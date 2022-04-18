Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Canadian Securities Exchange today announced its market statistics for the month of March 2022.March 2022 Operating StatisticsTrading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.0 billion shares;Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.0 billion;CSE issuers completed 71 financings that raised an aggregate $346 million; andThe CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, including two fundamental changes of ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of March 2022.

March 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.0 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.0 billion;
  • CSE issuers completed 71 financings that raised an aggregate $346 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, including two fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 770 as at March 31, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange was built largely on the back of the mining industry, so we are delighted by the recent strength in this sector," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "During the month of March, mining companies on the CSE completed more financings and raised more capital than CSE-listed companies from any other sector. The activity was highlighted by Asante Gold Corp.'s $102.3 million financing, which represented the single largest financing completed by any of our mining issuers since 2016. With commodity prices booming and investor demand for mining securities remaining strong, our mining issuers are positioned for continued strength in the months ahead."

What's On at the CSE

With COVID-19 restrictions being eased across Canada, the CSE is excited to co-host the Capital Markets Comeback Tour! The tour, which is co-hosted by irlabs, features in-person investor events in Canada's four most populous cities: Vancouver (May 11), Calgary (May 12), Montreal (June 1), and Toronto (June 2). The events provide an opportunity to see interviews with top-tier public companies, speak with their senior management, and mingle with those peers in the investment community that you haven't seen outside of Zoom in two years. Registration and further details are available here.

The CSE is pleased to be a silver sponsor of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, a premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors, to be held on April 20-21 in Miami, Florida. The in-person event features a wide range of interactive panels and presentations featuring the biggest names in the cannabis sector, one-on-one meeting booths, a new exclusive VIP lounge, and much more. Richard Carleton will speak on a panel on April 20 titled, "Companies Building Global Opportunities." Please click here for more information. Attendees are invited to stop by the CSE's booth and connect with members of the team.

The CSE is also pleased to be attending and co-sponsoring the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, presented by Cambridge House International on May 17-18. The in-person conference features more than 225 commodity investment opportunities and a diverse line-up of high-profile speakers, including former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former Mexican President Felipe Calderón. Please click here for more information and to register.

Richard Carleton will be speaking at the Scotiabank FinTech Conference, taking place at the bank's Toronto headquarters on May 17. Participants will hear from leaders in one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly-growing industries, and learn about exciting investment opportunities.

New Listings in March 2022

Albert Labs International Corp. (ABRT) - Fundamental Change
GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. (GTTX)
Gold Tree Resources Ltd. (GTX)
Voltage Metals Corp. (VOLT) - Fundamental Change
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)
Cosa Resources Corp. (COSA)
Westmount Minerals Corp. (WMC)
Buscando Resources Corp. (BRCO)
Tactical Resources Corp. (RARE)
Gander Gold Corporation (GAND)
Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR)
Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (PLCN)
Labrador Uranium Inc. (LUR)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
#HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120783

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life SciencesCSE:NIRVPsychedelics Investing
NIRV:CC
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV)  (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.

Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing represent the evolution of modern medicine. Our team will work to ensure that this facility is built to deliver the highest standard of quality for all these initiatives".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., ("Nirvana" or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Sazzad Hossain , Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a firm with the broad capabilities that Symeres offers as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres is one of Europe's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) that has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include: integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c9013.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 32,144,140 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO"), is supporting the Company's growth with this new CAD$5,950,000 financing arrangement. The Company entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with Global Tech Opportunities 14 (the "Subscriber"), that provides for the issuance of convertible debentures (each, a "Convertible Debenture"). The Company intends to use the proceeds to finance manufacturing of the Marley One brand for an existing purchase order and general working capital purposes. The Subscriber is an investment fund managed by Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO").

"As a publicly-traded psychedelics company offering psychedelics to guests in Jamaica and functional mushroom products across the U.S. and U.K., we welcome this transaction and the opportunity to work with Alpha Blue Ocean," commented Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness's CEO. "This new capital will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on shareholder value creation through the expansion of our business model and, most directly, the growth of our Marley One line of functional mushroom products."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Levitee Labs

Levitee Labs Settles Subsidiary's Debt With Shares

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee") announces that it has issued an aggregate 5,450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.075 per Debt Share, to settle a bona fide debt in the amount of $408,750 (the "Debt Settlement") owed by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Levitee Real Estate Inc. (the "Subsidiary"), to an arm-length company (the "Creditor") pursuant to the terms of a debt settlement agreement among the parties, dated February 28, 2022.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Debt Settlement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering revolutionary therapeutics to treat addiction, today is providing shareholders with a business update on its three fully-operational ketamine-assisted therapy clinics, two in the UK and one in Norway.

Awakn's clinics team consists of some of the world's leading authorities in the ketamine/psychedelic-assisted therapy industry, including Dr. Ben Sessa, Awakn's Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Laurie Higbed, Awakn's Lead Psychologist, Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Dr. Lowan Stewart, Managing Director - Nordics and James Collins, Managing Director, Awakn Clinics and Chief Operating Officer of Awakn.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×