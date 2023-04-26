Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Caspar Rawles: Battery Production to Exceed 1 TWh in 2023, Raw Materials Supply Key
INN spoke to Caspar Rawles, chief data officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, about supply of the raw materials needed for battery production.
Lithium-ion batteries are at the center of the energy transition, powering electric vehicles and being deployed in energy storage systems around the world.
Following this year’s Battery Gigafactories Europe event, the Investing News Network caught up with Caspar Rawles, chief data officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
“This is the first terawatt hour (TWh) year that we're expecting to see on both supply and demand in the lithium-ion battery supply chain,” he said, adding that the main market driver continues to be the electric vehicle industry.
“The only headwind at the moment is the broader macroeconomic outlook … so that perhaps may slow things a bit more than forecasted later in the year, but at the moment it's still all guns blazing for 2023,” he added.
By 2050, about 300 TWh of lithium-ion battery deployed capacity will be needed, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
Cathode chemistries are changing within lithium-ion batteries, with a shift towards higher-nickel chemistries on the nickel-based side continuing, and lithium-iron-phosphate also increasing its market share.
In Europe in particular, current battery gigafactory plans are quite focused on nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) cathodes.
“The vast majority of the capacity is focused around NCM, or in some cases a small amount of nickel-cobalt-aluminum,” Rawles said. “I do anticipate that will change over time.”
He explained that outside of China, Europe has been seeing the most growth for some time now and has received the most investment. It's also been expected to have the largest cell production capacity going forward.
“That is still the case in outright numbers,” Rawles said. “But the US in particular, as a result of the policies put in place by the Inflation Reduction Act, has started to close that gap.”
According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data, cell capacity forecasts for Europe through 2030 have increased by about 18 to 19 percent. In that same period, cell capacity forecasts for North America have increased by just over 60 percent.
“But what we're seeing is a ratcheting of activity on the policy side within Europe to try and ensure that investments don't get moved over to the US instead of Europe in terms of building out the supply chain,” he said. “I would add though that I think that what we're seeing is that this is not an either/or situation.”
Rawles also shared his insights on battery manufacturing and supply of raw materials. Listen to the interview above to learn more of his thoughts.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Electric Vehicles Need Battery Metals Mining, Investing Opportunities Ahead ›
- Top 9 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022 ›
- 5 Trends to Watch as Europe Builds Out its Lithium-ion Supply Chain ›
- Should Securing Graphite Supply Be Next on the List for EV Makers? ›
- How to Invest in Battery Metals (Updated 2023) ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1999.97
|+8.45
|Silver
|25.07
|+0.15
|Copper
|3.87
|+0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|74.50
|+0.20
|Heating Oil
|2.38
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.31
|0.00
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.