure cloud detects changes to vital signs, survey answers or device use patterns and notifies caregivers so that immediate interventions can occur, improving health outcomes. This virtual care paradigm is an exciting innovation, aiming to answer the demands of a rapidly changing digital medicine landscape.
The Cloud DX Pulsewave health monitor wrist cuff is a unique, connected medical device that allows users to immediately see their heart activity with clinical accuracy. The comfortable wrist cuff transmits the raw pulse wave signal to Cloud DX servers for analysis, producing heart rate, blood pressure, pulse variability, average breathing rate and a proprietary cardiac anomaly score.
“Total Anomaly Score is a novel screening tool that appears to have significant potential for identifying cardiac diseases. Possible clinical uses for this score are under active investigation at Cloud DX,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sonny Kohli noted.
The company expects to launch Pulsewave 2.0, a major upgrade to their original wrist cuff, in 2021. The new device is wireless, battery powered, with an on-board accelerometer and gyroscope, improving performance. Production of Pulsewave 2.0 is supported by a non-dilutive $1.75 million co-investment from the NextGen Manufacturing Supercluster.
Robert Kaul has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, and Cloud DX is his 6th startup. With a BSc in Biology and a certificate in Operations Strategy from MIT-Sloan, Kaul is recognized as an expert in creating and inspiring highly capable teams.
Dr. Sonny Kohli is an Attending Physician in Intensive Care and Internal Medicine at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and an assistant clinical professor (Adjunct) of Medicine at McMaster University. In 2008/09, Dr. Kohli was an Astronaut Candidate at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), where he was awarded a Scholarship to the Johnson Space Center.
Anthony Kaul is the founder & CEO of Higher Bracket Online Media, Canada’s only online resource for $100K careers. He has over 25 years of corporate leadership experience and is responsible for all day-to-day operations at Cloud DX including HR, Purchasing, Finance, Sales, Marketing, and much more.
With more than 20 years of finance, accounting and strategic planning experience, Simon has worked in professional services, industrials, mining and resources, banking, and e-commerce sectors in Canada and internationally. In his new role, Simon will lead Cloud DX‘s finance department including finance, tax, capital, investor relations (IR) and strategic growth initiatives. Former CFO Stephanie Bird will continue to be available as an Executive Consultant. Simon joins Robert Kaul, CEO and Anthony Kaul, COO as a member of the Executive Team.
Nick Mulder has over 18 years of experience building web-based systems and over 12 years of experience building high-performance teams. Before joining Cloud DX, Mulder was the senior engineering lead that founded and grew the product and engineering team at Shopify Plus in Waterloo, growing the team from 4 to 400 in three years.
Sara Ross-Howe brings 16 years of experience developing advanced technology solutions for consumers. She started her career managing a team of scientists applying machine learning techniques to biomedical diagnostics. More recently, she spent over a decade managing a technology group creating audio and video recording solutions and cloud transcription for national court systems.
Cloud DX supplies Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring hardware and services to educate the next generation of nurses and nurse practitioners in Oregon
News in Summary
KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8,2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform, announces today the signing of an 18 month contract as the exclusive vendor for Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring equipment, services, and connectivity with a University Nursing School in Portland, Oregon.
This agreement demonstrates key competitive advantages of the company's Connected Health™ offering: including easy-to-use medical devices, intuitive and flexible user interfaces, and exceedingly high user satisfaction. Two hospitals using Cloud DX platform, The Ottawa Hospital and Kingston Health Science Center, released results of recent user surveys. Each indicated that over 95% of users were satisfied or very satisfied with Connected Health™.
"Patients love our Connected Health platform and Healthcare educators do too," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX. "Our platform lowers the burden on healthcare staff and enables nurses to be closer and more connected to their patients. With a closer circle of care, our virtual care and remote monitoring solutions improve patient outcomes, in turn reducing hospital re-admissions and lowering system costs. Agreements such as this one ensure upcoming generations of nursing students are learning to leverage Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring to make healthcare better, for everyone, the Cloud DX way."
About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.
Virtual Care and Remote Monitoring Leader Cloud DX sign new contracts, contract renewals, and delivers industry firsts, making Q1 a record-setting quarter
News in Summary
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), Cloud DX, digital health innovator delivering leading Virtual Care and Remote Monitoring solutions across North America, is pleased to share an update on its partnerships, new contracts, and contract renewals. Cloud DX's recently signed partnerships with Medtronic Canada, Prizm Media, and Maxwell Telecare and have provided opportunities to accelerate deployments of its chronic care management and post-surgical patient monitoring programs in North America
As of March 1, 2022, Cloud DX has booked $1.2 Million CAD in new business, notably including its first Medtronic partner contract for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy support at St. Mary's General Hospital. This past month's success also includes a new contract with another Pulmonary Rehabilitation program in Canada, a renewal and expansion of a Canadian provincial/territorial remote patient monitoring contract for 24 months, the launch of an innovative new critical illness benefit with Equitable Life (a first in Canadian insurance), and a new primary care Remote Monitoring contract with a large clinic in Massachusetts, USA1. This revenue will flow in 2022 and 2023 with a majority flowing this year due to purchases of new Connected Health™ kits.
On the company's traction, Cloud DX lead independent board director Brad Miller, commented: "In 2021, Cloud DX set the basis, through contracts and partnership agreements, to grow aggressively in 2022. Patients and healthcare staff alike love virtual care with Cloud DX's Connected Health™. Expertise in deployment, innovation, and outstanding customer service are all key reasons why Cloud DX continues to secure exclusive partnerships with leaders such as Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life. With the traction achieved so far in 2022, this quarter is shaping into a record quarter for the company. With remote patient monitoring set to grow to over 70M patients by 2025, Cloud DX expects continuing and accelerating growth in 2022."
Cloud DX currently has access to over 2 million patients and projects to approach positive cash flow once approximately 10,000 patients are enrolled.
The second tranche of the company's previously announced Convertible Debenture Brokered Private Placement is currently open. Term sheets are available upon request, please email: investor.relations@CloudDX.com.
Footnotes: Cloud DX and Medtronic announced their contract with St. Mary's General Hospital on February 23, 2022. Equitable Life of Canada and Cloud DX announced their partnership and Critical Illness benefit on February 14, 2022. Cloud DX announced their contract with an Ontario Pulmonary Rehabilitation clinic on December 21, 2021. Cloud DX signed a contract with a clinic in Massachusetts, USA in February 2022.
About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is a winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers. In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering, including the expected proceeds, the expected closing date, and the use of the net proceeds, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, information concerning the closing of the Offering, the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the use of proceeds and the Company's marketing and research and development strategies and the expected benefits thereof.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.
The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Healthcare collaboration's first Remote Patient Monitoring deployment with St. Mary's General Hospital for Virtual COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) program
News in Summary
First joint deployment for Cloud DX and Medtronic since their announcement of a strategic collaboration
Hospital contract with St. Mary's General hospital in Kitchener, Ontario
Initial deployment to support Pulmonary Rehab, with growth into other practices in the hospital
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, and its partner Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of global healthcare leader Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), signed their first joint Remote Patient Monitoring contract. The contract will support Virtual Care delivery at St. Mary's General Hospital, in Kitchener, Ontario, and will commence with an initial deployment for the hospital's COPD Activation Program. The program will support pulmonary COPD rehab patients with online education and rehab therapy sessions twice a week over a four-week period. The contract comes as Cloud DX gains recognition as a leader in providing pulmonary therapy support and reports multiple high satisfaction ratings
"We are pleased to announce this traction in our partnership with Cloud DX, the first of many contracts together. In our commitment to developing the virtual healthcare pathway, we are thrilled to work with Cloud DX and innovative hospitals, such as St. Mary's General Hospital," said Jessica Rudd, Director New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada. "Virtual Care is a key component in the future of healthcare; it enhances many aspects of healthcare delivery from post-surgical support to at-home pulmonary rehab. It can bring patients and care teams closer together, improves patient outcomes, and helps to address our overloaded healthcare system. We look forward to supporting St. Mary's in delivering these benefits and growing our relationship together."
"Innovation is a priority at St. Mary's Hospital. Embracing new ways to deliver healthcare is important for our patients, staff, as well as the broader community. Innovations like Virtual Care delivery improves patient outcomes, and lowers hospitalization rates and re-admissions," added Sarah Farwell, Director, Strategy, Innovation and Communications at St. Mary's General Hospital. "As a direct result, it can alleviate burden on our hospital system, as well as help patients and their care teams better manage their condition and keep them well in the community. We anticipate these types of outcomes for patients of the pulmonary COPD rehab program, by partnering with our vendor of choice, Cloud DX and Medtronic. Patients love the easy-to-use technology. Our clinical team appreciates the thoughtfully developed clinician dashboard which eases workload and facilitates patient compliance. We're excited to be making strides in our goals to innovate healthcare, with healthtech leaders like Cloud DX and Medtronic."
"As a Kitchener based MedTech company, it is exciting to support a local hospital. With St. Mary's we will begin with the COPD Activation Program. This innovative program will offer online education and therapy sessions all via our Connected Health™ platform. It is clear this partnership between two renowned providers of healthcare services is an indication of things yet to come - especially when looking into how much more Virtual Care we can expect moving forward," said Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX.
About Medtronic Canada ULC
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Proud to serve Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc. We are the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Our technologies and therapies address 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. Learn more at www.medtronic.ca.
About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.
About St. Mary's General Hospital:
Located in the heart of Kitchener, Ontario, St. Mary's known provincially and nationally as a leader in innovation, patient safety, and patient satisfaction. It is the second-largest acute care hospital in the St. Joseph's Health System and a Regional Cardiac Care and Thoracic Centre. St. Mary's proudly serves the residents of Waterloo, Wellington County, and extends its reach to Dufferin, Grey-Bruce and beyond.
St. Mary's is a Top 100 Forbes Canada's Top Employers with a dedicated, talented and passionate team of nearly 2,000 staff, physicians and volunteers. This team provides high-quality, compassionate care to hundreds of thousands of patients and families every year in our core areas of clinical focus:
Learn more about Our Mission, Values & History and the future of care at St. Mary's.
SOURCE: Cloud DX
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
96% of patients express satisfaction and advocate for expansion of the Connected Health™ remote monitoring program
News in Summary
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading virtual care platform, today shared findings of a new patient satisfaction study conducted at Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) taking a closer, patient-centric look at the Cloud DX Connected Health™ platform used for remote patient monitoring in a post-surgical setting
Among the 206 patients surveyed at KHSC, 96% strongly indicated they were satisfied with remote patient monitoring and would recommend the program to a friend or family member. 99% of patients participating in the survey expressed willingness to continue monitoring their vitals at home, and 89% said that remote patient monitoring helped them feel more empowered to actively manage their health. Data was gathered at KHSC between February and September 2021.
In 2020, KHSC was one of nine Canadian healthcare facilities to participate in a national clinical study of patient outcomes from virtual care and remote automated monitoring (RAM). Half of the 905 post-surgery patients were randomized to use this technology at home for 30 days after leaving the hospital.
Queen's Departments of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Surgery and Medicine donated funding for the project. KHSC supported the project through staffing nurses and providing the monitoring equipment. Seed funding for the trial was also received through Roche Canada's COVID-19 Innovation Challenge.
Several centers in the PVC-RAM-1 study found fewer patients with the take-home technology had to return to the hospital for care. In addition, more patients in the virtual care group compared to the standard care group had a medication error detected (30% versus 6%, respectively) and corrected (28% versus 4%, respectively). Virtual care patients also reported 10 to 14% less pain compared to the standard care group. Results of the national PVC-RAM-1 study were recently published in The BMJ.
During the study, KHCS experienced a 5-10% reduction in emergency department visits and a 10% reduction in unplanned hospital re-admissions amongst the 560 surgery patients who were monitored remotely, compared to patients in the past who have not received virtual care.
The recent KHSC patient satisfaction survey results echo findings from a similar survey conducted at The Ottawa Hospital where patients also reported a high satisfaction rating with remote patient monitoring.
"It is tremendously gratifying that we continue to see such high satisfaction ratings coming in from patients across the country. Patients are clearly stating that they like and feel empowered by virtual care and remote patient monitoring," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder at Cloud DX. "Coupled with the national PVC-RAM-1 study, which shows virtual care can improve patient post-surgical outcomes, this latest patient satisfaction survey sends a strong validating message to healthcare providers who may be considering leveraging technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness of care. In short, virtual care and remote monitoring works and it is being embraced by nurses, doctors and patients."
"By connecting with our post-surgical patients through technology and by helping them seek needed medical treatments early, we are demonstrating that we can reduce the number of hospital re-admissions and increase our capacity to do more surgeries. And above all else, patients appreciate the extra layer of support provided by remote monitoring and feel more empowered in their own care. That is great news for all involved," says Dr. Joel Parlow, an anesthesiologist who, along with Drs. Kristen Marosi and Ramiro Arellano, is one of KHSC's principal investigators for the study.
About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.
About The Ottawa Hospital
The Ottawa Hospital is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals, where excellent care is inspired by research and driven by compassion. As the third-largest employer in Ottawa, our support staff, researchers, nurses, physicians, and volunteers never stop seeking solutions to the most complex health-care challenges. Our multi-campus hospital, affiliated with the University of Ottawa, attracts some of the most influential scientific minds from around the world. Backed by generous support from the community, we are committed to providing the world-class, compassionate care we would want for our loved ones.
Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, ("the Company" or "Cloud DX) a leading North American Virtual Care platform provider, announces that an aggregate of 565,363 stock options were granted to consultants to, and employees of the Company as part of an overall compensation and staff retention program. 44,632 of these stock options were granted to officers of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share and expires on February 15, 2027. Under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), 515,363 stock options will vest in equal installments on an annual basis over three years and 50,000 stock options granted to a consultant will vest in equal installments every 3 months over 1 year. Following these grants, the Company has a total of 4,538,490 stock options outstanding and 431,730 Common Shares remain available for future issuance under the Plan
About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its medical face mask manufacturing subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies").
The Company is reviewing Micron Technologies' medical face mask manufacturing business as many jurisdictions have recently lifted mask mandates and as demand for face masks rapidly declines. The Company is considering operating Micron Technologies' facility at reduced capacity or potentially terminating its mask manufacturing business via a sale of all inventory and equipment related to its mask manufacturing business and to seek new business opportunities.
As reported by the Company in its interim financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,646,174 and total liabilities of $420,541. The Company expects to file its annual financial statements in the coming weeks. Readers are advised to carefully review the entirety of the Company's current filings at www.SEDAR.com.
Kal Malhi, the Company's C.E.O., commented: "The Company is interested in investigating business opportunities in sectors which can offer attractive shareholder returns and offer growth opportunities with the infusion of capital. We are currently reviewing several opportunities and will provide updates as our investigations progress. We cannot, however, provide any assurance the Company will successfully identify, secure and fund an agreement to purchase either a business or asset on favorable terms or at all."
Kal Malhi further commented: "The Company welcomes submissions of any opportunities from entrepreneurs and institutional investors where the Company's current capital and ability to raise additional capital can leverage growth for a business."
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Kal Malhi"
President, CEO and Director
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Universal Ibogaine (OTCQB:IBOGF) (TSX-V:IBO) (FSE:JC4), a life sciences company based in Canada, focused on transforming the addiction treatment industry through the medical use of the plant medicine ibogaine, today announced that Nick Karos Name, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10 th 2022.
DATE: March 10 th , 2022
TIME: 12:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3CjIH4R
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
Event attendees will also be able to schedule 1 on 1 meetings with the Investor Relations team which will take place on Friday March 11, Monday March 14, and Tuesday March 15.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
Recent Company Highlights
About Universal Ibogaine
Universal Ibogaine is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
Universal Ibogaine
Dugan Selkirk
Investor Relations Manager
1-855-426-4246
dugan.selkirk@universalibogaine.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 10 th . This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3pKmIit
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.
NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1x1 meetings with presenting companies' management.
"We are delighted to highlight industry leaders from the life science sector," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide a unique opportunity for these companies to connect with a broader investor base and further communicate their strategies."
March 10 th Agenda:
| Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:30 AM
|VolitionRX Limited
|NYSE American: VNRX
|11:00 AM
|nDatalyze Corp.
|OTCQB: NDATF | CSE: NDAT
|11:30 AM
|Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
|OTCQX: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN
|12:00 PM
|Universal Ibogaine
|OTCQB: IBOGF | TSX-V: IBO
|12:30 PM
|Alpha Cognition
|OTCQB: ACOGF | TSX-V: ACOG
|1:00 PM
|Resverlogix Corp.
|Pink: RVXCF | TSX: RVX
|1:30 PM
|Satellos Bioscience Inc.
|Pink: MSCLF | TSX-V: MSCL
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO ) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") under the ticker " IBOGF ". UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO. The UI common shares trading in the United States have also been approved for DTC eligibility.
The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies, which are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com
Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos stated: "Accessing the vast USA market of retail and institutional investors through the OTC platform will provide our current and future shareholders enhanced liquidity and expanded global exposure for the Company, which will assist with our future financing and growth plans. We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group, as the USA is a key future addiction treatment market for us, with over 100,000 lives lost to opioid overdose last year alone."
OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Consumers are hungry for more plant-based diets, and their enthusiasm is creating a juicy growth market that investors can really sink their teeth into.
The plant-based food industry has attracted a lot of investor interest in the past few years. In 2021, several companies garnered more than US$100 million in 13 separate funding rounds. One of the biggest winners was privately held Impossible Foods, which completed a US$500 million raise for lifetime funding of over US$2 billion.
All this funding frenzy might just be the appetizer before the main course.
In its Foresight 2021 report, Lux Research includes alternative proteins among its picks for top technology innovations destined to have the greatest impact on worldwide markets in the next decade.
With a nearly 12 percent compound annual growth rate forecasted over seven years, the plant-based food sector represents a high-growth opportunity for investors. In fact, Meticulous Research projects that the global plant-based food market will be worth as much as US$23.4 billion by 2028.
Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the top plant-based food stocks by market capitalization in the US and Canadian markets. Read on to learn more about them.
The American plant-based food stocks below were compiled using TradingView’s stock screener on February 1, 2022. Companies listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE were considered and are listed from largest to smallest.
Market cap: US$6.34 billion
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) provides plant-based ingredients to companies manufacturing vegan products; it earned a spot on Ethisphere’s list of the world’s most ethical companies for the eighth year in row in 2021. The company recently opened the first facility in North America to produce pea protein isolate and pea starch.
The global food manufacturer’s pea protein isolate is 85 percent protein and can be used to boost the protein content of a range of plant-based food and beverage products. Ingredion’s pea starch can be used in a number of ways, including in the production of plant-based cheeses.
Market cap: US$4.32 billion
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) bills itself as “the world’s original and largest oat drink company.” It has a range of plant-based alternatives to dairy products, including milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams and spreads.
Headquartered in Sweden, Oatly is actively expanding its global footprint in the plant-based food market. In 2021, the company opened production facilities in Singapore and China. More recently, in January 2022, Oatly launched a plant-based milk alternative on trains in Germany.
Market cap: US$4.24 billion
The most mature pure-play plant-based food stock on the market, Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) first launched its brand nearly a decade ago. Today, the company’s plant-based meat alternatives can be purchased in grocery stores and restaurants across the globe. Designed to emulate beef and pork, its offerings include patties, sausages, hot dogs and meatballs.
In November 2021, fast food giant McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) began selling McPlant burgers made with Beyond Meat products at select locations. The so-far successful test run has had a positive impact on the share price for this US-listed plant-based food stock.
Market cap: US$1.05 billion
With manufacturing facilities in the US and Italy, Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) has a growing portfolio of frozen plant-based foods that are sold by retailers across the US. The company recently launched six new plant-based food products for sale in Target (NYSE:TGT) stores nationwide, and has products at Publix Super Markets.
“The Tattooed Chef brand was created to meet the growing demand for great tasting plant-based foods. We offer convenience without sacrificing quality, nutritional value or freshness,” said Sarah Galletti, the company’s creative director and the inspiration for its name.
Market cap: US$585.81 million
Food technology company Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) is combining data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning with biology through its proprietary platform CropOS. The company’s products include plant-based proteins such as ultra-high-protein soy and yellow peas. The company believes plants with higher protein content will displace the need for expensive energy and water-intensive processing when producing the protein ingredients used in plant-based meat alternatives.
In early January 2022, Benshon Hill announced the strategic aqcuisition of soy flour manufacturer ZFS Creston. "This acquisition advances our integrated business model as a more efficient route to market with a smaller footprint that better aligns with consumer preferences, enabling us to harness the genetic potential of plants and help scale the growth of plant-based markets," said Matt Crisp, CEO of Benson Hill.
The Canadian plant-based food stocks below were compiled using TradingView’s stock screener on February 1, 2022. Companies listed on the TSX and TSXV were considered and are listed from largest to smallest.
Market cap: C$146.92 million
Else Nutrition (TSX:BABY) develops and makes plant-based, clean ingredient alternatives to dairy-based formulas for infants and toddlers. In 2021, the Israel-based company listed its plant-based toddler nutrition products with United Natural Foods (UNFI) for grocery distribution across the US. UNFI has 58 distribution centers nationwide.
More recently, Else Nutrition products began selling on Walmart.com and Kroger.com, and the company has added more products to its offerings at Sprouts Farmers Markets.
Market cap: C$139.08 million
Burcon Nutrascience (TSX:BU) develops plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. The food tech company has built an extensive patent portfolio covering novel plant-based proteins derived from peas, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seeds and other plant sources. Through its joint venture Merit Functional Foods, Burcon has a protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada, that makes pea and canola proteins for the food and beverage industry.
In January 2022, Burcon expanded its intellectual property portfolio via the filing of five more US patent applications that cover technologies for the production of sunflower seed protein and pulse proteins.
Market cap: C$127.47 million
Simply Better Brands’ (TSXV:SBBC) business model focuses on both plant-based and holistic wellness consumer products, including CBD products, plant-based foods and beverages, pet care and skincare products.
The company kicked off 2022 with the expansion of its US-based distribution of plant-based protein TRUBAR products in Costco warehouses. “The expanded buildings in Costco complement our broad distribution at other U.S.-based strategic retailers like Amazon, Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme and Walgreens,” said CEO Kathy Casey.
Market cap: C$93.59 million
The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY,NASDAQ:VGFC) is a plant-based food technology company that develops, produces and distributes a growing portfolio of plant-based meats and other food alternatives. It sells its products through its wholesale and ecommerce stores, as well as butcher shops.
As a part of its growth strategy, the Very Good Food Company has made a few strategic deals recently. In February 2021, it announced the C$3 million acquisition of artisan vegan cheese producer the Cultured Nut. The company rebranded the cheesemaker under the name the Very Good Cheese Company. In March 2021, it acquired Lloyd-James Marketing Group, a wholesale and food service broker that specializes in plant-based retail placements. The purchase has allowed the Very Good Food Company to boost its retail network from 275 locations to over 2,000.
Beginning in 2022, the Very Good Food Company will be testing its plant-based protein product line in China.
Market cap: C$52.07 million
Launched in 2014 as a produce delivery service, ODD Burger (TSXV:ODD) has grown into a vegan fast food business. The plant-based food technology company manufactures and distributes plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. ODD Burger’s product line includes more than 30 plant-based protein products and sauces specifically designed for fast food.
These plant-based food products are distributed to six company-owned and franchised fast food restaurant locations across Ontario, Canada. Odd Burger recently announced plans to double its footprint nationwide, with a further four locations planned in Ontario, as well as one in Calgary, Alberta, and one in Victoria, BC.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Candyverse Brands Inc. ("Candyverse" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that in the month of January 2022, the company delivered a 100% customer fill rate on purchase orders received of over 8,000 retail ready cases of its delicious Better Bears™ candy products.
In the first full month of the Company's enhanced North American supply chain, Candyverse processed and shipped just over 100,000 50g bags (12 per retail ready case) of its Better Bears™ candy products. The Company anticipates strong continued month-over-month growth in purchase orders of product to satisfy the rapid increase in points of distribution and merchandising programs being executed in the marketplace with larger national retail chains. The Company has established a supply chain that can respond to increased shifts in demand which is needed to ensure consistent and reliable in stock positions as velocity grows.
Garrett Downes, Chief Executive Officer commented "The demand for our products continue to increase as more customers try our products. We see a continued upward trend in purchase orders for our Better Bears products as we expand our product SKUs, sales channels and points of distribution. We've barely scratched the surface in terms of our total potential retail footprint in North America."
The Company cautions that the above figures are purchase orders and not net revenues. These orders have not been audited and are based upon calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been fully audited.
About Candyverse Brands Inc.
Candverse Brands Inc. is leading the future of snacking through innovative plant-based, low-sugar and planet-friendly snack brands. Candyverse products fill key unmet needs in modern nutrition that sees a larger focus on healthier options and better ingredients.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's expectations concerning the launch of additional brands and the timing thereof, its expectations regarding consumer snacking habits, expectations of launching a branded portfolio business, month-over-month growth in purchase orders, as well as all other statements that are not historical in nature.
Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Certain assumptions in respect of continued demand for the Company's products; that future added production capacity will enable us to increase our sales volume, that we do not experience material interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19, our ability to retain key personnel, the availability of labour, and changes and trends in our industry or the global economy are material assumptions made in preparing forward-looking statements or information and management's expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer demand, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; regulatory changes in the Company's primary markets and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's contracted production facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.
Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.