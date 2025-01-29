- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Changes to New Zealand’s Mining Regulations a Boost for Sector, Rua Gold CEO Says
“You've got two gold companies going through that stage right now, OceanaGold and Santana Minerals. Both have brand-new mines that they're building, and they've started that permitting process, which takes six months. So that's leading the world in terms of timeline,” Rua Gold CEO Robert Eckford said.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF) CEO Robert Eckford discussed significant developments in New Zealand's mining sector and his company's innovative approach to gold exploration.
He outlined how regulatory reforms and technological adoption are reshaping mining opportunities in the region.
According to Eckford, New Zealand implemented major changes to boost mining investment in early 2024. The country introduced a critical minerals list, which includes antimony, reformed its Resource Management Act for greater efficiency and passed legislation reducing mine permitting timelines to just six months.
“You've got two gold companies going through that stage right now, OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,OTCQX:OCANF) and Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI). Both have brand-new mines that they're building, and they've started that permitting process, which takes six months. So that's leading the world in terms of timeline,” Eckford explained.
The chief executive also detailed the progress at Rua Gold's flagship Reefton gold project on New Zealand's South Island,
Reefton is an orogenic deposit known for high-grade gold in quartz veins. Recent drilling operations have consistently revealed visible gold, with three drills currently active. Through strategic acquisitions and land purchases in 2024, the company now controls approximately 95 percent of the Reefton District, Eckford said.
Rua Gold is also embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance exploration. The company has partnered with VRIFY to analyze nearly 100 gigabytes of historical data, including government records from the 1950s and previous exploration work.
Even during the initial implementation phase, the AI system identified high-grade targets, including a historical drill hole with remarkable results of 92 grams per metric ton over 27 meters, said Eckford.
The company plans to begin drilling this AI-identified target by the end of January.
Watch the full interview with Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Rua Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Rua Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Rua Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Latest News
