Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JRV

Trading resumes in:

Company: Jervois Global Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: JRV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/04/c7468.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jervois MiningJRV:CAJRVMFCobalt Investing
JRV:CA,JRVMF

StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Elements Corp. held its annual general meeting of its shareholders on June 29th, 2023. All resolutions at StrategX Elements Corp.'s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2023, were approved by shareholders, with 56.13 percent of the total issued and outstanding shares voted.

At the meeting, the company's shareholders:

Sherritt Receives Final 2023 Cobalt Dividend and $64 Million Cash Top-up Dividend Under its Cobalt Swap Agreement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today confirmed that it has received the 2023 annual maximum volume of cobalt dividends and a $64 million cash top-up dividend, fully satisfying its Cuban partner's current year obligation owed to Sherritt under the Cobalt Swap agreement. In addition, Sherritt intends to pay cash interest on its 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 (Junior PIK Notes) in settlement of its July 2023 interest payment. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt Releases its 2022 Sustainability Reports

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX: S) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Tailings Management Report and Sustainability Scorecard outlining the Corporation's performance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

cobalt powder

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

The cobalt market is facing high demand, but analysts advise that production is also on the rise.

One of the metal’s main catalysts is excitement about electric vehicles (EVs). The lithium-ion batteries that power EVs require lithium, graphite and cobalt, among other raw materials, and demand for these important commodities is expected to keep rising as the shift toward clean technologies continues at a global scale.

Given those circumstances, it’s interesting to look at the top cobalt producers by country. According to the US Geological Survey, world production has increased significantly over the past two years. In 2022, cobalt production reached 190,000 metric tons (MT), a big jump from 2021's 165,000 MT and an even bigger one from 2020's 142,000 MT.

Canada Silver Cobalt

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Filing of Annual and First Quarter Financial Statements

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the “ Company ” or “ Canada Silver Cobalt ”) announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as well as the related management’s discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications. The documents are available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the financial statements and MD&A are also available on the Corporation’s website at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com/investors .

The Company also announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission has revoked the management cease-trade order (“MCTO”) issued on May 2, 2023. The MCTO prohibited the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company but did not affect the ability of persons other than the CEO and CFO to trade in the Company's securities.

Bunge and Viterra to Combine to Create a Premier Diversified Global Agribusiness Solutions Company

  • Enhanced global network with ability to meet the demands of increasingly complex markets and better serve farmers and end-customers
  • Highly complementary businesses with increased diversification across assets, supply chains, geographies and crops
  • Strategically positioned to accelerate investments in sustainable solutions to the most pressing food challenges of the 21 st century
  • Compelling financial profile with strong investment grade balance sheet supports shareholder returns

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) ("Bunge") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Viterra Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Jersey ("Viterra"), together with certain affiliates of Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN) ("Glencore"), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), to merge with Viterra in a stock and cash transaction. The merger of Bunge and Viterra will create an innovative global agribusiness company well positioned to meet the demands of increasingly complex markets and better serve farmers and end-customers. With an enhanced global network, the combined company's increased diversification across geographies, seasonal cycles and crops will increase optionality in managing risk and increase resiliency. Together, the highly complementary organizations will benefit from more diversified capabilities, greater operational flexibility across oilseed and grain supply chains and processing, greater resources and combined employee talent to innovate and deliver for customers in every environment, creating value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

