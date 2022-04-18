The Canadian Securities Exchange today announced its market statistics for the month of March 2022.March 2022 Operating StatisticsTrading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.0 billion shares;Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.0 billion;CSE issuers completed 71 financings that raised an aggregate $346 million; andThe CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, including two fundamental changes of ...

