Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine-month 2025 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the third quarter (3Q25) and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 (9M25). All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2025 Highlights:

  • Buenaventura's 3Q25 consolidated silver production decreased by 3% YoY due to lower production at Uchucchacua and Yumpag, partially offset by increased production at El Brocal and Julcani. Gold production decreased by 21% YoY due to decreased output at Orcopampa and Tambomayo. Copper production decreased by 24% YoY. In 3Q24, all stockpiled ore was processed from El Brocal's 2Q24 voluntary temporary processing plant suspension.
  • 3Q25 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 202.1 million, compared to US$ 136.5 million reported in 3Q24 which excluded the sale of Chaupiloma Royalty Company. 9M25 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 458.5 million, compared to US$ 338.2 million reported in 9M24, which excluded the sale of Chaupiloma Royalty Company.
  • 3Q25 net income reached US$ 179.0 million, compared to US$ 244.4 million for the same period in 2024, which included the sale of Chaupiloma Royalty Company. 9M25 net income was US$ 424.2 million, compared to US$ 385.9 million in net income for the 9M24, which included the sale of Chaupiloma Royalty Company.
  • 3Q25 CAPEX related to San Gabriel was US$ 92.3 million, allocated to completing the processing plant's construction to enable the commencement of commercial production in 4Q25.
  • Buenaventura's cash position reached US$ 485.7 million by quarter's end, September 30, 2025, while net debt amounted to US$ 224.9 million, resulting in a Leverage Ratio of 0.41x.
  • On September 5, 2025, the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines granted Coimolache a new operating permit authorizing fresh ore placement on a new level of Tantahuatay's leach platform and on additional adjacent surface areas. This milestone marks the initiation of full-capacity production at both the mine and the leach pad.
  • Buenaventura's Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of US$ 0.1446 per share/ADS.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, excluding EPS) :

3Q25

3Q24

Var %

9M25

9M24

Var %

Total Revenues

431.0

331.1

30%

1,108.2

855.0

30%

Operating Income

154.3

286.4

-46%

336.1

399.9

-16%

EBITDA Direct Operations (1)

202.1

136.5

48%

458.5

338.2

36%

EBITDA Including Affiliates

345.5

242.1

43%

837.3

664.7

26%

Net Income (2)

167.1

236.9

-29%

398.5

369.1

8%

EPS (3)

0.66

0.93

-29%

1.57

1.45

8%

  1. Does not include US$ 208.9 million from the sale of Chaupiloma Royalty Company in 3Q24.
  2. Net Income attributable to owners of the parent.
  3. As of September 30, 2025, Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.

For a full version of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, please visit: https://buenaventura.com/en/inversionista/reporte-trimestral-2025/

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura will host a conference call on Friday, October 31, 2025, to discuss these results at 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Lima Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll-Free US:
+1 844 481 2914

Toll International:
+1 412 317 0697

Passcode:
Please ask to be joined into the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call.

Live Webcast: Click here

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dial-in, please use the following link 10-15 minutes prior to the conference call start time:
Call Me Link: Click here
Passcode: 7177883

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company's 2023 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report or download the PDF format file from the Company's web site at www.buenaventura.com .

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements including statements related to the Company's ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's results of operations, including net revenues, earnings and cash flows, the Company's ability to reduce costs and capital spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic if needed, the Company's balance sheet, liquidity and inventory position throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's prospects for financial performance, growth and achievement of its long-term growth algorithm following the COVID-19 pandemic, future dividends and share repurchases.

This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company's, Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to the Company's, Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

Contacts in Lima:
Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Sebastián Valencia, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / sebastian.valencia@buenaventura.pe

Contact in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: https://buenaventura.com/en/inversionista/

