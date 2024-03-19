- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Casino Project’s Compelling Attributes Attract "Phenomenal" Investments, WRN Exec Says
“This is an asset that's been vetted thoroughly by two of the smartest people in the copper space and come(s) out standing up strong,” said Western Copper and Gold CEO Sandeep Singh.
Western Copper and Gold’s (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Casino project is a compelling asset loaded with reserves that could last 27 years, one of the factors that sealed joint ventures with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Mitsubishi Materials (TSE:5711), according to the company’s CEO, Sandeep Singh.
“Both (Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi) are tremendous partners. They lend a significant amount of technical expertise to the asset — things that a junior company could not replicate on its own even if it had the resources to do it,” he said.
“It's not just the scale … But also kind of the other factors going for it — the high-grade core, that it's at surface with next to no strip, the clean metallurgy, the jurisdiction it's in, you know, the state it's in. There's a lot of positive attributes. And it's not a surprise to us that it's attracted interest from those types of groups,” Singh added.
Mitsubishi completed its C$21.3 million investment in the project in April 2023, resulting in the company owning 5 percent of Western's issued and outstanding shares. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto’s total investment is C$33.9 million for 9.7 percent of Western’s outstanding common shares.
Watch the full interview with Western Copper and Gold President Dr. Paul West-Sells and CEO Sandeep Singh above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Western Copper and Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Western Copper and Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Western Copper and Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
