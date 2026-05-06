Citi Announces 2026 Investor Day

As previously announced, Citi will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Presentations will be given by members of Citi's senior leadership team, including:
- Jane Fraser, Chair and Chief Executive Officer
- Gonzalo Luchetti, Chief Financial Officer
- Shahmir Khaliq, Head of Services
- Andy Morton, Head of Markets
- Vis Raghavan, Head of Banking
- Andy Sieg, Head of Wealth
- Pam Habner, Head of U.S. Consumer Cards
Presentation materials are expected to be available on Citi's Investor Relations website at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on May 7.
A live audio webcast of the event will begin at 8:25 a.m. (ET) and be available on Citi's Investor Relations website . A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
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Investor Contact
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