Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for February

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ,OTC:CRLFF) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") confirms that our February dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. The Company's portfolio of conventional and SAGD project inventory offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

For further information:

Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9373/283198_l.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283198

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

cardinal-energycj-cctsx-cjoil-and-gas-investing
CJ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") announces that it will be increasing the size of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (February 5, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that nine Indigenous community land titles have been formally granted to Indigenous communities in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia, following a... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp Strengthens Advisory Board with Former COO of Icelandair Jens Thordarson

Syntholene Energy Corp Strengthens Advisory Board with Former COO of Icelandair Jens Thordarson

Mr. Thordarson brings two decades of expertise in operations, infrastructure development, and large-scale business transformation in the aviation industrySyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the nomination of Jens... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE)

Valeura Energy: Positioned for Organic Growth and Accretive M&A in Southeast Asia’s Offshore Oil Sector

Keep Reading...
Dan Sutton, CEO and managing director of Syntholene Energy.

The Future of Aviation is Synthetic: Syntholene CEO Highlights Growing Demand for E-Fuel

The global aviation industry is entering a period of rapid transition as airlines seek low-carbon fuel alternatives that meet both performance and regulatory demands. It’s a market Syntholene Energy (TSXV:ESAF,OTCQB:SYNTF) is aiming to supply through its breakthrough synthetic fuel, or... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Related News

gold-investing

Investor Presentation

energy-investing

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

copper-investing

Rio Tinto and Glencore Walk Away From Megamerger, but Mining M&A Marches On

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

vanadium-investing

Western Australia Implements 2.5 Percent Vanadium Royalty Rate

precious-metals-investing

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada

base-metals-investing

Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario