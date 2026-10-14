Citytv Announces Dateline Canada Special from Rogers Studios

– First Global Expansion of NBC's Iconic Newsmagazine Franchise

Dateline Canada premieres in a two-hour special Thursday Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ETPT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

Award-winning investigative journalist Diana Swain leads the first-ever Canadian edition

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citytv today announced the launch of Dateline Canada, the first international expansion of NBC's Dateline franchise. Dateline Canada debuts Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ in a two-hour special, bringing the acclaimed brand's signature long-form investigative journalism to Canadian stories for the first time.

Dateline Canada revisits the unresolved disappearance of Elizabeth Bain, a University of Toronto student who disappeared from Scarborough, Ontario, in 1990. One of Canada's most enduring unsolved mysteries, the special explores unreported evidence that brings renewed attention to Elizabeth Bain's disappearance.

"I'm proud to bring this story to Canadian audiences," said Diana Swain, Contributing Correspondent, Dateline Canada. "With Dateline Canada, we have an opportunity to re-examine a complex story through a fresh lens, connect pieces that may have been overlooked, and bring viewers a deeper understanding of the events that shaped this case and investigation."

In revisiting the case, Dateline Canada examined decades of police files and uncovered a previously unreported police investigation into an allegation connected to Elizabeth Bain's disappearance.

"For more than three decades, Dateline has been telling stories that resonate with audiences," said Keith Morrison, award-winning correspondent for Dateline NBC. "To see the franchise expand with Diana Swain leading the new Canadian edition is an exciting evolution for the broadcast, and I'm honoured to help welcome this new chapter to Canadian audiences."

The special explores three key dimensions of the Elizabeth Bain case: the wrongful conviction of Robert Baltovich, a years-long re-examination of the evidence in the Elizabeth Bain investigation, and the discovery of previously unreported information.

Dateline Canada premieres Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+.

The Dateline format is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive Producers are Catherine Legge and Claire Adams for Rogers Studios.

About Citytv
A distinctive alternative to conventional programming, Citytv and Citytv streaming (Citytv+) is home to bold dramas, fan-favourite reality TV, Canadian originals, as well as local news and entertainment programs such as CityNews and Breakfast Television. Citytv is a part of Rogers Communications Inc., Canada's leading communications and entertainment company (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

Media Contacts:
Citytv: Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412; Charmaine Khan, Charmaine.Khan@rci.rogers.com, 416.277.0450
Unit Publicist (HypePR): Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca 416.627.5728

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed019c6a-7a81-418a-b8df-5f75d90b5fc5


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