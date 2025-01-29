Changes to New Zealand’s Mining Regulations a Boost for Sector, Rua Gold CEO Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Rua Gold
An emerging gold explorer in New Zealand’s historical goldfields
Gold Investing

Changes to New Zealand’s Mining Regulations a Boost for Sector, Rua Gold CEO Says

Gold Investing
Changes to New Zealand’s Mining Regulations a Boost for Sector, Rua Gold CEO Says

“You've got two gold companies going through that stage right now, OceanaGold and Santana Minerals. Both have brand-new mines that they're building, and they've started that permitting process, which takes six months. So that's leading the world in terms of timeline,” Rua Gold CEO Robert Eckford said.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF) CEO Robert Eckford discussed significant developments in New Zealand's mining sector and his company's innovative approach to gold exploration.

He outlined how regulatory reforms and technological adoption are reshaping mining opportunities in the region.

According to Eckford, New Zealand implemented major changes to boost mining investment in early 2024. The country introduced a critical minerals list, which includes antimony, reformed its Resource Management Act for greater efficiency and passed legislation reducing mine permitting timelines to just six months.

“You've got two gold companies going through that stage right now, OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,OTCQX:OCANF) and Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI). Both have brand-new mines that they're building, and they've started that permitting process, which takes six months. So that's leading the world in terms of timeline,” Eckford explained.

The chief executive also detailed the progress at Rua Gold's flagship Reefton gold project on New Zealand's South Island,

Reefton is an orogenic deposit known for high-grade gold in quartz veins. Recent drilling operations have consistently revealed visible gold, with three drills currently active. Through strategic acquisitions and land purchases in 2024, the company now controls approximately 95 percent of the Reefton District, Eckford said.

Rua Gold is also embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance exploration. The company has partnered with VRIFY to analyze nearly 100 gigabytes of historical data, including government records from the 1950s and previous exploration work.

Even during the initial implementation phase, the AI system identified high-grade targets, including a historical drill hole with remarkable results of 92 grams per metric ton over 27 meters, said Eckford.

The company plans to begin drilling this AI-identified target by the end of January.

Watch the full interview with Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Rua Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Rua Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Rua Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

RUA:CC
gold stocksgold explorationgold investingtsxv stocksGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×