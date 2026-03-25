Citibank Announces $2 Billion Redemption of 5.438% Notes Due 2026 and $1 Billion Redemption of Floating Rate Notes Due 2026

Citibank, N.A. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,000,000,000 of its 5.438% Notes due 2026 (the "fixed rate notes") (ISIN: US17325FBF45) and $1,000,000,000 of its Floating Rate Notes due 2026 (the "floating rate notes" and together with the fixed rate notes, the "notes") (ISIN: US17325FBE79).

The redemption date for the notes is March 30, 2026 (the "redemption date"). The cash redemption price for the notes payable on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citibank's liability management strategy and reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citibank will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citibank's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citibank's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, interest will no longer accrue on the notes.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the notes.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:
Danielle Romero Apsilos
danielle.romeroapsilos@citi.com

Fixed Income Investor Contact:
Peter Demoise
investorrelations@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Citigroupnyse:cfintech investing
C
The Conversation (0)
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Closes First Tranche of its Private Placement of Units

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Closes First Tranche of its Private Placement of Units

TSX-V: WLRFrankfurt: 6YLWalker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: ZM5P) ("WLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 23, 2026, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement")... Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Acquires Geological Data For The Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

Armory Mining Acquires Geological Data For The Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. March 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Homeland Nickel Engages Investor Relations Consultant

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario March 24, 2026 TheNewswire - Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce it has retained GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") to provide investor relations services (the "Services")... Keep Reading...
Laurion 2026 Strategic Update For Ishkoday: Proposed Dual-Drill Program, Stockpile Gold Recovery Initiative, And Phased Path To Mineral Resource Estimate

Laurion 2026 Strategic Update For Ishkoday: Proposed Dual-Drill Program, Stockpile Gold Recovery Initiative, And Phased Path To Mineral Resource Estimate

Toronto, Ontario — March 24, 2026 TheNewswire — Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 strategic work program at the Ishkōday Gold Project ("Ishkōday" or the "Property"), located 220 kilometres... Keep Reading...
Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG)

Precipitate Gold: District-scale Gold and Copper Exploration in the Dominican Republic

Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Viani - Amended

St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

Flow Metals Announces Mutual Termination of Option Agreement and Closing of Debt Settlement

Related News

precious metals investing

New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Viani - Amended

precious metals investing

St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

base metals investing

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

critical minerals investing

Craig Tindale: Metals Supply Reckoning Coming, Expect Mayhem Short Term

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Announces Mutual Termination of Option Agreement and Closing of Debt Settlement

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Rocky Week of Global Volatility

silver investing

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026