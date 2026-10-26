China Gold International Resources Announces Resumption of Mining Operations at the CSH Mine and Reaffirms Annual Production Guidance

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, October 26, 2026 - TheNewswire China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resumption of mining operations at Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine (the "CSH Mine") and reaffirms its annual production guidance for the CSH Mine.
Resumption of Mining Operations at CSH Mine
As previously disclosed in the Company's announcements dated May 27, 2026 and August 17, 2026, a localized slope instability incident occurred at the CSH Mine on May 22, 2026. There were no casualties or equipment losses. Open-pit mining operations were suspended as a safety precaution, while the processing plant continued to operate using existing low-grade ore stockpiles. Subsequently, the Company engaged external geotechnical experts and professional organizations to conduct geotechnical assessments and develop remediation plans.
By the end of September 2026, the CSH Mine had completed the key interim remediation works necessary for resuming mining operations. These works included restoring the mine road system, removing loose material and hazardous rock masses, reinforcing the landslide body, and establishing drainage systems. Slope monitoring continued throughout this period.
Following an evaluation of the effectiveness of the remediation works by a third-party professional organization, the slope geohazards affecting mining operations have been addressed, and the mine meets the safety standards required for the resumption of normal mining operations in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. After completing the filing process with the emergency management authorities, mining operations resumed as planned in early October 2026.
2026 Annual Production Guidance Unaffected
During the suspension of open-pit mining, the CSH Mine continued processing existing low-grade ore stockpiles, helping to mitigate the impact on gold production. With the full resumption of open-pit mining, the CSH Mine will continue to implement safety risk control measures and optimize the blending of freshly mined ore with stockpiled ore to maintain stable ore delivery volumes and processing grades and support flexible and efficient production scheduling for the remainder of the year.
Based on the completed key stages of remediation and resumed open-pit mining operations, the Company is confident in maintaining a stable production trajectory. The Company will continue to closely monitor on-site operating conditions and the progress of subsequent engineering works at the CSH Mine and provide further updates as appropriate.
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
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