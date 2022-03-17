Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 17, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. announces that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as sole bookrunner and together with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agents in connection with a marketed private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 in a combination of: units of the Company at a price of $0.25 per ...

CCW:CA