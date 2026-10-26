China Gold International Resources Reports Operations at the Jiama Mine Unaffected by the Earthquake and Reaffirms Annual Production Guidance

(TheNewswire)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
 

VANCOUVER, October 26, 2026 TheNewswire China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") reports that operations at its Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine (the "Jiama Mine") have not been affected by the earthquake in Tibet Autonomous Region. The Company reaffirms its annual production guidance for the Jiama Mine and believes the mine is well positioned to meet that guidance.

Operations Unaffected by the Earthquake

According to the official measurement by the Tibet Earthquake Network and news release of Earthquake Agency of Tibet Autonomous Region, at 22:33 Beijing time on October 22, 2026, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Baqing County, Nagqu City, Tibet (North Latitude 32.40°, East Longitude 93.79°), with a hypocenter depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake occurred approximately 350 kilometers from the Jiama Mine in Maizhokunggar County.  Following the earthquake, the Company immediately implemented precautionary safety protocols across all mining areas at the Jiama Mine. Mining and processing operations have continued normally, with no disruption to production.

2026 Strong Production Performance Outlook

Based on production performance to date and operating plans for the remainder of the year, the Company reaffirms its 2026 annual production guidance for the Jiama Mine, as announced on January 27, 2026, and believes the mine is well positioned to meet that guidance.

The Company's subsidiary, Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Co., Ltd., which operates the Jiama Mine, has donated RMB 10 million to support earthquake relief efforts in the affected areas, reflecting the Company's commitment to supporting local communities in times of need.

The Jiama Mine has maintained safe, stable, and efficient operations, with production continuing to ramp up during the year. Its strong output is a key contributor to the Company's production outlook.

With operations at Jiama Mine confirmed as normal and the strong production performance outlook expected, the Company continues to monitor regional conditions closely and will advise the market of any material changes to its operations or guidance.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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