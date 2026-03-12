Canada One Mining: Exploring the Copper Dome Project Near BC’s Largest Copper Mine

Canada One Mining (TSXV:CONE,OTCPL:COMCF) is advancing its 100 percent owned Copper Dome project, located 18 kilometers south of Princeton, BC, and contiguous to Hudbay Minerals’ (TSXV:HBM,NYSE:HBM) Copper Mountain mine.

President, CEO and Director Peter Berdusco enumerated updates on the project, its use of Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) assists in identifying potential deposits and the company’s activities moving forward.

The company reported assays of up to 9.96 grams per tonne high-grade gold with copper and silver from its Reco target as of February 2026. Building on these results, Canada One Mining said it plans to advance exploration at the target through a larger-scale prospecting and mapping program.

“MMI is inexpensive, and it's a relatively quick way to get a sense of what potentially is buried or below surface. And that could be anywhere from 50 meters to 250 or 300 meters,” Berdusco shared about recent activities.

With a five year drill permit in place, the project is currently at the drill definition stage. Additional rock sampling will also be performed to help better define the extent of known mineralization.

Berdusco shared, “I think (for) the last number of years, our story hasn't really been getting out there. And with this market, there's been some price appreciation with our drill permits — it's really time for us to just engage with the market (and) with investors, (to) get the story out there and build this and execute.”

Watch the full interview with Canada One President, CEO and Director Peter Berdusco above.