Citi Announces 2026 Investor Day

As previously announced, Citi will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Presentations will be given by members of Citi's senior leadership team, including:

  • Jane Fraser, Chair and Chief Executive Officer
  • Gonzalo Luchetti, Chief Financial Officer
  • Shahmir Khaliq, Head of Services
  • Andy Morton, Head of Markets
  • Vis Raghavan, Head of Banking
  • Andy Sieg, Head of Wealth
  • Pam Habner, Head of U.S. Consumer Cards

Presentation materials are expected to be available on Citi's Investor Relations website at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on May 7.

A live audio webcast of the event will begin at 8:25 a.m. (ET) and be available on Citi's Investor Relations website . A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Investor Contact
Jenn Landis investorrelations@citi.com

Media Contact
Danielle Romero-Apsilos danielle.romeroapsilos@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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