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Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 14, 2026 01:17PM PST
Global business leaders have gathered in Toronto for an invitation-only investment summit hosted by the Canadian prime minister.
Jason Hafso / Unsplash
Prime Minister Mark Carney kicked off Canada's first-ever Investment Summit in Toronto on Monday (September 14), pitching hundreds of executives and sovereign wealth fund representatives, from Kuwait, Qatar, Norway, Singapore, Japan and beyond, on a five-year plan to pull in C$1 trillion in capital.
"We have what the world wants: the energy, the resources, the talent, the technology and the capital," Carney told attendees. "And our greatest strength is something that cannot be found on any balance sheet: trust."
The two-day event, running through Tuesday (September 15), is built around roughly C$280 billion in government capital and incentives that Ottawa is betting will unlock the rest.
Clean and conventional energy, critical minerals and mining, infrastructure, manufacturing and AI are the sectors on the table, building on a run that's already landed more than 20 new economic and defence partnerships and C$97 billion in foreign investment commitments over the past year.
Ontario alone is pitching 15 major projects spanning energy, critical minerals, AI and advanced manufacturing, with Premier Doug Ford telling the room: "Ontario has what the world needs and we're going to make sure the world knows it." Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is set to deliver closing remarks.
The agenda
The prospectus for the summit outlines dozens of projects at various stages within the Canadian resource sector, including projects that are well into development like Canada Nickel's (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF) US$2 billion pre-construction phase Crawford Nickel Project in Ontario; NexGen Energy's (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) C$1.6 billion Rook 1 uranium project currently under construction in Saskatchewan; and Osisko Gold’s (TSXV:OGG) US$746 million, pre-construction phase, Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia.
The government identified the resource sector as a critical driver of the Canadian economy over the next decades, which is one reason the sector features heavily at the summit. However, it’s not just late-stage projects that are being represented.
Many of the companies attending the summit are seeking financing to move projects from exploration to development, either by completing permitting, environmental assessments or feasibility studies.
For example, BMC Minerals (ASX:BMV) is completing permitting work at its US$492 million Kudz Ze Kayah project in the Yukon. It’s currently targeting a construction decision on the silver-zinc-gold-copper property for mid-2027 and is meeting financing objectives through a combination of debt, equity raises and financial guarantees.
Likewise, Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN,OTCQB:DFMTF) is looking to meet its financing goals for its US$1.44 billion Wicheeda rare earth project by connecting with strategic partners, forming joint ventures, and signing long-term commercial agreements. The project is currently in the feasibility stage and is focused on neodymium and praseodymium.
Canada’s energy sector is also represented with 11 conventional and 31 clean energy projects.
The largest projects are focused on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG), including Ksi Lisims US$28.5 billion, fully permitted, terminal and pipeline project in northern BC, and the US$23 billion Kin Aski LNG pre-application export project that is seeking to connect western Canada’s gas fields to the Port of Baie-Comeau, Quebec, in order to supply European customers.
Although it may take time for the summit's effectiveness to become clear, one of the first commitments came from Canada’s TD Bank (TSX:TD,NYSE:TD), with C$150 billion in lending, underwriting, advisory and financing activities to accelerate investment growth. The bank cited estimates that more than C$1 trillion in investments currently back 300 projects across the sectors represented at the summit, with the potential to expand to C$1.7 trillion.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has previously described Canada as a superpower in conventional and clean energy and has outlined the importance of building out domestic mineral supply chains.
The expectation is that investment in Canada will leverage the Canadian resource sector and skilled labor force to drive economic growth in the decades to come.
The summit comes at a critical time for the Canadian economy as Canada tries to build new partnerships and expand old ones to reduce reliance on the US as its most important trade partner.
Since the end of August, tensions between Canada and the United States have grown, as the US imposed a new set of tariffs, and Canada retaliated dollar-for-dollar with its own on September 8.
To that end, after Prime Minister Carney addresses the summit on Monday, he is scheduled to fly to Europe from September 15 to 17, where he will address the European Parliament at the request of EU President Roberta Metsola.
The expectation is that the Prime Minister will negotiate closer trade and security ties with the EU, focusing on energy, critical minerals and technology, three sectors represented at the event in Toronto.
Additionally, the European Parliament announced on Monday that it would be opening a satellite office in Ottawa, the first in Canada and the third in North America after New York City and Washington DC.
Outside the summit venue, the mood is less celebratory.
Labour unions, Indigenous leaders, and climate and housing advocates are mobilizing under the banner "The Many vs. The Money," planning direct engagement with attendees over concerns that pipelines, arms manufacturing and public services are being decided in a room full of CEOs rather than the public.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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