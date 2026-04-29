Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:
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Event:
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Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference (virtual)
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Date:
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May 14, 2026
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Participants:
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Cory Sindelar, CFO
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Event:
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JP Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
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Date:
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May 19, 2026
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Location:
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Boston, MA
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Presentation Time:
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4:15 pm ET
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Participants:
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Michael Weening, CEO and Cory Sindelar, CFO
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Event:
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BofA Securities 2026 Global Technology Conference
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Date:
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June 3, 2026
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Location:
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San Francisco, CA
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Participants:
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Cory Sindelar, CFO
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Event:
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Rosenblatt 6th Annual Age of AI Technology Summit (virtual)
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Date:
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June 9, 2026
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Presentation Time:
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2:00 pm ET
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Participants:
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Cory Sindelar, CFO
Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com . A webcast of the presentation sessions, where available, will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor-relations.calix.com .
About Calix
Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI and cloud platform company that helps service providers accelerate exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world's leading AI-native cloud platform, service providers can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and build loyalty across residential, business and MDU markets.
Calix One uniquely integrates agentic functionality, cloud solutions, and innovative managed services to transform operations and turn network and subscriber data into actionable insights. Service providers can streamline service delivery and create personalized experiences delivered to an audience of one.
Built on more than 25 years of industry expertise, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices to help service providers optimize their business models, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-market. More than 1,600 customers worldwide, from regional providers to global operators, rely on Calix solutions to compete more effectively and win in any market.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429520560/en/
Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901