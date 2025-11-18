CARFAX: Nearly Half of Drivers in the U.S. Behind on Major Services

Drivers Should Make Sure Vehicles Are Ready for Holiday Travel

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 As millions of people hit the road for the holidays, CARFAX has found that nearly half of all drivers are behind on at least one major service. CARFAX data found that roughly 41% of vehicles nationwide are overdue for some critical maintenance work.

According to CARFAX, these "major services" include:

  • BRAKES: Brake line and rotor inspections and replacements
  • STEERING: Vehicle suspension and steering components inspection
  • DRIVETRAIN: Transmission fluid draining and refilling
  • ENGINE: Coolant flush to keep the vehicle operating at a safe temperature
  • FUEL EFFICENCY/AIR QUALITY: Replacement of engine air and cabin air filters

This means that millions of vehicles may not be truly road-ready, posing a risk during peak holiday travel. On top of that, CARFAX data shows that almost 30% of cars are behind on tire rotations and nearly 20% are behind on oil changes.

"Taking care of your vehicle pays off in both the short and long term," said Paul Nadjarian, CARFAX's Chief Product Officer. "A well-maintained car lasts longer, holds its value, and costs less to own. Our free CARFAX Car Care app makes it easy for drivers to stay on top of maintenance with timely reminders about maintenance, recall alerts, and many other updates."

Neglecting routine maintenance isn't just risky while on the road — it can hit your wallet. Failing to change oil on time can lead to engine damage or failure, resulting in expensive repair bills. Skipping rotations causes tires to wear unevenly, reducing traction and increasing the likelihood of flats or blowouts that could leave families stranded this season.

Drivers can also prepare themselves by taking these steps:

  • Slow Down: Speed is a significant key factor in car accidents.
  • Check Your Tire Pressure: Sudden temperature drops make tires lose air quickly.
  • Use Winter Tires: Cold weather can harden the rubber, hurting traction.
  • Check Your Car's Battery: Cold weather reduces a battery's power, and it could fail.
  • Check Your Wiper Fluid Level: Slush from the road can be kicked up onto your windshield, making it hard to see. Carry an extra gallon in cold-weather months.
  • Check Your Wiper Blades: If the rubber has cracked or if there is debris under the blades, your wipers may leave streaks. Clear out the leaves and wipe down the blades with cleaning solution. If that doesn't work, install new blades.
  • Pack a Winter Survival Kit: Be ready if you wind up stranded. A kit should have drinking water, a blanket, an ice scraper, durable food items, road flares, a phone charger, a flashlight, and first-aid supplies. Keep this kit in the car year-round.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car ListingsCARFAX Car CareCARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

