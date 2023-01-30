PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

Market NewsInvesting News

Centurion Provides Project Review and 2023 Plans; Announces Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to summarize its 2022 achievements and provide an overview of its Canadian gold exploration project, 2023 plans, and objectives, as follows:

  1. Casa Berardi West Gold Project Acquisition: Proceeding with its original focus of acquiring and advancing gold exploration projects, the Company executed an Option Agreement in August 2022 to acquire a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project (the "Project"). The Project consists of 3 claim groups (Noseworthy, Newman and Hepburn) comprising a total of 4,700 hectares, strategically located northeast of Cochrane, Ontario, Canada in the mineral endowed central north Abitibi greenstone belt.

A NI 43-101 Technical Report outlining the Project's historical activities has been completed and can be found on the Company's website. (Casa Berardi West - Centurion Minerals Ltd).

Highlights:

a) Historical exploration includes more than 70 RC drill holes returning encouraging results that include 18 samples greater than 1,000 ppb (1 g/t) gold and the highest returning 38,000 ppb (38g/t) gold;

b) Situated along structural corridors hosting world-class discoveries, operating mines, and significant past-producing operations;

c) Located near historical production from Normetal Mines as well as currently active, Amex Exploration Inc. which is undertaking one of the largest drilling programs in Canada on its Perron project. (Amex Exploration Highlights Accomplishments From 2022 And Reviews Exploration Plans for 2023);

d) Numerous iron formations and shear zones proximal to a late granitic pluton has gold deposit analogies to the Musselwhite gold mine in northern Ontario; and

e) Excellent access and infrastructure.

2023 Next Steps: Immediate exploration efforts will be focused on the following: (i) compilation of all historical data; (ii) ground geophysics (IP) over priority targets; and (iii) an initial drill program covering identified targets.

  1. Resumption of Trading: Following preparation of a detailed financial business plan and extensive dialogue with the TSX-V, a resumption of trading was granted in September 2022. This followed an extended trading halt related to the cannabis spin-out transaction discussed below. This has created a unique opportunity for shareholders and new investors to be exposed to the potential exploration upside of the Casa Berardi West Gold Project.
  2. Balance Sheet Restructuring: In December 2022 the Company received TSX-V approval for a financial restructuring plan that resulted in a reduction of current liabilities by $732,468 through the issuance of equity at a 150% premium to the closing share price (at the time of approval). Additionally, the Company executed agreements with a number of creditors to convert a further $888,559 in payables into 24-month long-term loans, permitting the Company to focus invested capital on value-creating efforts, specifically, the recommended exploration program for the Casa Berardi West Gold project.
  3. Cannabis Spin-Out: In August 2022, the Company completed a transaction involving the transfer of all cannabis assets and select liabilities to a 100% owned subsidiary- 1364565 B.C. LTD. ("SpinCo"), and subsequently distributed SpinCo's shares to Centurion shareholders. As a result of the transaction, Centurion shareholders retain their shares in the Company and have also become shareholders of SpinCo on a 1 for 1 basis.

2023 Next steps: SpinCo and Hai Beverage ("Hai") intend to complete a business amalgamation in short order following Hai shareholder approval which was received on January 13, 2023. SpinCo and Hai management are jointly implementing a business plan strategy focused initially on commercializing Hai's unique dry water-soluble cannabis technology as related to single-serve powdered drink offerings. Subject to successful implementation of its business strategy, which includes revenue generation, a follow-on objective would be to bring the business public with the goal of providing added value and liquidity for all shareholders.

Private Placement

The Company intends to arrange a non-brokered private placement financing for up to $750,000 priced at $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant shall have a term of 24 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 during the first year and $0.10 during the second year.

A minimum of 25% of the proceeds from the financing shall be used for property payments and furthering exploration activities on the Project, and 15% for non-arm's length payments. The balance shall be used for working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX-V approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has executed an Option Agreement enabling it to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario. The Agreement has received conditional Exchange approval.

"David G. Tafel"
President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", orvariations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the timing of final approval of the Project and resumption of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange; the completion and timing of the proposed shares for debt transaction; the timing, terms and completion of any proposed private placement; the expected use of proceeds from the financing; the Company's undertaking of initial exploration on the Project; and the Company's intention to exercise its option to purchase a 100% interest in the Project.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not receive final approval on the Property acquisition or resumption of trading; that the Company will not obtain the requisite approvals, to complete the proposed private placement; the inability of the Company to raise capital on acceptable terms, or at all; unanticipated costs; adverse changes in legislation; that the Company will not undertake initial exploration on the Project within the timeframe anticipated or at all; market uncertainty; that the Company's operations, business, personnel or financial condition is adversely impacted by COVID-19 or the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe; and the risk that Company is not able to exercise its option to purchase a 100% interest in the Project.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation; that the Company will receive all requisite approvals on the Property acquisition, and the proposed private placement; that the Company will be able to raise capital on acceptable terms; that the Company will undertake exploration on the Project, as anticipated; that the Company will retain the key personnel required to complete its business objectives; that there will be no adverse changes in legislation; and that the Company will have the resources required to exercise its option to acquire the Project.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information disclosed herein, except in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152920

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Centurion MineralsCTN:CACannabis Investing
CTN:CA

TerrAscend Closes on Acquisition of High-Performing Dispensary in Maryland

The 10,000 square foot Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary is located in Northwest Maryland within six miles of both the West Virgina and Pennsylvania borders

The acquisition complements TerrAscend's fully operational, state-of-the-art 150,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Hagerstown, MD and expands the Company's retail footprint to 32 dispensaries nationwide

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plants with bitcoin

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Software Firm Pivots to Bitcoin Mining

In a surprising move, enterprise software firm Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN), which has developed programs to aid the cannabis industry, will merge with a Bitcoin miner and sell its software business to POSaBIT Systems (CSE:PBIT,OTCQX:POSAF).

Also this week, a Canadian cannabis operator received a warning from a leading exchange for its low trading numbers.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Announces Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Stamford, CT Dispensary

Stamford is Curaleaf's first dispensary in Connecticut to serve adult-use consumers

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has been approved by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to commence adult-use sales at its Stamford, Connecticut location, beginning Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. Curaleaf Stamford, located at 814 East Main St, is the Company's first dispensary in the state to open its doors to adult-use customers.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Winter Haven, FL

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL )(OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Winter Haven, Florida . Located at 6000 Cypress Gardens Blvd., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Announces Closure of Operations in California, Colorado and Oregon

Proactive Exit Will Generate Additional Cash and Improve Margins in Non-SAFE Banking Environment

2023 Free Cash Flow Expected to Exceed $125 Million

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of markets that same day.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, February 9, 2023
TIME: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
WEBCAST: Click here

Miguel Martin , Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott , Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and question and answer period. This weblink has also been posted to the Company's "Investor Info" link at https://investor.auroramj.com/ under "News & Events".

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding timing of the release of the Company's financial statements for second quarter ended December 31, 2022 and scheduling of the conference call to discuss results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-investor-conference-call-301730523.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/26/c1397.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Resource Investing

Star Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

technology investing

ChemX Materials​ Quarterly Cash Flow Report

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31st December 2022

×