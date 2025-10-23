Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Third Quarter 2025 earnings conference call on:

Friday, October 31, 2025
12:00 PM (Eastern Time)
11:00 AM (Lima Time)

Participating in the call to review Buenaventura's Third Quarter 2025 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The third quarter results will be issued on Thursday, October 30, after the market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Toll-Free US +1 844 481 2914
Toll International +1 412 317 0697
Please ask to be joined in the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call.

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dial in, please use the following link 10-15 minutes prior to the conference call start time:
Call Me Link: Click here Passcode: 7177883

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cGsq8ayB

The conference call will be available for replay for seven days:
USA Toll Free: +1 855 669 9658
International: + 1 412 317 0088
Replay Access Code: 7512040

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

Contacts in Lima:
Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Sebastián Valencia, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / sebastian.valencia@buenaventura.pe

Contact in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: https://buenaventura.com/en/inversionista/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Compania de Minas BuenaventuraBVNNYSE:BVNCopper Investing
BVN
The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Corporate Update with Focus on Peru, Nevada Projects

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Corporate Update with Focus on Peru, Nevada Projects

(TheNewswire) Consistent progress towards near term renewal of surface rights access in Peru December 10, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) is pleased to provide a progress update on some of its portfolio of mine projects in Peru and... Keep Reading...
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire March 11 2024 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to share the following summary and update on of corporate activities underway through the first half of 2024. During PDAC 2024 in Toronto... Keep Reading...
Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

(TheNewswire) Element 79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("ELEM" or the "Company") announces that is has completed an LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("BVN") that is a significant stride toward realizing reanimating and generating revenue from its flagship... Keep Reading...
Valor Resources

Drilling Approvals For Picha Copper Project On Track Following Key DIA Approval

Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines approves the Environmental Impact Statement, allowing for up to 120 holes to be drilled across multiple targets

Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to advise that it has taken another key step towards commencing its maiden drilling program at the Picha Copper Project in Peru following receipt of approval for its Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (DIA) (an Environmental... Keep Reading...
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in PeruThe Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three... Keep Reading...
Spools of copper wire.

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025

Junior copper stocks are seeing significant support from the copper supply-demand story in 2025 as companies work to make the next big copper discovery. Copper prices were volatile in the third quarter, driven by concerns over tariffs and a mine closure. To start the quarter, the price of copper... Keep Reading...
Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2025

Copper prices have seen considerable gains in 2025, reaching a record high on the COMEX of US$5.68 per pound on July 8. Rising prices and supportive policy have elevated many copper stocks.Copper tariffs were the story surrounding the market to start the third quarter, not only pushing the price... Keep Reading...
Steadright Inc (CSE:SCM)

Steadright Signs MOU for Historic Polymetallic Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver-Gold Goundafa Mine in Morocco

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with Ste Commerciale et Minière du Sahara (CMS) that is the license holder of an historic polymetallic Zinc-Lead-Silver-Copper-Gold mine,... Keep Reading...
East Star Resources

New VMS Licence Award at Rulikha Deposit

East Star Resources Plc (LSE:EST), which is exploring for copper and gold in Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new exploration licence - 3631-EL (the "Licence"), encompassing the remaining part of the induced-polarisation (IP) anomaly north of the Rulikha Deposit.With the... Keep Reading...
Closeup of stacked, polished copper bars with a soft purple and orange background.

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Copper prices were volatile during Q3, swinging to record highs of US$5.81 per pound on the COMEX.The movement was fueled by traders importing copper products into the US following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on July 8. However, prices fell in early August as the White House... Keep Reading...
Panama flag waving against a clear blue sky.

Panama Sets Firm Ownership Terms Ahead of Cobre Mine Negotiations

Panama will demand that any new deal to reopen the US$10 billion Cobre Panama copper mine explicitly recognizes the state’s ownership of the land and its mineral resources, Finance Minister Felipe Chapman said according to a Bloomberg report.“For us, it’s important to have an agreement that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Related News

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Resource Investing

Australian Resource and Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025-2026