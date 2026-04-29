Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event:

Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference (virtual)

Date:

May 14, 2026

Participants:

Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

JP Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date:

May 19, 2026

Location:

Boston, MA

Presentation Time:

4:15 pm ET

Participants:

Michael Weening, CEO and Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

BofA Securities 2026 Global Technology Conference

Date:

June 3, 2026

Location:

San Francisco, CA

Participants:

Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

Rosenblatt 6th Annual Age of AI Technology Summit (virtual)

Date:

June 9, 2026

Presentation Time:

2:00 pm ET

Participants:

Cory Sindelar, CFO

Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com . A webcast of the presentation sessions, where available, will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor-relations.calix.com .

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI and cloud platform company that helps service providers accelerate exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world's leading AI-native cloud platform, service providers can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and build loyalty across residential, business and MDU markets.

Calix One uniquely integrates agentic functionality, cloud solutions, and innovative managed services to transform operations and turn network and subscriber data into actionable insights. Service providers can streamline service delivery and create personalized experiences delivered to an audience of one.

Built on more than 25 years of industry expertise, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices to help service providers optimize their business models, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-market. More than 1,600 customers worldwide, from regional providers to global operators, rely on Calix solutions to compete more effectively and win in any market.

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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