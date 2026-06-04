Jameson Resources: Premium Coal in Canada’s Largest Metallurgical Coal-Producing Region

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- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June 03, 2026
Global infrastructure spending is projected to increase from US$4.4 trillion in 2024 to US$6.9 trillion by 2050, representing a cumulative investment opportunity of approximately US$151.1 trillion. This unprecedented level of development is expected to drive sustained demand for steel, reinforcing the critical role of steelmaking raw materials in supporting long-term economic growth.
Jameson Resources (ASX:JAL) is a metallurgical coal developer focused on supplying premium steelmaking coal to global markets. The Company is advancing its flagship Crown Mountain Hard Coking Coal Project in British Columbia, with a strategy centered on rapid project development, disciplined execution, and the delivery of long-term shareholder value through a high-margin, world-class asset.
Favorable market fundamentals continue to support the investment case for Jameson. Rising steel demand, combined with constrained future supply of high-quality steelmaking coal, is expected to widen the supply-demand deficit over the medium and long term. As the Crown Mountain Project advances, Jameson anticipates key milestones in 2026, including the completion of environmental approvals and the receipt of initial development permits, positioning the Company for the next stage of growth.
Company Highlights
- Advanced Steelmaking Flagship Project: The flagship Crown Mountain Hard Coking Coal Project is widely recognized as the world's most advanced steelmaking coal project and sits on a location with infrastructure advantages. Crown Mountain is the only steelmaking coal project to advance through the application review phase of the joint provincial/federal process
- Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction: British Columbia ranked as the fourth Canadian jurisdiction for investment attractiveness in the 2025 Fraser Mining Institute Survey and is regarded as Canada’s largest metallurgical coal-producing region.
- Premium, Low-Cost Product Offering: Backed by a bankable feasibility study, Crown Mountain is projected to deliver a premium product mix of 86 percent hard coking coal (HCC) and 14 percent pulverised coal injection (PCI) over an initial 15-year mine life, utilizing a significantly lower-cost production profile than Australian peers.
- Well-funded Development: Secured an AU$3 million placement to prepare the final environmental assessment application for the Crown Mountain Project
This Jameson Resource profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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The Conversation (0)
01 July 2024
Jameson Resources
Premium Coal in Canada’s Largest Metallurgical Coal-Producing Region
28 May
Environmental Milestone achieved at Crown Mountain Project
Jameson Resources (JAL:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone achieved at Crown Mountain ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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